Siege of Sinjar broken

A man from the minority Yazidi sect stands guard at Mount Sinjar, in the town of Sinjar, December 20, 2014. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / Sunday, December 21, 2014
A general view shows the town of Sinjar as smoke rises from what activists said were U.S.-led air strikes December 22, 2014.

Reuters / Tuesday, December 23, 2014
A girl from the minority Yazidi sect sits near a box of food aid at Mount Sinjar December 22, 2014.

Reuters / Tuesday, December 23, 2014
Members of Kurdish security forces ride in a vehicle at Mount Sinjar, in the town of Sinjar, December 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / Sunday, December 21, 2014
Kurdish Peshmerga fighters along with Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) fighters stand atop of a hill overlooking the town of Sinjar December 22, 2014.

Reuters / Tuesday, December 23, 2014
People from the minority Yazidi sect are seen at Mount Sinjar, in the town of Sinjar, December 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / Sunday, December 21, 2014
A Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) flag flutters on a lookout point between the Iraqi-Syrian border town of Rabia and the town of Snuny, north of Mount Sinjar December 20, 2014. REUTERS/Massoud Mohammed

Reuters / Sunday, December 21, 2014
Kurdish fighters stand with their weapons between the Iraqi-Syrian border town of Rabia and the town of Snuny, north of Mount Sinjar December 20, 2014. REUTERS/Massoud Mohammed

Reuters / Sunday, December 21, 2014
People from the minority Yazidi sect are seen at Mount Sinjar, in the town of Sinjar, December 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / Sunday, December 21, 2014
Female fighters of the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) stand near the border between Syria and Iraq, close to the Iraqi town of Snoun December 22, 2014.

Reuters / Tuesday, December 23, 2014
A dead body, believed to belong to one of the Islamic State fighters, lays on rubble at an Islamic State former base that was hit by U.S.-led air strikes near the town of Sinjar December 22, 2014.

Reuters / Tuesday, December 23, 2014
A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter stands guard in Zumar, Nineveh province December 18, 2014. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / Friday, December 19, 2014
Kurdish Peshmerga fighters stand near burning vehicles during a suicide attack carried out by the Islamic State group in Kesarej village, south of Zumar, Nineveh province December 18, 2014. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / Friday, December 19, 2014
Kurdish fighters ride in a vehicle on the highway connecting the Iraqi-Syrian border town of Rabia and the town of Snuny, north of Mount Sinjar December 20, 2014. REUTERS/Massoud Mohammed

Reuters / Sunday, December 21, 2014
Yazidi temple Sharaf al-Din is seen at Mount Sinjar, in the town of Sinjar, December 20, 2014. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / Sunday, December 21, 2014
Children from the minority Yazidi sect receive toys and humanitarian aid at Mount Sinjar December 22, 2014.

Reuters / Tuesday, December 23, 2014
Fighters of the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) flash victory signs as they ride on an armored carrier at Mount Sinjar December 22, 2014.

Reuters / Tuesday, December 23, 2014
People from the minority Yazidi sect are seen at Mount Sinjar, in the town of Sinjar, December 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / Sunday, December 21, 2014
A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter holds up a piece of clothing worn by an Islamic State fighter in Kesarej village, south of Zumar, Nineveh province December 18, 2014. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / Friday, December 19, 2014
Kurdish Peshmerga fighters ride their vehicles along a road on Mount Sinjar December 22, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, December 23, 2014
A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter stands on a road in Zumar, Nineveh province December 18, 2014. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / Friday, December 19, 2014
A general view shows the town of Sinjar as smoke rises from what activists said were U.S.-led air strikes December 22, 2014.

Reuters / Tuesday, December 23, 2014
Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) and Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) fighters are pictured on a road between the Iraqi-Syrian border town of Rabia and the town of Snuny, north of Mount Sinjar December 20, 2014. REUTERS/Massoud Mohammed

Reuters / Sunday, December 21, 2014
