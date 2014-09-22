Signs of climate change
A protester carries a sign with an image of the Statue of Liberty wearing a gas mask as he takes part in the "People's Climate March" down 6th Ave. in the Manhattan borough of New York September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A protester carries a sign during the "People's Climate March" in the Manhattan borough of New York September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A protester carries a sign during the "People's Climate March" in the Manhattan borough of New York September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A protester carries a sign during the "People's Climate March" in the Manhattan borough of New York September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A protester carries a sign during the "People's Climate March" in the Manhattan borough of New York September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A protester carries a sign during the "People's Climate March" in the Manhattan borough of New York September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A protester carries a sign during the "People's Climate March" in the Manhattan borough of New York September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A protester carries a sign during the "People's Climate March" in the Manhattan borough of New York September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A protester carries a sign during the "People's Climate March" in the Manhattan borough of New York September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A protester carries a sign during the "People's Climate March" in the Manhattan borough of New York September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A protester carries a sign during the "People's Climate March" in the Manhattan borough of New York September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A protester carries a butterfly-shaped cut-out sign during the "People's Climate March" in the Manhattan borough of New York September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A protester carries a sign during the "People's Climate March" in the Manhattan borough of New York September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A protester carries a sign during the "People's Climate March" in the Manhattan borough of New York September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A protester carries a sign during the "People's Climate March" in the Manhattan borough of New York September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A protester carries a sign during the "People's Climate March" in the Manhattan borough of New York September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A protester carries a sign during the "People's Climate March" in the Manhattan borough of New York September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A protester carries a sign during the "People's Climate March" in the Manhattan borough of New York September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A protester carries a sign during the "People's Climate March" in the Manhattan borough of New York September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A protester carries a sign during the "People's Climate March" in the Manhattan borough of New York September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A protester carries a sign during the "People's Climate March" in the Manhattan borough of New York September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A protester carries a sign during the "People's Climate March" in the Manhattan borough of New York September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A protester carries a sign during the "People's Climate March" in the Manhattan borough of New York September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A sign that had been carried during the "People's Climate March" is discarded into the trash after the march in the Manhattan borough of New York September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A sign that had been carried during the "People's Climate March" is discarded into the trash after the march in the Manhattan borough of New York September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A sign that had been carried during the "People's Climate March" is discarded into the trash after the march in the Manhattan borough of New York September 21, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Next Slideshows
Behind the scenes at Gleneagles
The Ryder Cup will be played in Scotland for only the second time when the Gleneagles resort marks its 90th anniversary.
Oktoberfest
Millions of beer drinkers from around the world gather in Germany for the annual Oktoberfest festivities.
Shuttle to deep space
NASA's Orion capsule is designed to carry astronauts to destinations in deep space, including an asteroid and Mars.
In the Ebola hot zone
In and around the Ebola quarantine zones.
MORE IN PICTURES
Aishwarya Rai at Cannes
Actress Aishwarya Rai at 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
Yoga with goats
Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.
Iran votes in presidential election
Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.
Venezuela's volunteer protest medics
Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.
Best of Cannes
Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
A home for Siberia's orphans
A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.
Shields of protest
Protesters use homemade shields during ongoing demonstrations against the socialist government, which they accuse of wrecking the economy and turning Venezuela into a dictatorship.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.