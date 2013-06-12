Sikh Guru Martyrdom Day
A Sikh devotee burns incense sticks to pray on the 407th martyrdom day of their fifth Guru, Guru Arjan Dev, at a roadside in New Delhi June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
People wait to receive free drinks distributed by Sikh devotees on the 407th martyrdom day of their fifth Guru, Guru Arjan Dev, at a roadside in New Delhi June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
People stand in a queue to receive free food and drinks distributed by Sikh devotees on the 407th martyrdom day of their fifth Guru, Guru Arjan Dev, at a roadside in New Delhi June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Sikh devotees distribute free food to the people on the 407th martyrdom day of their fifth Guru, Guru Arjan Dev, at a roadside in New Delhi June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A girl waits to receive a free drink distributed by Sikh devotees on the 407th martyrdom day of their fifth Guru, Guru Arjan Dev, at a roadside in New Delhi June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A Sikh devotee looks on while filling up glasses with free drinks to be distributed among the people on the 407th martyrdom day of their fifth Guru, Guru Arjan Dev, at a roadside in New Delhi June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
