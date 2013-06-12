Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Jun 12, 2013 | 2:30pm IST

Sikh Guru Martyrdom Day

<p>A Sikh devotee burns incense sticks to pray on the 407th martyrdom day of their fifth Guru, Guru Arjan Dev, at a roadside in New Delhi June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

A Sikh devotee burns incense sticks to pray on the 407th martyrdom day of their fifth Guru, Guru Arjan Dev, at a roadside in New Delhi June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Wednesday, June 12, 2013

A Sikh devotee burns incense sticks to pray on the 407th martyrdom day of their fifth Guru, Guru Arjan Dev, at a roadside in New Delhi June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
1 / 6
<p>People wait to receive free drinks distributed by Sikh devotees on the 407th martyrdom day of their fifth Guru, Guru Arjan Dev, at a roadside in New Delhi June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

People wait to receive free drinks distributed by Sikh devotees on the 407th martyrdom day of their fifth Guru, Guru Arjan Dev, at a roadside in New Delhi June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Wednesday, June 12, 2013

People wait to receive free drinks distributed by Sikh devotees on the 407th martyrdom day of their fifth Guru, Guru Arjan Dev, at a roadside in New Delhi June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
2 / 6
<p>People stand in a queue to receive free food and drinks distributed by Sikh devotees on the 407th martyrdom day of their fifth Guru, Guru Arjan Dev, at a roadside in New Delhi June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

People stand in a queue to receive free food and drinks distributed by Sikh devotees on the 407th martyrdom day of their fifth Guru, Guru Arjan Dev, at a roadside in New Delhi June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Wednesday, June 12, 2013

People stand in a queue to receive free food and drinks distributed by Sikh devotees on the 407th martyrdom day of their fifth Guru, Guru Arjan Dev, at a roadside in New Delhi June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
3 / 6
<p>Sikh devotees distribute free food to the people on the 407th martyrdom day of their fifth Guru, Guru Arjan Dev, at a roadside in New Delhi June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Sikh devotees distribute free food to the people on the 407th martyrdom day of their fifth Guru, Guru Arjan Dev, at a roadside in New Delhi June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Wednesday, June 12, 2013

Sikh devotees distribute free food to the people on the 407th martyrdom day of their fifth Guru, Guru Arjan Dev, at a roadside in New Delhi June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
4 / 6
<p>A girl waits to receive a free drink distributed by Sikh devotees on the 407th martyrdom day of their fifth Guru, Guru Arjan Dev, at a roadside in New Delhi June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

A girl waits to receive a free drink distributed by Sikh devotees on the 407th martyrdom day of their fifth Guru, Guru Arjan Dev, at a roadside in New Delhi June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Wednesday, June 12, 2013

A girl waits to receive a free drink distributed by Sikh devotees on the 407th martyrdom day of their fifth Guru, Guru Arjan Dev, at a roadside in New Delhi June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
5 / 6
<p>A Sikh devotee looks on while filling up glasses with free drinks to be distributed among the people on the 407th martyrdom day of their fifth Guru, Guru Arjan Dev, at a roadside in New Delhi June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

A Sikh devotee looks on while filling up glasses with free drinks to be distributed among the people on the 407th martyrdom day of their fifth Guru, Guru Arjan Dev, at a roadside in New Delhi June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Wednesday, June 12, 2013

A Sikh devotee looks on while filling up glasses with free drinks to be distributed among the people on the 407th martyrdom day of their fifth Guru, Guru Arjan Dev, at a roadside in New Delhi June 12, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
6 / 6
View Again
View Next
Mumbai building collapse

Mumbai building collapse

Next Slideshows

Mumbai building collapse

Mumbai building collapse

A section of a residential building collapses in central Mumbai.

12 Jun 2013
Istanbul clashes intensify

Istanbul clashes intensify

Turkish riot police try to take control of Taksim Square.

12 Jun 2013
China's space dreams

China's space dreams

China launches three astronauts to an experimental space lab.

12 Jun 2013
Champions Trophy: India vs West Indies

Champions Trophy: India vs West Indies

Snapshots from the match between India and West Indies at the Kennington Oval, London.

11 Jun 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

The 'weed nuns' of California

The 'weed nuns' of California

The Sisters of the Valley, California's self-ordained "weed nuns," are on a mission to heal and empower women with their cannabis products.

Stripped down protest in Venezuela

Stripped down protest in Venezuela

A solitary protester bares it all during a second day of nationwide protests against the government in Caracas.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Protest of one

Protest of one

From a woman blocking an armored vehicle at Venezuela's "mother of all marches" to Beijing's infamous tank man, the moments when an isolated protester comes face to face with police.

China's mega statues

China's mega statues

The structures that pierce the nation's skylines.

Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

Scenes from Venezuela the day after nationwide opposition protests, in which three people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.

Journey to the Space Station

Journey to the Space Station

The Soyuz MS-04 spacecraft carrying the crew of Jack Fischer of the U.S. and Fyodor Yurchikhin of Russia blasts off to the International Space Station.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Inside the North Korean military

Inside the North Korean military

Images from within the reclusive Korean People's Army.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures