India
Pictures | Mon Jun 8, 2015 | 2:10pm IST

Sikh rally in London

A boy walks past as Mohminder Singh Taak from Cardiff poses for a photograph before a rally in central London June 7, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2015
British Sikhs take part in a march and rally in central London June 7, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Sunday, June 07, 2015
British Sikhs take part in a march and rally in central London June 7, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Sunday, June 07, 2015
British-based Sikhs take part in a march and rally in central London June 7, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Sunday, June 07, 2015
British Sikhs pass a building covered in protestive construction work sheeting as they take part in a march and rally in central London June 7, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Sunday, June 07, 2015
British-based Sikhs take part in a march and rally in central London June 7, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Sunday, June 07, 2015
British-based Sikhs take part in a march and rally in central London June 7, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Sunday, June 07, 2015
British-based Sikhs wait ahead of a march and rally in central London June 7, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Sunday, June 07, 2015
British Sikhs take part in a march and rally in central London June 7, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Sunday, June 07, 2015
