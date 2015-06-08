Sikh rally in London
A boy walks past as Mohminder Singh Taak from Cardiff poses for a photograph before a rally in central London June 7, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs
British Sikhs take part in a march and rally in central London June 7, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville
British Sikhs pass a building covered in protestive construction work sheeting as they take part in a march and rally in central London June 7, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville
