Silence for Nice
A woman and a child stand near a makeshift memorial placed on the road during a minute of silence on the third day of national mourning to pay tribute to victims of the truck attack along the Promenade des Anglais on Bastille Day that killed scores...more
A woman spits at the place where the driver of the heavy truck was shot along the Promenade des Anglais. REUTERS/Jean-Pierre Amet
A general view shows the Promenade des Anglais after a minute of silence on the third day of national mourning to pay tribute to victims of the truck attack along the Promenade des Anglais on Bastille Day. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Soldiers from the French Foreign Legion patrol on the Promenade des Anglais. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
A woman's hand with a rose before a minute of silence on the third day of national mourning to pay tribute to victims of the truck attack along the Promenade des Anglais. REUTERS/Jean-Pierre Amet
A French flag flies among the crowd as people applaud in front of the Monument du Centenaire during a minute of silence on the third day of national mourning to pay tribute to victims of the truck attack along the Promenade des Anglais....more
A slogan which reads "Faithfull City of Nice in memoriam" is seen on the pavement before a minute of silence on the third day of national mourning to pay tribute to victims of the truck attack along the Promenade des Anglais. REUTERS/Jean-Pierre Amet
People gather in front of the Monument du Centenaire during a minute of silence on the third day of national mourning to pay tribute to victims of the truck attack along the Promenade des Anglais. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A soldier from the French Foreign Legion patrols on the Promenade des Anglais on the third day of national mourning to pay tribute to victims of the truck attack on Bastille Day. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
A boy places a white rose on the road in front of the Negresco hotel before a minute of silence on the third day of national mourning to pay tribute to victims of the truck attack along the Promenade des Anglais. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Flags fly at half-mast on a pier near the Promenade des Anglais on the third day of national mourning to pay tribute to victims of the truck attack on Bastille Day. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
A view shows the crowd gathering near a makeshift memorial on the Promenade des Anglais during a minute of silence on the third day of national mourning to pay tribute to victims of the truck attack along the Promenade des Anglais on Bastille Day....more
People gather near a heart shape makeshift memorial with a U.S. flag placed on the road in tribute to victims before a minute of silence on the third day of national mourning to pay tribute to victims of the truck attack along the Promenade des...more
