Edition:
India
Pictures | Mon Nov 16, 2015 | 6:45pm IST

Silence for Paris

People observe a minute of silence at the Trocadero in front the Eiffel Tower to pay tribute to the victims of the series of deadly attacks on Friday in Paris, France, November 16, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / Monday, November 16, 2015
People react as they observe a minute's silence in memory of the victims of the Paris shootings, at the French Embassy in London, Britain November 16, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Monday, November 16, 2015
People observe a minute of silence in tribute to victims of Friday's attacks in Paris in front of French embassy, near the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany, November 16, 2015. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Monday, November 16, 2015
People pause to observe a minute's silence in memory of the victims of the Paris shootings, at Liverpool Street Station in London, Britain November 16, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Reuters / Monday, November 16, 2015
French President Francois Hollande (C) flanked by French Education Minister Najat Vallaud-Belkacem (L) and French Prime Minister Manuel Valls (R) stand among students as they observe a minute of silence at the Sorbonne University in Paris to pay tribute to victims of Friday's Paris attacks, France, November 16, 2015. REUTERS/Guillaume Horcajuelo/Pool

Reuters / Monday, November 16, 2015
A man, wrapped with a French flag, observes a minute of silence in front of the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, to pay tribute to victims of Friday's Paris attacks, France, November 16, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Monday, November 16, 2015
A woman reacts as she observes a minute of silence outside the Bataclan music hall to pay tribute to the victims of the series of deadly attacks on Friday, in Paris, France, November 16, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Monday, November 16, 2015
Students observe a minute of silence with French President Francois Hollande, Education Minister Najat Vallaud-Belkacem, and French Prime Minister Manuel Valls (unseen) at the Sorbonne University in Paris to pay tribute to victims of Friday's Paris attacks, France, November 16, 2015. REUTERS/Guillaume Horcajuelo/Pool

Reuters / Monday, November 16, 2015
Several hundred people gather to observe a minute of silence in Lyon, France, November 16, 2015, to pay tribute to the victims of the series of deadly attacks in Paris on Friday. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

Reuters / Monday, November 16, 2015
Women light candles during a minute of silance in tribute to victims of Friday's attacks in Paris, in front of French embassy in Vienna, Austria, November 16, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Monday, November 16, 2015
People pause to observe a minute's silence in memory of the victims of the Paris shootings, at St George's Hall in Liverpool, Britain November 16, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Monday, November 16, 2015
Students sing "La Marseillaise", the French national anthem, after a minute of silence with French President Francois Hollande, Education Minister Najat Vallaud-Belkacem, and French Prime Minister Manuel Valls (unseen) at the Sorbonne University in Paris to pay tribute to victims of Friday's Paris attacks, France, November 16, 2015. REUTERS/Guillaume Horcajuelo/Pool

Reuters / Monday, November 16, 2015
A banner with the drawing "Peace for Paris" of French artist Jean Jullien hangs on the facace of the city hall in Nantes, France, November 16, 2015, as people observe a minute of silence to pay tribute to the victims of the series of deadly attacks on Friday in Paris. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / Monday, November 16, 2015
People observe a minute of silence in tribute to victims of Friday's attacks in Paris, in front of French embassy in Vienna, Austria, November 16, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Monday, November 16, 2015
Women embrace as several hundred people gather to observe a minute of silence in Lyon, France, November 16, 2015, to pay tribute to the victims of the series of deadly attacks in Paris on Friday. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

Reuters / Monday, November 16, 2015
People observe a minute of silence in tribute to victims of Friday's attacks in Paris in front of French embassy, near the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany, November 16, 2015. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Reuters / Monday, November 16, 2015
A man waves a French flag as several hundred people gather to observe a minute of silence in Lyon, France, November 16, 2015, to pay tribute to the victims of the series of deadly attacks in Paris on Friday. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

Reuters / Monday, November 16, 2015
Austrian Chancellor Werner Faymann (C) and others observe a minute of silence in tribute to victims of Friday's attacks in Paris, in front of French embassy in Vienna, Austria, November 16, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Monday, November 16, 2015
Students and teachers of Strasbourg University observe a minute of silence at the "Palais Universitaire" in Strasbourg, to pay tribute to victims of Friday's Paris attacks, France, November 16, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Reuters / Monday, November 16, 2015
Students of Strasbourg University observe a minute of silence at the "Palais Universitaire" in Strasbourg, France to pay tribute to victims of Friday's Paris attacks, France, November 16, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Reuters / Monday, November 16, 2015
People observe a minute of silence in front of the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris to pay tribute to victims of Friday's Paris attacks, France, November 16, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Monday, November 16, 2015
Austrian Chancellor Werner Faymann observes a minute of silence in tribute to victims of Friday's attacks in Paris in front of French embassy in Vienna, Austria, November 16, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Monday, November 16, 2015
People observe a minute of silence outside the Bataclan music hall to pay tribute to the victims of the series of deadly attacks on Friday, in Paris, France, November 16, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Reuters / Monday, November 16, 2015
People observe a minute of silence in memopry of victims outside Le Carillon restaurant, one of the attack sites in Paris, November 16, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Monday, November 16, 2015
