Silence for Paris
People observe a minute of silence at the Trocadero in front the Eiffel Tower to pay tribute to the victims of the series of deadly attacks on Friday in Paris, France, November 16, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
People react as they observe a minute's silence in memory of the victims of the Paris shootings, at the French Embassy in London, Britain November 16, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
People observe a minute of silence in tribute to victims of Friday's attacks in Paris in front of French embassy, near the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany, November 16, 2015. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
People pause to observe a minute's silence in memory of the victims of the Paris shootings, at Liverpool Street Station in London, Britain November 16, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
French President Francois Hollande (C) flanked by French Education Minister Najat Vallaud-Belkacem (L) and French Prime Minister Manuel Valls (R) stand among students as they observe a minute of silence at the Sorbonne University in Paris to pay...more
A man, wrapped with a French flag, observes a minute of silence in front of the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, to pay tribute to victims of Friday's Paris attacks, France, November 16, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A woman reacts as she observes a minute of silence outside the Bataclan music hall to pay tribute to the victims of the series of deadly attacks on Friday, in Paris, France, November 16, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Students observe a minute of silence with French President Francois Hollande, Education Minister Najat Vallaud-Belkacem, and French Prime Minister Manuel Valls (unseen) at the Sorbonne University in Paris to pay tribute to victims of Friday's Paris...more
Several hundred people gather to observe a minute of silence in Lyon, France, November 16, 2015, to pay tribute to the victims of the series of deadly attacks in Paris on Friday. REUTERS/Robert Pratta
Women light candles during a minute of silance in tribute to victims of Friday's attacks in Paris, in front of French embassy in Vienna, Austria, November 16, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
People pause to observe a minute's silence in memory of the victims of the Paris shootings, at St George's Hall in Liverpool, Britain November 16, 2015. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Students sing "La Marseillaise", the French national anthem, after a minute of silence with French President Francois Hollande, Education Minister Najat Vallaud-Belkacem, and French Prime Minister Manuel Valls (unseen) at the Sorbonne University in...more
A banner with the drawing "Peace for Paris" of French artist Jean Jullien hangs on the facace of the city hall in Nantes, France, November 16, 2015, as people observe a minute of silence to pay tribute to the victims of the series of deadly attacks...more
People observe a minute of silence in tribute to victims of Friday's attacks in Paris, in front of French embassy in Vienna, Austria, November 16, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Women embrace as several hundred people gather to observe a minute of silence in Lyon, France, November 16, 2015, to pay tribute to the victims of the series of deadly attacks in Paris on Friday. REUTERS/Robert Pratta
People observe a minute of silence in tribute to victims of Friday's attacks in Paris in front of French embassy, near the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany, November 16, 2015. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
A man waves a French flag as several hundred people gather to observe a minute of silence in Lyon, France, November 16, 2015, to pay tribute to the victims of the series of deadly attacks in Paris on Friday. REUTERS/Robert Pratta
Austrian Chancellor Werner Faymann (C) and others observe a minute of silence in tribute to victims of Friday's attacks in Paris, in front of French embassy in Vienna, Austria, November 16, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Students and teachers of Strasbourg University observe a minute of silence at the "Palais Universitaire" in Strasbourg, to pay tribute to victims of Friday's Paris attacks, France, November 16, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
Students of Strasbourg University observe a minute of silence at the "Palais Universitaire" in Strasbourg, France to pay tribute to victims of Friday's Paris attacks, France, November 16, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler
People observe a minute of silence in front of the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris to pay tribute to victims of Friday's Paris attacks, France, November 16, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Austrian Chancellor Werner Faymann observes a minute of silence in tribute to victims of Friday's attacks in Paris in front of French embassy in Vienna, Austria, November 16, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
People observe a minute of silence outside the Bataclan music hall to pay tribute to the victims of the series of deadly attacks on Friday, in Paris, France, November 16, 2015. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
People observe a minute of silence in memopry of victims outside Le Carillon restaurant, one of the attack sites in Paris, November 16, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
