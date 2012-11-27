Edition:
Silhouetted India

<p>A boy is silhouetted against the setting sunlight as he plays over a damaged hut at Marina beach in Chennai November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Babu</p>

<p>A boy flies a kite near the Bandra-Worli sea link bridge during the evening in Mumbai, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

<p>A soldier of India's Border Security Force (BSF) is silhouetted against the sun as he stands at attention during a passing out parade in Humhama, on the outskirts of Srinagar October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli </p>

<p>A Kashmiri woman is silhouetted against the rising sunlight as she sweeps at a roadside while smoke billows from leaves set on fire, in Srinagar November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Ismail</p>

<p>Fire crackers are set-off before effigies of the 10-headed demon King Ravana, Meghnad and Khumbkarna are set on fire during the festival of Dussehra in Srinagar October 24, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli</p>

<p>A woman labourer carrying cement is silhouetted against the setting sun at the site of a commercial complex on the outskirts of Jammu November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta</p>

<p>Kashmiri protesters are silhouetted against the sun as they gesture atop a bus during a day-long strike on the outskirts of Srinagar October 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Ismail</p>

<p>Labourers are silhouetted against the setting sun as they work at the construction site of a residential building in Hyderabad October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder</p>

<p>A boat is silhouetted against the setting sun before the start of an annual boat race at Rudrasagar Lake, southwest from Agartala, capital of Tripura, October 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey</p>

<p>People play football at Juhu Beach against the backdrop of monsoon clouds in Mumbai August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

<p>A man is silhouetted against the sky while sitting on wooden scaffolding, as he constructs a temporary tent in Mumbai August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

<p>Rescue workers stand in the rain near the coaches of the Vidarbha Express train near Kasara, about 100km (62 miles) from Mumbai, early July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

<p>Security personnel stand in front of the historic Red Fort in the old quarters of Delhi July 16, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

<p>Fishermen floating on rubber air tubes are silhouetted as they catch fish in the waters of the Sabarmati river in Ahmedabad May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

<p>A policeman is silhouetted against the setting sun as he stands guard on the banks of river Tawi ahead of India's Republic Day celebrations in Jammu January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta</p>

<p>Workers are silhouetted against the setting sun as they construct a minaret on a mosque in Srinagar December 26, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Ismail</p>

<p>A woman carrying a pitcher filled with drinking water is silhouetted against the setting sun on the outskirts of Jammu December 3, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta</p>

<p>A woman farmer carrying paddy crop is silhouetted against the setting sun on the outskirts of Agartala, capital of Tripura November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey</p>

<p>Boys play cricket on the Marina beach during sunset in Chennai November 3, 2011. REUTERS/Babu</p>

<p>A man is silhouetted against the Sukhana Lake as he paddles his kayak in Chandigarh September 21, 2011. REUTERS/Ajay Verma</p>

<p>A woman is silhouetted against the Mumbai skyline as she performs prayers seaside to celebrate Narali Purnima or coconut festival on August 13, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

<p>Boys are silhouetted against the Jehlum river as they perform somersaults in its waters, in Srinagar August 11, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Ismail</p>

<p>A couple sits on the banks of Dal Lake at sunset in Srinagar June 6, 2011. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli</p>

<p>A boy prepares to jump off a rock into the waters of the Osman Sagar Lake near Hyderabad May 29, 2011. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder</p>

<p>Children of labourers are silhouetted against the setting sun as they play over iron rods at the construction site of a residential complex in Ahmedabad April 20, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

<p>An employee for the Paschim Gujarat Vij Company Ltd. electric company sets up power lines in Gujarat May 28, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

<p>Hindu devotees are silhouetted against the rising sun as they take a holy dip in Sangam, the confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna and Saraswati rivers during the Mahashivratri festival in Allahabad March 2, 2011. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash</p>

<p>A man jumps in the air to hit a ball as people play cricket by the beach with an improvised stick for a bat and a piece of wood for wickets in Mumbai February 2, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

<p>Eight-year-old Rupa performs on a tightrope at a roadside in Kolkata January 26, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

<p>India's Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers and their camels are silhouetted against the setting sun as they rehearse for the "Beating the Retreat" ceremony in New Delhi January 24, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>A physically disabled artist on wheelchair performs a 'Sufi dance on wheels' during a concert in Mumbai October 11, 2010. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

<p>Men are silhouetted in the rising sun as they row in the waters of Sukhana Lake in Chandigarh September 24, 2010. REUTERS/Ajay Verma</p>

<p>A traffic police woman directs traffic as she is silhouetted against the backdrop of monsoon clouds during the evening in New Delhi September 9, 2010. REUTERS/B Mathu</p>

<p>A villager plays flute as he is silhouetted against the setting sun over the Thar Desert at Sam village on the outskirts of Jaisalmer in Rajasthan August 17, 2010. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder</p>

<p>A woman adjusts her scarf as the sun sets over Kashmir's Dal Lake in Srinagar July 18, 2010. REUTERS/Danish Ismail </p>

<p>An Indian Border Security Force (BSF) soldier patrols near fencing at the India-Pakistan border at Suchetgarh, about 30 km (19 miles) south of Jammu January 9, 2010. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta</p>

<p>Aspiring models stand in a queue on the ramp during the female model auditions for the upcoming India Fashion Week 2010 in New Delhi February 2, 2010. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

<p>A vendor carrying vegetable baskets is silhouetted against the setting sun on the outskirts of Agartala, capital of Tripura, March 6, 2010. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey</p>

<p>A sweeper cleans a road during the early morning in Chandigarh November 7, 2009. REUTERS/Ajay Verma</p>

<p>Labourers stand on a winch of a crane at a construction site on the outskirts of New Delhi September 8, 2009. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal</p>

<p>A partial solar eclipse is seen behind the Taj Mahal in the northern Indian city of Agra July 22, 2009. REUTERS/Brijesh Singh</p>

<p>Waste collector Nakul Mukherjee, 9, collects pieces of scrap metal at the Ghazipur landfill in New Delhi November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Atish Patel</p>

<p>Clouds loom over Mumbai's skyline June 21, 2009. EUTERS/Arko Datta</p>

<p>A Kashmiri Muslim woman prays on a hill during an annual torch festival at the cave shrine of Sakhi Zain-ud-din Wali, a Sufi saint, in Aishmuqam, 75 km (47 miles) south of Srinagar, April 10, 2009. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli</p>

<p>Labourers works in a metal pipes workshop in Mumbai March 12, 2009. REUTERS/Arko Datta</p>

<p>A camel yawns during the sunset over the Thar Desert at Jaisalmer in Rajasthan January 13, 2009. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur</p>

<p>Camels are silhouetted against the setting sun in Rajasthan December 18, 2008. REUTERS/Vinay Joshi</p>

<p>Workers prepare a ferris wheel before the start of a fair in Chandigarh December 24, 2008. REUTERS/Ajay Verma</p>

<p>A local resident speaks behind the Indian national flag during a demonstration near the Oberoi Trident hotel in Mumbai December 12, 2008. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw</p>

<p>Artists dressed as Hindu gods Rama and Laxman attend the Dussehra festival celebrations in Chandigarh October 9, 2008. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files</p>

<p>The historic India Gate is silhouetted against the rising sun in New Delhi September 25, 2008. REUTERS/B Mathur/Files</p>

<p>The sun sets over the historic Jama Masjid (mosque) during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan in the old quarters of Delhi September 23, 2008. REUTERS/B Mathur/Files</p>

<p>A flower seller looks for possible buyers at a seafront in Mumbai June 25, 2008. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files</p>

<p>Boys play at Marina beach in of Chennai May 20, 2008. REUTERS/Babu/Files</p>

<p>A farmer walks back after a day's work on the outskirts of Agartala, Tripura, April 7, 2008. REUTERS/Jayanta De/Files</p>

<p>A man works on a salt pan in Kharaghodha village, about 120 km (75 miles) west of Ahmedabad, January 23, 2008. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files</p>

<p>A boatman rows his boat on river Yamuna behind the Taj Mahal in Agra December 31, 2007. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw/Files</p>

<p>A Kashmiri protester throws stones at Indian policemen amidst smoke from tear gas during a protest in Srinagar October 27,2007. REUTERS/Danish Ismail/Files</p>

