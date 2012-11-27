Silhouetted India
A boy is silhouetted against the setting sunlight as he plays over a damaged hut at Marina beach in Chennai November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Babu
A boy flies a kite near the Bandra-Worli sea link bridge during the evening in Mumbai, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
A soldier of India's Border Security Force (BSF) is silhouetted against the sun as he stands at attention during a passing out parade in Humhama, on the outskirts of Srinagar October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
A Kashmiri woman is silhouetted against the rising sunlight as she sweeps at a roadside while smoke billows from leaves set on fire, in Srinagar November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Fire crackers are set-off before effigies of the 10-headed demon King Ravana, Meghnad and Khumbkarna are set on fire during the festival of Dussehra in Srinagar October 24, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
A woman labourer carrying cement is silhouetted against the setting sun at the site of a commercial complex on the outskirts of Jammu November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Kashmiri protesters are silhouetted against the sun as they gesture atop a bus during a day-long strike on the outskirts of Srinagar October 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Labourers are silhouetted against the setting sun as they work at the construction site of a residential building in Hyderabad October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder
A boat is silhouetted against the setting sun before the start of an annual boat race at Rudrasagar Lake, southwest from Agartala, capital of Tripura, October 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
People play football at Juhu Beach against the backdrop of monsoon clouds in Mumbai August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A man is silhouetted against the sky while sitting on wooden scaffolding, as he constructs a temporary tent in Mumbai August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Rescue workers stand in the rain near the coaches of the Vidarbha Express train near Kasara, about 100km (62 miles) from Mumbai, early July 20, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Security personnel stand in front of the historic Red Fort in the old quarters of Delhi July 16, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Fishermen floating on rubber air tubes are silhouetted as they catch fish in the waters of the Sabarmati river in Ahmedabad May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A policeman is silhouetted against the setting sun as he stands guard on the banks of river Tawi ahead of India's Republic Day celebrations in Jammu January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Workers are silhouetted against the setting sun as they construct a minaret on a mosque in Srinagar December 26, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A woman carrying a pitcher filled with drinking water is silhouetted against the setting sun on the outskirts of Jammu December 3, 2011. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
A woman farmer carrying paddy crop is silhouetted against the setting sun on the outskirts of Agartala, capital of Tripura November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
Boys play cricket on the Marina beach during sunset in Chennai November 3, 2011. REUTERS/Babu
A man is silhouetted against the Sukhana Lake as he paddles his kayak in Chandigarh September 21, 2011. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
A woman is silhouetted against the Mumbai skyline as she performs prayers seaside to celebrate Narali Purnima or coconut festival on August 13, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Boys are silhouetted against the Jehlum river as they perform somersaults in its waters, in Srinagar August 11, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
A couple sits on the banks of Dal Lake at sunset in Srinagar June 6, 2011. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
A boy prepares to jump off a rock into the waters of the Osman Sagar Lake near Hyderabad May 29, 2011. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder
Children of labourers are silhouetted against the setting sun as they play over iron rods at the construction site of a residential complex in Ahmedabad April 20, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave
An employee for the Paschim Gujarat Vij Company Ltd. electric company sets up power lines in Gujarat May 28, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Hindu devotees are silhouetted against the rising sun as they take a holy dip in Sangam, the confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna and Saraswati rivers during the Mahashivratri festival in Allahabad March 2, 2011. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A man jumps in the air to hit a ball as people play cricket by the beach with an improvised stick for a bat and a piece of wood for wickets in Mumbai February 2, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Eight-year-old Rupa performs on a tightrope at a roadside in Kolkata January 26, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
India's Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers and their camels are silhouetted against the setting sun as they rehearse for the "Beating the Retreat" ceremony in New Delhi January 24, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A physically disabled artist on wheelchair performs a 'Sufi dance on wheels' during a concert in Mumbai October 11, 2010. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Men are silhouetted in the rising sun as they row in the waters of Sukhana Lake in Chandigarh September 24, 2010. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
A traffic police woman directs traffic as she is silhouetted against the backdrop of monsoon clouds during the evening in New Delhi September 9, 2010. REUTERS/B Mathu
A villager plays flute as he is silhouetted against the setting sun over the Thar Desert at Sam village on the outskirts of Jaisalmer in Rajasthan August 17, 2010. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder
A woman adjusts her scarf as the sun sets over Kashmir's Dal Lake in Srinagar July 18, 2010. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
An Indian Border Security Force (BSF) soldier patrols near fencing at the India-Pakistan border at Suchetgarh, about 30 km (19 miles) south of Jammu January 9, 2010. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
Aspiring models stand in a queue on the ramp during the female model auditions for the upcoming India Fashion Week 2010 in New Delhi February 2, 2010. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A vendor carrying vegetable baskets is silhouetted against the setting sun on the outskirts of Agartala, capital of Tripura, March 6, 2010. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
A sweeper cleans a road during the early morning in Chandigarh November 7, 2009. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Labourers stand on a winch of a crane at a construction site on the outskirts of New Delhi September 8, 2009. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal
A partial solar eclipse is seen behind the Taj Mahal in the northern Indian city of Agra July 22, 2009. REUTERS/Brijesh Singh
Waste collector Nakul Mukherjee, 9, collects pieces of scrap metal at the Ghazipur landfill in New Delhi November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Atish Patel
Clouds loom over Mumbai's skyline June 21, 2009. EUTERS/Arko Datta
A Kashmiri Muslim woman prays on a hill during an annual torch festival at the cave shrine of Sakhi Zain-ud-din Wali, a Sufi saint, in Aishmuqam, 75 km (47 miles) south of Srinagar, April 10, 2009. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
Labourers works in a metal pipes workshop in Mumbai March 12, 2009. REUTERS/Arko Datta
A camel yawns during the sunset over the Thar Desert at Jaisalmer in Rajasthan January 13, 2009. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur
Camels are silhouetted against the setting sun in Rajasthan December 18, 2008. REUTERS/Vinay Joshi
Workers prepare a ferris wheel before the start of a fair in Chandigarh December 24, 2008. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
A local resident speaks behind the Indian national flag during a demonstration near the Oberoi Trident hotel in Mumbai December 12, 2008. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw
Artists dressed as Hindu gods Rama and Laxman attend the Dussehra festival celebrations in Chandigarh October 9, 2008. REUTERS/Ajay Verma/Files
The historic India Gate is silhouetted against the rising sun in New Delhi September 25, 2008. REUTERS/B Mathur/Files
The sun sets over the historic Jama Masjid (mosque) during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan in the old quarters of Delhi September 23, 2008. REUTERS/B Mathur/Files
A flower seller looks for possible buyers at a seafront in Mumbai June 25, 2008. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files
Boys play at Marina beach in of Chennai May 20, 2008. REUTERS/Babu/Files
A farmer walks back after a day's work on the outskirts of Agartala, Tripura, April 7, 2008. REUTERS/Jayanta De/Files
A man works on a salt pan in Kharaghodha village, about 120 km (75 miles) west of Ahmedabad, January 23, 2008. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files
A boatman rows his boat on river Yamuna behind the Taj Mahal in Agra December 31, 2007. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw/Files
A Kashmiri protester throws stones at Indian policemen amidst smoke from tear gas during a protest in Srinagar October 27,2007. REUTERS/Danish Ismail/Files
