Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Feb 8, 2017 | 5:55pm IST

Silicon Valley aerials

The Apple Campus 2 is seen under construction in Cupertino, California. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2017
Facebook's campus on the edge of the San Francisco Bay in Menlo Park, California. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / Monday, January 16, 2017
Apple's headquarters in Cupertino, California. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2017
The Apple Campus 2 is seen under construction in Cupertino, California. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2017
The Alphabet Inc. campus, also known as Googleplex, in Mountain View, California. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / Friday, April 08, 2016
The Apple Campus 2 is seen under construction in Cupertino, California. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2017
Facebook's campus is seen on the edge of the San Francisco Bay in Menlo Park, California. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2017
Smart cars, Nissan Leafs and other vehicles line up in a lot in Hayward, California. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / Friday, April 08, 2016
The Apple Campus 2 is seen under construction in Cupertino, California. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2017
The Oracle Corporation campus in Redwood City, California. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / Friday, April 08, 2016
The Facebook campus in Menlo Park, California. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / Friday, April 08, 2016
Solar panels are seen on the roof of a car park in Mountain View, California. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / Friday, April 08, 2016
The Yahoo campus in Sunnyvale, California. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / Friday, April 08, 2016
A power transmission line crosses a marsh near Newark, California. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / Friday, April 08, 2016
The Oracle Corporation campus in Redwood City, California. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / Friday, April 08, 2016
The Yahoo campus in Sunnyvale, California. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Reuters / Friday, April 08, 2016
