Simhastha Kumbh Mela
A Naga Sadhu, or a holy man, gets his head shaved on the banks of Shipra river Simhastha Kumbh Mela in Ujjain, India May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A woman combs her daughter's hair after taking a dip in the Shipra river at the Simhastha Kumbh Mela in Ujjain, India, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A Naga Sadhu or Hindu holy man with his face covered with ash, is pictured after taking a dip in the waters of Shipra river at the Simhastha Kumbh Mela in Ujjain, May 17, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A Naga Sadhu or Hindu holy man with his face covered with ash, is pictured after taking a dip in the waters of Shipra river at the Simhastha Kumbh Mela in Ujjain, May 17, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A Sadhu or Hindu holy man combs his beard after taking a dip in the waters of Shipra river during Simhastha Kumbh Mela in Ujjain, May 16, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A Sadhu or a Hindu holy man lies on the thorns of a Babul tree to beg for alms on the banks of Shipra river during Simhastha Kumbh Mela in Ujjain, May 11, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A hand of a Sadhu or a Hindu holy man is seen after taking a dip in the waters of Shipra river during the second 'Shahi Snan' (grand bath) at Simhastha Kumbh Mela in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, May 9, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A Sadhu or a Hindu holy man applies ashes on his body after taking a dip in the waters of Shipra river during the second 'Shahi Snan' (grand bath) at the Simhastha Kumbh Mela in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, May 9, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Newly initiated Naga Sadhus or Hindu holy men perform Pinda Daan, a ritual on the banks of Shipra river during Simhastha Kumbh Mela in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, May 7, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A Sadhu or a Hindu holy man covers his face as an earthen pot with burning "Upale" (or dried cow dung cakes) rests on his head during a prayer ceremony at the Simhastha Kumbh Mela in Ujjain, May 2, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Sadhus or Hindu holy men offer prayers while sitting inside circles of burning "Upale" (or dried cow dung cakes) during a prayer ceremony at the Simhastha Kumbh Mela in Ujjain, May 2, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A Hindu priest holds a traditional lamp as he performs evening prayers called "Aarti" on the banks of river Shipra during Simhastha Kumbh Mela in Ujjain, May 1, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A boy combs his hair in front of a mural after taking a holy dip in the Shipra river during Simhastha Kumbh Mela in Ujjain, April 29, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A Hindu holy man displays his hair after taking a dip in the waters of the river Shipra during the Simhastha Kumbh Mela in Ujjain, April 22, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A Hindu holy man looks on as another holds a trident after taking a dip in the waters of the river Shipra during the Simhastha Kumbh Mela in Ujjain, April 22, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A Hindu devotee carries his disabled friend after taking a holy dip in the waters of the river Shipra during the Simhastha Kumbh Mela in Ujjain, April 22, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A Hindu holy man prays as he takes a dip in the waters of the river Shipra during the Simhastha Kumbh Mela in Ujjain, April 22, 2016. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
