Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Aug 20, 2014 | 8:25pm IST

Sin City premiere

Cast member Rosario Dawson poses at the premiere of "Sin City: A Dame to Kill For" in Hollywood, California August 19, 2014. The movie opens in the U.S. on August 22. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Wednesday, August 20, 2014
Writer and director Frank Miller (L) poses with co-director Robert Rodriguez at the premiere of "Sin City: A Dame to Kill For" in Hollywood, California August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Cast member Jessica Alba poses at the premiere of "Sin City: A Dame to Kill For" in Hollywood, California August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Cast member Bruce Willis poses at the premiere of "Sin City: A Dame to Kill For" in Hollywood, California August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Cast member Eva Green poses at the premiere of "Sin City: A Dame to Kill For" in Hollywood, California August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Cast member Mickey Rourke and Anastassija Makarenko pose at the premiere of "Sin City: A Dame to Kill For" in Hollywood, California August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Cast member Juno Temple poses at the premiere of "Sin City: A Dame to Kill For" in Hollywood, California August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Cast member Jamie Chung smiles at the premiere of "Sin City: A Dame to Kill For" in Hollywood, California August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Cast member Jaime King poses at the premiere of "Sin City: A Dame to Kill For" in Hollywood, California August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Cast member Jessica Alba and her husband Cash Warren pose at the premiere of "Sin City: A Dame to Kill For" in Hollywood, California August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Cast member Rosario Dawson waves at the premiere of "Sin City: A Dame to Kill For" in Hollywood, California August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Writer and director Frank Miller (L) poses with co-director Robert Rodriguez at the premiere of "Sin City: A Dame to Kill For" in Hollywood, California August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Cast member Eva Green poses at the premiere of "Sin City: A Dame to Kill For" in Hollywood, California August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Cast member Juno Temple poses at the premiere of "Sin City: A Dame to Kill For" in Hollywood, California August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Cast member Jaime King poses at the premiere of "Sin City: A Dame to Kill For" in Hollywood, California August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Cast member Jamie Chung poses at the premiere of "Sin City: A Dame to Kill For" in Hollywood, California August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Writer and director Frank Miller poses at the premiere of "Sin City: A Dame to Kill For" in Hollywood, California August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Co-director Robert Rodriguez poses with cast member Bruce Willis at the premiere of "Sin City: A Dame to Kill For" in Hollywood, California August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

