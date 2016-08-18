Sindhu eyes gold at Rio
2016 Rio Olympics - Badminton - Women's Singles - Semifinals - Riocentro - Pavilion 4 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 18/08/2016. P.V. Sindhu (IND) of India reacts during play against Nozomi Okuhara (JPN) of Japan. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
2016 Rio Olympics - Badminton - Women's Singles - Semifinals - Riocentro - Pavilion 4 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 18/08/2016. P.V. Sindhu (IND) of India reacts during play against Nozomi Okuhara (JPN) of Japan. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
2016 Rio Olympics - Badminton - Women's Singles - Semifinals - Riocentro - Pavilion 4 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 18/08/2016. Nozomi Okuhara (JPN) of Japan lies on the court after falling during play against P.V. Sindhu (IND) of India. REUTERS/Ruben...more
2016 Rio Olympics - Badminton - Women's Singles - Semifinals - Riocentro - Pavilion 4 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 18/08/2016. P.V. Sindhu (IND) of India celebrates as Nozomi Okuhara (JPN) of Japan lies on the court after falling during play....more
2016 Rio Olympics - Badminton - Women's Singles - Semifinals - Riocentro - Pavilion 4 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 18/08/2016. P.V. Sindhu (IND) of India celebrates after winning her match against Nozomi Okuhara (JPN) of Japan. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
2016 Rio Olympics - Badminton - Women's Singles - Semifinals - Riocentro - Pavilion 4 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 18/08/2016. P.V. Sindhu (IND) of India clasps hands with Nozomi Okuhara (JPN) of Japan over the net after winning their match....more
2016 Rio Olympics - Badminton - Women's Singles - Semifinals - Riocentro - Pavilion 4 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 18/08/2016. P.V. Sindhu (IND) of India celebrates as Nozomi Okuhara (JPN) of Japan lies on the court after falling during play....more
2016 Rio Olympics - Badminton - Women's Singles - Semifinals - Riocentro - Pavilion 4 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 18/08/2016. Nozomi Okuhara (JPN) of Japan reacts during play against P.V. Sindhu (IND) of India. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
2016 Rio Olympics - Badminton - Women's Singles - Semifinals - Riocentro - Pavilion 4 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 18/08/2016. Nozomi Okuhara (JPN) of Japan reacts as she gets up after falling on the court during play against P.V. Sindhu (IND) of...more
2016 Rio Olympics - Badminton - Women's Singles - Semifinals - Riocentro - Pavilion 4 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 18/08/2016. P.V. Sindhu (IND) of India plays against Nozomi Okuhara (JPN) of Japan. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
2016 Rio Olympics - Badminton - Women's Singles - Semifinals - Riocentro - Pavilion 4 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 18/08/2016. Nozomi Okuhara (JPN) of Japan plays against P.V. Sindhu (IND) of India. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
2016 Rio Olympics - Badminton - Women's Singles - Semifinals - Riocentro - Pavilion 4 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 18/08/2016. P.V. Sindhu (IND) of India kneels on the court during play against Nozomi Okuhara (JPN) of Japan. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
2016 Rio Olympics - Badminton - Women's Singles - Semifinals - Riocentro - Pavilion 4 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 18/08/2016. P.V. Sindhu (IND) of India celebrates as Nozomi Okuhara (JPN) of Japan lies on the court after falling during play....more
2016 Rio Olympics - Badminton - Women's Singles - Semifinals - Riocentro - Pavilion 4 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 18/08/2016. P.V. Sindhu (IND) of India celebrates as Nozomi Okuhara (JPN) of Japan lies on the court after falling during play....more
2016 Rio Olympics - Badminton - Women's Singles - Semifinals - Riocentro - Pavilion 4 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 18/08/2016. Nozomi Okuhara (JPN) of Japan sits on the court after falling during play against P.V. Sindhu (IND) of India. REUTERS/Marcelo...more
Next Slideshows
Syria's children: In the crossfire
Children in Syria face shelling, air strikes, barrel bombs and militant attacks as the civil war that has decimated the nation continues to rage.
Rio Olympics: Day 12
Highlights from the twelfth day of competition at the Rio Games.
Olympic families
Families support the Olympians from the sidelines in Rio.
Louisiana under water
Residents return to assess the damage after record flooding in southern Louisiana.
MORE IN PICTURES
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
A huge forest fire in central Portugal has killed dozens of people, most of them dying in their cars as they tried to flee.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.