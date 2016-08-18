Edition:
Sindhu eyes gold at Rio

2016 Rio Olympics - Badminton - Women's Singles - Semifinals - Riocentro - Pavilion 4 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 18/08/2016. P.V. Sindhu (IND) of India reacts during play against Nozomi Okuhara (JPN) of Japan. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

2016 Rio Olympics - Badminton - Women's Singles - Semifinals - Riocentro - Pavilion 4 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 18/08/2016. P.V. Sindhu (IND) of India reacts during play against Nozomi Okuhara (JPN) of Japan. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Badminton - Women's Singles - Semifinals - Riocentro - Pavilion 4 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 18/08/2016. P.V. Sindhu (IND) of India reacts during play against Nozomi Okuhara (JPN) of Japan. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
2016 Rio Olympics - Badminton - Women's Singles - Semifinals - Riocentro - Pavilion 4 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 18/08/2016. P.V. Sindhu (IND) of India reacts during play against Nozomi Okuhara (JPN) of Japan. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

2016 Rio Olympics - Badminton - Women's Singles - Semifinals - Riocentro - Pavilion 4 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 18/08/2016. P.V. Sindhu (IND) of India reacts during play against Nozomi Okuhara (JPN) of Japan. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Badminton - Women's Singles - Semifinals - Riocentro - Pavilion 4 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 18/08/2016. P.V. Sindhu (IND) of India reacts during play against Nozomi Okuhara (JPN) of Japan. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
2 / 15
2016 Rio Olympics - Badminton - Women's Singles - Semifinals - Riocentro - Pavilion 4 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 18/08/2016. Nozomi Okuhara (JPN) of Japan lies on the court after falling during play against P.V. Sindhu (IND) of India. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

2016 Rio Olympics - Badminton - Women's Singles - Semifinals - Riocentro - Pavilion 4 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 18/08/2016. Nozomi Okuhara (JPN) of Japan lies on the court after falling during play against P.V. Sindhu (IND) of India. REUTERS/Ruben...more

Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Badminton - Women's Singles - Semifinals - Riocentro - Pavilion 4 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 18/08/2016. Nozomi Okuhara (JPN) of Japan lies on the court after falling during play against P.V. Sindhu (IND) of India. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
2016 Rio Olympics - Badminton - Women's Singles - Semifinals - Riocentro - Pavilion 4 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 18/08/2016. P.V. Sindhu (IND) of India celebrates as Nozomi Okuhara (JPN) of Japan lies on the court after falling during play. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

2016 Rio Olympics - Badminton - Women's Singles - Semifinals - Riocentro - Pavilion 4 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 18/08/2016. P.V. Sindhu (IND) of India celebrates as Nozomi Okuhara (JPN) of Japan lies on the court after falling during play....more

Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Badminton - Women's Singles - Semifinals - Riocentro - Pavilion 4 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 18/08/2016. P.V. Sindhu (IND) of India celebrates as Nozomi Okuhara (JPN) of Japan lies on the court after falling during play. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
2016 Rio Olympics - Badminton - Women's Singles - Semifinals - Riocentro - Pavilion 4 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 18/08/2016. P.V. Sindhu (IND) of India celebrates after winning her match against Nozomi Okuhara (JPN) of Japan. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

2016 Rio Olympics - Badminton - Women's Singles - Semifinals - Riocentro - Pavilion 4 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 18/08/2016. P.V. Sindhu (IND) of India celebrates after winning her match against Nozomi Okuhara (JPN) of Japan. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Badminton - Women's Singles - Semifinals - Riocentro - Pavilion 4 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 18/08/2016. P.V. Sindhu (IND) of India celebrates after winning her match against Nozomi Okuhara (JPN) of Japan. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
2016 Rio Olympics - Badminton - Women's Singles - Semifinals - Riocentro - Pavilion 4 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 18/08/2016. P.V. Sindhu (IND) of India clasps hands with Nozomi Okuhara (JPN) of Japan over the net after winning their match. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

2016 Rio Olympics - Badminton - Women's Singles - Semifinals - Riocentro - Pavilion 4 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 18/08/2016. P.V. Sindhu (IND) of India clasps hands with Nozomi Okuhara (JPN) of Japan over the net after winning their match....more

Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Badminton - Women's Singles - Semifinals - Riocentro - Pavilion 4 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 18/08/2016. P.V. Sindhu (IND) of India clasps hands with Nozomi Okuhara (JPN) of Japan over the net after winning their match. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
2016 Rio Olympics - Badminton - Women's Singles - Semifinals - Riocentro - Pavilion 4 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 18/08/2016. P.V. Sindhu (IND) of India celebrates as Nozomi Okuhara (JPN) of Japan lies on the court after falling during play. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

2016 Rio Olympics - Badminton - Women's Singles - Semifinals - Riocentro - Pavilion 4 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 18/08/2016. P.V. Sindhu (IND) of India celebrates as Nozomi Okuhara (JPN) of Japan lies on the court after falling during play....more

Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Badminton - Women's Singles - Semifinals - Riocentro - Pavilion 4 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 18/08/2016. P.V. Sindhu (IND) of India celebrates as Nozomi Okuhara (JPN) of Japan lies on the court after falling during play. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
2016 Rio Olympics - Badminton - Women's Singles - Semifinals - Riocentro - Pavilion 4 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 18/08/2016. Nozomi Okuhara (JPN) of Japan reacts during play against P.V. Sindhu (IND) of India. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

2016 Rio Olympics - Badminton - Women's Singles - Semifinals - Riocentro - Pavilion 4 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 18/08/2016. Nozomi Okuhara (JPN) of Japan reacts during play against P.V. Sindhu (IND) of India. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Badminton - Women's Singles - Semifinals - Riocentro - Pavilion 4 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 18/08/2016. Nozomi Okuhara (JPN) of Japan reacts during play against P.V. Sindhu (IND) of India. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
2016 Rio Olympics - Badminton - Women's Singles - Semifinals - Riocentro - Pavilion 4 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 18/08/2016. Nozomi Okuhara (JPN) of Japan reacts as she gets up after falling on the court during play against P.V. Sindhu (IND) of India. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

2016 Rio Olympics - Badminton - Women's Singles - Semifinals - Riocentro - Pavilion 4 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 18/08/2016. Nozomi Okuhara (JPN) of Japan reacts as she gets up after falling on the court during play against P.V. Sindhu (IND) of...more

Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Badminton - Women's Singles - Semifinals - Riocentro - Pavilion 4 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 18/08/2016. Nozomi Okuhara (JPN) of Japan reacts as she gets up after falling on the court during play against P.V. Sindhu (IND) of India. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
2016 Rio Olympics - Badminton - Women's Singles - Semifinals - Riocentro - Pavilion 4 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 18/08/2016. P.V. Sindhu (IND) of India plays against Nozomi Okuhara (JPN) of Japan. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

2016 Rio Olympics - Badminton - Women's Singles - Semifinals - Riocentro - Pavilion 4 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 18/08/2016. P.V. Sindhu (IND) of India plays against Nozomi Okuhara (JPN) of Japan. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Badminton - Women's Singles - Semifinals - Riocentro - Pavilion 4 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 18/08/2016. P.V. Sindhu (IND) of India plays against Nozomi Okuhara (JPN) of Japan. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
2016 Rio Olympics - Badminton - Women's Singles - Semifinals - Riocentro - Pavilion 4 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 18/08/2016. Nozomi Okuhara (JPN) of Japan plays against P.V. Sindhu (IND) of India. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

2016 Rio Olympics - Badminton - Women's Singles - Semifinals - Riocentro - Pavilion 4 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 18/08/2016. Nozomi Okuhara (JPN) of Japan plays against P.V. Sindhu (IND) of India. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Badminton - Women's Singles - Semifinals - Riocentro - Pavilion 4 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 18/08/2016. Nozomi Okuhara (JPN) of Japan plays against P.V. Sindhu (IND) of India. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
2016 Rio Olympics - Badminton - Women's Singles - Semifinals - Riocentro - Pavilion 4 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 18/08/2016. P.V. Sindhu (IND) of India kneels on the court during play against Nozomi Okuhara (JPN) of Japan. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

2016 Rio Olympics - Badminton - Women's Singles - Semifinals - Riocentro - Pavilion 4 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 18/08/2016. P.V. Sindhu (IND) of India kneels on the court during play against Nozomi Okuhara (JPN) of Japan. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Badminton - Women's Singles - Semifinals - Riocentro - Pavilion 4 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 18/08/2016. P.V. Sindhu (IND) of India kneels on the court during play against Nozomi Okuhara (JPN) of Japan. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
2016 Rio Olympics - Badminton - Women's Singles - Semifinals - Riocentro - Pavilion 4 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 18/08/2016. P.V. Sindhu (IND) of India celebrates as Nozomi Okuhara (JPN) of Japan lies on the court after falling during play. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

2016 Rio Olympics - Badminton - Women's Singles - Semifinals - Riocentro - Pavilion 4 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 18/08/2016. P.V. Sindhu (IND) of India celebrates as Nozomi Okuhara (JPN) of Japan lies on the court after falling during play....more

Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Badminton - Women's Singles - Semifinals - Riocentro - Pavilion 4 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 18/08/2016. P.V. Sindhu (IND) of India celebrates as Nozomi Okuhara (JPN) of Japan lies on the court after falling during play. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
2016 Rio Olympics - Badminton - Women's Singles - Semifinals - Riocentro - Pavilion 4 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 18/08/2016. P.V. Sindhu (IND) of India celebrates as Nozomi Okuhara (JPN) of Japan lies on the court after falling during play. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

2016 Rio Olympics - Badminton - Women's Singles - Semifinals - Riocentro - Pavilion 4 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 18/08/2016. P.V. Sindhu (IND) of India celebrates as Nozomi Okuhara (JPN) of Japan lies on the court after falling during play....more

Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Badminton - Women's Singles - Semifinals - Riocentro - Pavilion 4 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 18/08/2016. P.V. Sindhu (IND) of India celebrates as Nozomi Okuhara (JPN) of Japan lies on the court after falling during play. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
2016 Rio Olympics - Badminton - Women's Singles - Semifinals - Riocentro - Pavilion 4 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 18/08/2016. Nozomi Okuhara (JPN) of Japan sits on the court after falling during play against P.V. Sindhu (IND) of India. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

2016 Rio Olympics - Badminton - Women's Singles - Semifinals - Riocentro - Pavilion 4 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 18/08/2016. Nozomi Okuhara (JPN) of Japan sits on the court after falling during play against P.V. Sindhu (IND) of India. REUTERS/Marcelo...more

Reuters / Thursday, August 18, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Badminton - Women's Singles - Semifinals - Riocentro - Pavilion 4 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 18/08/2016. Nozomi Okuhara (JPN) of Japan sits on the court after falling during play against P.V. Sindhu (IND) of India. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
