Sindhu wins silver at Rio
2016 Rio Olympics - Badminton - Women's Singles - Victory Ceremony - Riocentro - Pavilion 4 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 19/08/2016. Silver medallist P.V. Sindhu (IND) of India poses with her medal. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
2016 Rio Olympics - Badminton - Women's Singles - Victory Ceremony - Riocentro - Pavilion 4 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 19/08/2016. Gold medallist Carolina Marin (ESP) of Spain, silver medallist P.V. Sindhu (IND) of India and bronze medallist Nozomi...more
2016 Rio Olympics - Badminton - Women's Singles - Victory Ceremony - Riocentro - Pavilion 4 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 19/08/2016. Silver medallist P.V. Sindhu (IND) of India poses with an Indian national flag. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
2016 Rio Olympics - Badminton - Women's Singles - Victory Ceremony - Riocentro - Pavilion 4 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 19/08/2016. Silver medallist P.V. Sindhu (IND) of India poses kissing her medal. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
2016 Rio Olympics - Badminton - Women's Singles - Victory Ceremony - Riocentro - Pavilion 4 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 19/08/2016. Gold medallist Carolina Marin (ESP) of Spain, silver medallist P.V. Sindhu (IND) of India and bronze medallist Nozomi...more
2016 Rio Olympics - Badminton - Women's Singles - Victory Ceremony - Riocentro - Pavilion 4 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 19/08/2016. Silver medallist P.V. Sindhu (IND) of India poses kissing her medal. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
2016 Rio Olympics - Badminton - Women's Singles - Gold Medal Match - Riocentro - Pavilion 4 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 19/08/2016. P.V. Sindhu (IND) of India lies on the court during her match against Carolina Marin (ESP) of Spain. REUTERS/Marcelo...more
2016 Rio Olympics - Badminton - Women's Singles - Gold Medal Match - Riocentro - Pavilion 4 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 19/08/2016. Carolina Marin (ESP) of Spain talks with P.V. Sindhu (IND) of India after winning their match. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
2016 Rio Olympics - Badminton - Women's Singles - Gold Medal Match - Riocentro - Pavilion 4 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 19/08/2016. Carolina Marin (ESP) of Spain celebrates winning her match against P.V. Sindhu (IND) of India. REUTERS/Alkis...more
2016 Rio Olympics - Badminton - Women's Singles - Gold Medal Match - Riocentro - Pavilion 4 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 19/08/2016. Carolina Marin (ESP) of Spain talks with P.V. Sindhu (IND) of India after winning their match. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
2016 Rio Olympics - Badminton - Women's Singles - Gold Medal Match - Riocentro - Pavilion 4 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 19/08/2016. Carolina Marin (ESP) of Spain hugs P.V. Sindhu (IND) of India after winning their match. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
2016 Rio Olympics - Badminton - Women's Singles - Gold Medal Match - Riocentro - Pavilion 4 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 19/08/2016. Carolina Marin (ESP) of Spain celebrates winning her match against P.V. Sindhu (IND) of India. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
2016 Rio Olympics - Badminton - Women's Singles - Gold Medal Match - Riocentro - Pavilion 4 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 19/08/2016. Carolina Marin (ESP) of Spain celebrates with her coach Fernando Rivas after winning her match against P.V. Sindhu...more
2016 Rio Olympics - Badminton - Women's Singles - Gold Medal Match - Riocentro - Pavilion 4 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 19/08/2016. Carolina Marin (ESP) of Spain celebrates winning her match against P.V. Sindhu (IND) of India. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
2016 Rio Olympics - Badminton - Women's Singles - Gold Medal Match - Riocentro - Pavilion 4 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 19/08/2016. Carolina Marin (ESP) of Spain celebrates at her match against P.V. Sindhu (IND) of India. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
2016 Rio Olympics - Badminton - Women's Singles - Gold Medal Match - Riocentro - Pavilion 4 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 19/08/2016. Carolina Marin (ESP) of Spain celebrates during her match against P.V. Sindhu (IND) of India. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
2016 Rio Olympics - Badminton - Women's Singles - Gold Medal Match - Riocentro - Pavilion 4 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 19/08/2016. Carolina Marin (ESP) of Spain plays against P.V. Sindhu (IND) of India. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
2016 Rio Olympics - Badminton - Women's Singles - Gold Medal Match - Riocentro - Pavilion 4 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 19/08/2016. P.V. Sindhu (IND) of India plays against Carolina Marin (ESP) of Spain. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
2016 Rio Olympics - Badminton - Women's Singles - Gold Medal Match - Riocentro - Pavilion 4 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 19/08/2016. P.V. Sindhu (IND) of India plays against Carolina Marin (ESP) of Spain. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
2016 Rio Olympics - Badminton - Women's Singles - Gold Medal Match - Riocentro - Pavilion 4 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 19/08/2016. P.V. Sindhu (IND) of India reacts during play against Carolina Marin (ESP) of Spain. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
2016 Rio Olympics - Badminton - Women's Singles - Gold Medal Match - Riocentro - Pavilion 4 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 19/08/2016. P.V. Sindhu (IND) of India plays against Carolina Marin (ESP) of Spain. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
2016 Rio Olympics - Badminton - Women's Singles - Gold Medal Match - Riocentro - Pavilion 4 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 19/08/2016. P.V. Sindhu (IND) of India plays against Carolina Marin (ESP) of Spain. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
