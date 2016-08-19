Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Aug 19, 2016 | 11:05pm IST

Sindhu wins silver at Rio

2016 Rio Olympics - Badminton - Women's Singles - Victory Ceremony - Riocentro - Pavilion 4 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 19/08/2016. Silver medallist P.V. Sindhu (IND) of India poses with her medal. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

2016 Rio Olympics - Badminton - Women's Singles - Victory Ceremony - Riocentro - Pavilion 4 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 19/08/2016. Silver medallist P.V. Sindhu (IND) of India poses with her medal. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Reuters / Friday, August 19, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Badminton - Women's Singles - Victory Ceremony - Riocentro - Pavilion 4 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 19/08/2016. Silver medallist P.V. Sindhu (IND) of India poses with her medal. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Close
1 / 22
2016 Rio Olympics - Badminton - Women's Singles - Victory Ceremony - Riocentro - Pavilion 4 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 19/08/2016. Gold medallist Carolina Marin (ESP) of Spain, silver medallist P.V. Sindhu (IND) of India and bronze medallist Nozomi Okuhara (JPN) of Japan pose together. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

2016 Rio Olympics - Badminton - Women's Singles - Victory Ceremony - Riocentro - Pavilion 4 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 19/08/2016. Gold medallist Carolina Marin (ESP) of Spain, silver medallist P.V. Sindhu (IND) of India and bronze medallist Nozomi...more

Reuters / Friday, August 19, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Badminton - Women's Singles - Victory Ceremony - Riocentro - Pavilion 4 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 19/08/2016. Gold medallist Carolina Marin (ESP) of Spain, silver medallist P.V. Sindhu (IND) of India and bronze medallist Nozomi Okuhara (JPN) of Japan pose together. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
2 / 22
2016 Rio Olympics - Badminton - Women's Singles - Victory Ceremony - Riocentro - Pavilion 4 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 19/08/2016. Silver medallist P.V. Sindhu (IND) of India poses with an Indian national flag. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

2016 Rio Olympics - Badminton - Women's Singles - Victory Ceremony - Riocentro - Pavilion 4 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 19/08/2016. Silver medallist P.V. Sindhu (IND) of India poses with an Indian national flag. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Reuters / Friday, August 19, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Badminton - Women's Singles - Victory Ceremony - Riocentro - Pavilion 4 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 19/08/2016. Silver medallist P.V. Sindhu (IND) of India poses with an Indian national flag. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Close
3 / 22
2016 Rio Olympics - Badminton - Women's Singles - Victory Ceremony - Riocentro - Pavilion 4 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 19/08/2016. Silver medallist P.V. Sindhu (IND) of India poses kissing her medal. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

2016 Rio Olympics - Badminton - Women's Singles - Victory Ceremony - Riocentro - Pavilion 4 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 19/08/2016. Silver medallist P.V. Sindhu (IND) of India poses kissing her medal. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Reuters / Friday, August 19, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Badminton - Women's Singles - Victory Ceremony - Riocentro - Pavilion 4 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 19/08/2016. Silver medallist P.V. Sindhu (IND) of India poses kissing her medal. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Close
4 / 22
2016 Rio Olympics - Badminton - Women's Singles - Victory Ceremony - Riocentro - Pavilion 4 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 19/08/2016. Gold medallist Carolina Marin (ESP) of Spain, silver medallist P.V. Sindhu (IND) of India and bronze medallist Nozomi Okuhara (JPN) of Japan stand on the podium. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

2016 Rio Olympics - Badminton - Women's Singles - Victory Ceremony - Riocentro - Pavilion 4 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 19/08/2016. Gold medallist Carolina Marin (ESP) of Spain, silver medallist P.V. Sindhu (IND) of India and bronze medallist Nozomi...more

Reuters / Friday, August 19, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Badminton - Women's Singles - Victory Ceremony - Riocentro - Pavilion 4 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 19/08/2016. Gold medallist Carolina Marin (ESP) of Spain, silver medallist P.V. Sindhu (IND) of India and bronze medallist Nozomi Okuhara (JPN) of Japan stand on the podium. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Close
5 / 22
2016 Rio Olympics - Badminton - Women's Singles - Victory Ceremony - Riocentro - Pavilion 4 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 19/08/2016. Silver medallist P.V. Sindhu (IND) of India poses kissing her medal. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

2016 Rio Olympics - Badminton - Women's Singles - Victory Ceremony - Riocentro - Pavilion 4 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 19/08/2016. Silver medallist P.V. Sindhu (IND) of India poses kissing her medal. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Reuters / Friday, August 19, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Badminton - Women's Singles - Victory Ceremony - Riocentro - Pavilion 4 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 19/08/2016. Silver medallist P.V. Sindhu (IND) of India poses kissing her medal. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Close
6 / 22
2016 Rio Olympics - Badminton - Women's Singles - Gold Medal Match - Riocentro - Pavilion 4 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 19/08/2016. P.V. Sindhu (IND) of India lies on the court during her match against Carolina Marin (ESP) of Spain. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

2016 Rio Olympics - Badminton - Women's Singles - Gold Medal Match - Riocentro - Pavilion 4 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 19/08/2016. P.V. Sindhu (IND) of India lies on the court during her match against Carolina Marin (ESP) of Spain. REUTERS/Marcelo...more

Reuters / Friday, August 19, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Badminton - Women's Singles - Gold Medal Match - Riocentro - Pavilion 4 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 19/08/2016. P.V. Sindhu (IND) of India lies on the court during her match against Carolina Marin (ESP) of Spain. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Close
7 / 22
2016 Rio Olympics - Badminton - Women's Singles - Gold Medal Match - Riocentro - Pavilion 4 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 19/08/2016. Carolina Marin (ESP) of Spain talks with P.V. Sindhu (IND) of India after winning their match. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

2016 Rio Olympics - Badminton - Women's Singles - Gold Medal Match - Riocentro - Pavilion 4 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 19/08/2016. Carolina Marin (ESP) of Spain talks with P.V. Sindhu (IND) of India after winning their match. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Reuters / Friday, August 19, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Badminton - Women's Singles - Gold Medal Match - Riocentro - Pavilion 4 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 19/08/2016. Carolina Marin (ESP) of Spain talks with P.V. Sindhu (IND) of India after winning their match. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Close
8 / 22
2016 Rio Olympics - Badminton - Women's Singles - Gold Medal Match - Riocentro - Pavilion 4 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 19/08/2016. Carolina Marin (ESP) of Spain celebrates winning her match against P.V. Sindhu (IND) of India. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

2016 Rio Olympics - Badminton - Women's Singles - Gold Medal Match - Riocentro - Pavilion 4 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 19/08/2016. Carolina Marin (ESP) of Spain celebrates winning her match against P.V. Sindhu (IND) of India. REUTERS/Alkis...more

Reuters / Friday, August 19, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Badminton - Women's Singles - Gold Medal Match - Riocentro - Pavilion 4 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 19/08/2016. Carolina Marin (ESP) of Spain celebrates winning her match against P.V. Sindhu (IND) of India. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
9 / 22
2016 Rio Olympics - Badminton - Women's Singles - Gold Medal Match - Riocentro - Pavilion 4 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 19/08/2016. Carolina Marin (ESP) of Spain talks with P.V. Sindhu (IND) of India after winning their match. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

2016 Rio Olympics - Badminton - Women's Singles - Gold Medal Match - Riocentro - Pavilion 4 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 19/08/2016. Carolina Marin (ESP) of Spain talks with P.V. Sindhu (IND) of India after winning their match. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Reuters / Friday, August 19, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Badminton - Women's Singles - Gold Medal Match - Riocentro - Pavilion 4 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 19/08/2016. Carolina Marin (ESP) of Spain talks with P.V. Sindhu (IND) of India after winning their match. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Close
10 / 22
2016 Rio Olympics - Badminton - Women's Singles - Gold Medal Match - Riocentro - Pavilion 4 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 19/08/2016. Carolina Marin (ESP) of Spain hugs P.V. Sindhu (IND) of India after winning their match. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

2016 Rio Olympics - Badminton - Women's Singles - Gold Medal Match - Riocentro - Pavilion 4 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 19/08/2016. Carolina Marin (ESP) of Spain hugs P.V. Sindhu (IND) of India after winning their match. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Reuters / Friday, August 19, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Badminton - Women's Singles - Gold Medal Match - Riocentro - Pavilion 4 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 19/08/2016. Carolina Marin (ESP) of Spain hugs P.V. Sindhu (IND) of India after winning their match. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Close
11 / 22
2016 Rio Olympics - Badminton - Women's Singles - Gold Medal Match - Riocentro - Pavilion 4 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 19/08/2016. Carolina Marin (ESP) of Spain celebrates winning her match against P.V. Sindhu (IND) of India. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

2016 Rio Olympics - Badminton - Women's Singles - Gold Medal Match - Riocentro - Pavilion 4 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 19/08/2016. Carolina Marin (ESP) of Spain celebrates winning her match against P.V. Sindhu (IND) of India. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Reuters / Friday, August 19, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Badminton - Women's Singles - Gold Medal Match - Riocentro - Pavilion 4 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 19/08/2016. Carolina Marin (ESP) of Spain celebrates winning her match against P.V. Sindhu (IND) of India. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Close
12 / 22
2016 Rio Olympics - Badminton - Women's Singles - Gold Medal Match - Riocentro - Pavilion 4 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 19/08/2016. Carolina Marin (ESP) of Spain celebrates with her coach Fernando Rivas after winning her match against P.V. Sindhu (IND) of India. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

2016 Rio Olympics - Badminton - Women's Singles - Gold Medal Match - Riocentro - Pavilion 4 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 19/08/2016. Carolina Marin (ESP) of Spain celebrates with her coach Fernando Rivas after winning her match against P.V. Sindhu...more

Reuters / Friday, August 19, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Badminton - Women's Singles - Gold Medal Match - Riocentro - Pavilion 4 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 19/08/2016. Carolina Marin (ESP) of Spain celebrates with her coach Fernando Rivas after winning her match against P.V. Sindhu (IND) of India. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Close
13 / 22
2016 Rio Olympics - Badminton - Women's Singles - Gold Medal Match - Riocentro - Pavilion 4 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 19/08/2016. Carolina Marin (ESP) of Spain celebrates winning her match against P.V. Sindhu (IND) of India. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

2016 Rio Olympics - Badminton - Women's Singles - Gold Medal Match - Riocentro - Pavilion 4 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 19/08/2016. Carolina Marin (ESP) of Spain celebrates winning her match against P.V. Sindhu (IND) of India. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Reuters / Friday, August 19, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Badminton - Women's Singles - Gold Medal Match - Riocentro - Pavilion 4 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 19/08/2016. Carolina Marin (ESP) of Spain celebrates winning her match against P.V. Sindhu (IND) of India. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Close
14 / 22
2016 Rio Olympics - Badminton - Women's Singles - Gold Medal Match - Riocentro - Pavilion 4 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 19/08/2016. Carolina Marin (ESP) of Spain celebrates at her match against P.V. Sindhu (IND) of India. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

2016 Rio Olympics - Badminton - Women's Singles - Gold Medal Match - Riocentro - Pavilion 4 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 19/08/2016. Carolina Marin (ESP) of Spain celebrates at her match against P.V. Sindhu (IND) of India. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Friday, August 19, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Badminton - Women's Singles - Gold Medal Match - Riocentro - Pavilion 4 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 19/08/2016. Carolina Marin (ESP) of Spain celebrates at her match against P.V. Sindhu (IND) of India. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
15 / 22
2016 Rio Olympics - Badminton - Women's Singles - Gold Medal Match - Riocentro - Pavilion 4 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 19/08/2016. Carolina Marin (ESP) of Spain celebrates during her match against P.V. Sindhu (IND) of India. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

2016 Rio Olympics - Badminton - Women's Singles - Gold Medal Match - Riocentro - Pavilion 4 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 19/08/2016. Carolina Marin (ESP) of Spain celebrates during her match against P.V. Sindhu (IND) of India. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Reuters / Friday, August 19, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Badminton - Women's Singles - Gold Medal Match - Riocentro - Pavilion 4 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 19/08/2016. Carolina Marin (ESP) of Spain celebrates during her match against P.V. Sindhu (IND) of India. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Close
16 / 22
2016 Rio Olympics - Badminton - Women's Singles - Gold Medal Match - Riocentro - Pavilion 4 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 19/08/2016. Carolina Marin (ESP) of Spain plays against P.V. Sindhu (IND) of India. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

2016 Rio Olympics - Badminton - Women's Singles - Gold Medal Match - Riocentro - Pavilion 4 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 19/08/2016. Carolina Marin (ESP) of Spain plays against P.V. Sindhu (IND) of India. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Friday, August 19, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Badminton - Women's Singles - Gold Medal Match - Riocentro - Pavilion 4 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 19/08/2016. Carolina Marin (ESP) of Spain plays against P.V. Sindhu (IND) of India. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
17 / 22
2016 Rio Olympics - Badminton - Women's Singles - Gold Medal Match - Riocentro - Pavilion 4 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 19/08/2016. P.V. Sindhu (IND) of India plays against Carolina Marin (ESP) of Spain. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

2016 Rio Olympics - Badminton - Women's Singles - Gold Medal Match - Riocentro - Pavilion 4 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 19/08/2016. P.V. Sindhu (IND) of India plays against Carolina Marin (ESP) of Spain. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Reuters / Friday, August 19, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Badminton - Women's Singles - Gold Medal Match - Riocentro - Pavilion 4 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 19/08/2016. P.V. Sindhu (IND) of India plays against Carolina Marin (ESP) of Spain. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Close
18 / 22
2016 Rio Olympics - Badminton - Women's Singles - Gold Medal Match - Riocentro - Pavilion 4 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 19/08/2016. P.V. Sindhu (IND) of India plays against Carolina Marin (ESP) of Spain. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

2016 Rio Olympics - Badminton - Women's Singles - Gold Medal Match - Riocentro - Pavilion 4 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 19/08/2016. P.V. Sindhu (IND) of India plays against Carolina Marin (ESP) of Spain. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Reuters / Friday, August 19, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Badminton - Women's Singles - Gold Medal Match - Riocentro - Pavilion 4 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 19/08/2016. P.V. Sindhu (IND) of India plays against Carolina Marin (ESP) of Spain. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Close
19 / 22
2016 Rio Olympics - Badminton - Women's Singles - Gold Medal Match - Riocentro - Pavilion 4 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 19/08/2016. P.V. Sindhu (IND) of India reacts during play against Carolina Marin (ESP) of Spain. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

2016 Rio Olympics - Badminton - Women's Singles - Gold Medal Match - Riocentro - Pavilion 4 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 19/08/2016. P.V. Sindhu (IND) of India reacts during play against Carolina Marin (ESP) of Spain. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Reuters / Friday, August 19, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Badminton - Women's Singles - Gold Medal Match - Riocentro - Pavilion 4 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 19/08/2016. P.V. Sindhu (IND) of India reacts during play against Carolina Marin (ESP) of Spain. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Close
20 / 22
2016 Rio Olympics - Badminton - Women's Singles - Gold Medal Match - Riocentro - Pavilion 4 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 19/08/2016. P.V. Sindhu (IND) of India plays against Carolina Marin (ESP) of Spain. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

2016 Rio Olympics - Badminton - Women's Singles - Gold Medal Match - Riocentro - Pavilion 4 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 19/08/2016. P.V. Sindhu (IND) of India plays against Carolina Marin (ESP) of Spain. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Reuters / Friday, August 19, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Badminton - Women's Singles - Gold Medal Match - Riocentro - Pavilion 4 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 19/08/2016. P.V. Sindhu (IND) of India plays against Carolina Marin (ESP) of Spain. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Close
21 / 22
2016 Rio Olympics - Badminton - Women's Singles - Gold Medal Match - Riocentro - Pavilion 4 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 19/08/2016. P.V. Sindhu (IND) of India plays against Carolina Marin (ESP) of Spain. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

2016 Rio Olympics - Badminton - Women's Singles - Gold Medal Match - Riocentro - Pavilion 4 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 19/08/2016. P.V. Sindhu (IND) of India plays against Carolina Marin (ESP) of Spain. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo

Reuters / Friday, August 19, 2016
2016 Rio Olympics - Badminton - Women's Singles - Gold Medal Match - Riocentro - Pavilion 4 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 19/08/2016. P.V. Sindhu (IND) of India plays against Carolina Marin (ESP) of Spain. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Close
22 / 22
View Again
View Next
Raksha Bandhan celebrations

Raksha Bandhan celebrations

Next Slideshows

Raksha Bandhan celebrations

Raksha Bandhan celebrations

Sisters tie sacred threads or 'rakhi' on the wrists of their brothers on Raksha Bandhan festival.

18 Aug 2016
Devoted to Shiva

Devoted to Shiva

Pictures of Shiva devotees celebrating Shravan festival in India and Nepal.

17 Aug 2016
India at 70

India at 70

Pictures of the India Independence Day celebration from across the country.

16 Aug 2016
Pokemon Go-ing to Virginia

Pokemon Go-ing to Virginia

The small town of Occoquan, Virginia, has the perfect mix of geography and history to attract Pokemon and the people who want to catch them in the augmented...

15 Aug 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.

India this week

India this week

A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.

India vs Pakistan

India vs Pakistan

Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.

Ramadan in India

Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast