Singapore Airshow
Journalists take pictures of the economy class cabin of the Boeing 787 Dreamliner as it is lit with rainbow colored LED lighting during an media tour of the aircraft in Singapore February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Crew member Robert O Mosley shows the dimmable windows in the cabin of a Boeing 787 Dreamliner during a media tour of the aircraft ahead of the Singapore Airshow, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A view of the nose of the Boeing 787 Dreamliner during a media tour of the aircraft ahead of the Singapore Airshow in Singapore February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A Boeing 787 Dreamliner is parked on the tarmac during a media tour of the aircraft ahead of the Singapore Airshow in Singapore February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A view of the overhead pilots' rest compartment during a media tour of the Boeing 787 Dreamliner ahead of the Singapore Airshow in Singapore February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Jets of the Royal Malaysian Air force MIG 29 team performs a manoeuvre during a media preview of the media preview at the Singapore Airshow in Singapore February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Edgar Su
An Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) Heron (Machatz-1), a medium-altitude long-endurance unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), is pictured at the Singapore Airshow in Singapore February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong
A visitor tries on an Aviation Night Vision Imaging System/Heads Up Display (ANVIS/HUD) at the Elbit Systems booth at the Singapore Airshow in Singapore February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong
A general view of trade visitors at the exhibition area at the Singapore Airshow in Singapore February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong
MiG-29N/NUB 'Fulcrum' fighter aircraft of the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) Smokey Bandits aerobatic display team perform during an aerial display at the Singapore Airshow in Singapore February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong
A view of the business class cabin during a media tour of the Boeing 787 Dreamliner ahead of the Singapore Airshow in Singapore February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Edgar Su
A view of the business class cabin seats during a media tour of the Boeing 787 Dreamliner ahead of the Singapore Airshow in Singapore February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Members of the media talk in the gallery of the Boeing 787 Dreamliner during a media tour of the aircraft ahead of the Singapore Airshow in Singapore February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Edgar Su
