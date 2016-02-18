Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Feb 18, 2016 | 11:10pm IST

Singapore Airshow

South Korea's Black Eagles aerobatics team perform a manoeuvre during an aerial display at the Singapore Airshow. REUTERS/Edgar Su

South Korea's Black Eagles aerobatics team perform a manoeuvre during an aerial display at the Singapore Airshow. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Thursday, February 18, 2016
South Korea's Black Eagles aerobatics team perform a manoeuvre during an aerial display at the Singapore Airshow. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Close
1 / 20
South Korea's Black Eagles perform a manoeuvre during an aerial display on the opening day of the Singapore Airshow. REUTERS/Edgar Su

South Korea's Black Eagles perform a manoeuvre during an aerial display on the opening day of the Singapore Airshow. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Tuesday, February 16, 2016
South Korea's Black Eagles perform a manoeuvre during an aerial display on the opening day of the Singapore Airshow. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Close
2 / 20
South Korea's Black Eagles aerobatics team perform a maneuver during a preview of the Singapore Airshow. REUTERS/Edgar Su

South Korea's Black Eagles aerobatics team perform a maneuver during a preview of the Singapore Airshow. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Sunday, February 14, 2016
South Korea's Black Eagles aerobatics team perform a maneuver during a preview of the Singapore Airshow. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Close
3 / 20
Pilot Akmal Bin Abdul Kahar watches South Korea's Black Eagles aerobatics team perform a manoeuvre during an aerial display at the Singapore Airshow. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Pilot Akmal Bin Abdul Kahar watches South Korea's Black Eagles aerobatics team perform a manoeuvre during an aerial display at the Singapore Airshow. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Thursday, February 18, 2016
Pilot Akmal Bin Abdul Kahar watches South Korea's Black Eagles aerobatics team perform a manoeuvre during an aerial display at the Singapore Airshow. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Close
4 / 20
South Korea's Black Eagles aerobatics team perform a maneuver during a preview of the Singapore Airshow. REUTERS/Edgar Su

South Korea's Black Eagles aerobatics team perform a maneuver during a preview of the Singapore Airshow. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Sunday, February 14, 2016
South Korea's Black Eagles aerobatics team perform a maneuver during a preview of the Singapore Airshow. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Close
5 / 20
South Korea's Black Eagles aerobatics team perform a maneuver during a preview of the Singapore Airshow. REUTERS/Edgar Su

South Korea's Black Eagles aerobatics team perform a maneuver during a preview of the Singapore Airshow. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Sunday, February 14, 2016
South Korea's Black Eagles aerobatics team perform a maneuver during a preview of the Singapore Airshow. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Close
6 / 20
South Korea's Black Eagles perform a manoeuvre during an aerial display on the opening day of the Singapore Airshow. REUTERS/Edgar Su

South Korea's Black Eagles perform a manoeuvre during an aerial display on the opening day of the Singapore Airshow. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Tuesday, February 16, 2016
South Korea's Black Eagles perform a manoeuvre during an aerial display on the opening day of the Singapore Airshow. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Close
7 / 20
South Korea's Black Eagles aerobatics team perform a maneuver during a preview of the Singapore Airshow. REUTERS/Edgar Su

South Korea's Black Eagles aerobatics team perform a maneuver during a preview of the Singapore Airshow. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Sunday, February 14, 2016
South Korea's Black Eagles aerobatics team perform a maneuver during a preview of the Singapore Airshow. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Close
8 / 20
South Korea's Black Eagles aerobatics team perform a maneuver during a preview of the Singapore Airshow. REUTERS/Edgar Su

South Korea's Black Eagles aerobatics team perform a maneuver during a preview of the Singapore Airshow. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Sunday, February 14, 2016
South Korea's Black Eagles aerobatics team perform a maneuver during a preview of the Singapore Airshow. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Close
9 / 20
South Korea's Black Eagles perform a manoeuvre during an aerial display on the opening day of the Singapore Airshow. REUTERS/Edgar Su

South Korea's Black Eagles perform a manoeuvre during an aerial display on the opening day of the Singapore Airshow. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Tuesday, February 16, 2016
South Korea's Black Eagles perform a manoeuvre during an aerial display on the opening day of the Singapore Airshow. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Close
10 / 20
A French Air Force�s Dassault Rafale flies past during a preview aerial display of the Singapore Airshow. REUTERS/Edgar Su

A French Air Force�s Dassault Rafale flies past during a preview aerial display of the Singapore Airshow. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Sunday, February 14, 2016
A French Air Force�s Dassault Rafale flies past during a preview aerial display of the Singapore Airshow. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Close
11 / 20
South Korea's Black Eagles aerobatics team perform a maneuver during a preview of the Singapore Airshow. REUTERS/Edgar Su

South Korea's Black Eagles aerobatics team perform a maneuver during a preview of the Singapore Airshow. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Sunday, February 14, 2016
South Korea's Black Eagles aerobatics team perform a maneuver during a preview of the Singapore Airshow. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Close
12 / 20
South Korea's Black Eagles aerobatic team perform the Taegeuk manoeuvre during an aerial display on the opening day of the Singapore Airshow. REUTERS/Edgar Su

South Korea's Black Eagles aerobatic team perform the Taegeuk manoeuvre during an aerial display on the opening day of the Singapore Airshow. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Tuesday, February 16, 2016
South Korea's Black Eagles aerobatic team perform the Taegeuk manoeuvre during an aerial display on the opening day of the Singapore Airshow. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Close
13 / 20
South Korea's Black Eagles aerobatics team perform a manoeuvre during an aerial display at the Singapore Airshow. REUTERS/Edgar Su

South Korea's Black Eagles aerobatics team perform a manoeuvre during an aerial display at the Singapore Airshow. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Thursday, February 18, 2016
South Korea's Black Eagles aerobatics team perform a manoeuvre during an aerial display at the Singapore Airshow. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Close
14 / 20
South Korea's Black Eagles perform a manoeuvre during an aerial display on the opening day of the Singapore Airshow. REUTERS/Edgar Su

South Korea's Black Eagles perform a manoeuvre during an aerial display on the opening day of the Singapore Airshow. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Tuesday, February 16, 2016
South Korea's Black Eagles perform a manoeuvre during an aerial display on the opening day of the Singapore Airshow. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Close
15 / 20
South Korea's Black Eagles aerobatics team perform a maneuver during a preview of the Singapore Airshow. REUTERS/Edgar Su

South Korea's Black Eagles aerobatics team perform a maneuver during a preview of the Singapore Airshow. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Sunday, February 14, 2016
South Korea's Black Eagles aerobatics team perform a maneuver during a preview of the Singapore Airshow. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Close
16 / 20
South Korea's Black Eagles aerobatics team perform a maneuver during a preview of the Singapore Airshow. REUTERS/Edgar Su

South Korea's Black Eagles aerobatics team perform a maneuver during a preview of the Singapore Airshow. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Sunday, February 14, 2016
South Korea's Black Eagles aerobatics team perform a maneuver during a preview of the Singapore Airshow. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Close
17 / 20
A Republic of Singapore Air Force F-15SG fighter aircraft performs a maneuver as it flies past an RSAF AH-64D Apache helicopter in an aerial display during the opening day of the Singapore Airshow. REUTERS/Edgar Su

A Republic of Singapore Air Force F-15SG fighter aircraft performs a maneuver as it flies past an RSAF AH-64D Apache helicopter in an aerial display during the opening day of the Singapore Airshow. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Tuesday, February 16, 2016
A Republic of Singapore Air Force F-15SG fighter aircraft performs a maneuver as it flies past an RSAF AH-64D Apache helicopter in an aerial display during the opening day of the Singapore Airshow. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Close
18 / 20
People watch as South Korea's Black Eagles perform a manoeuvre during an aerial display on the opening day of the Singapore Airshow. REUTERS/Edgar Su

People watch as South Korea's Black Eagles perform a manoeuvre during an aerial display on the opening day of the Singapore Airshow. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Tuesday, February 16, 2016
People watch as South Korea's Black Eagles perform a manoeuvre during an aerial display on the opening day of the Singapore Airshow. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Close
19 / 20
South Korea's Black Eagles perform a manoeuvre during an aerial display on the opening day of the Singapore Airshow. REUTERS/Edgar Su

South Korea's Black Eagles perform a manoeuvre during an aerial display on the opening day of the Singapore Airshow. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Tuesday, February 16, 2016
South Korea's Black Eagles perform a manoeuvre during an aerial display on the opening day of the Singapore Airshow. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Protests in India over the years

Protests in India over the years

Next Slideshows

Protests in India over the years

Protests in India over the years

The Jawaharlal Nehru University student sedition case has triggered the biggest nationwide protests by students in a quarter of a century in India, a country...

18 Feb 2016
Einstein's gravitational waves

Einstein's gravitational waves

For the first time scientists have detected gravitational waves, ripples in space and time hypothesized by physicist Albert Einstein a century ago, in a...

17 Feb 2016
Backstage at Westminster

Backstage at Westminster

Behind-the-scenes at the Westminster Dog Show.

16 Feb 2016
Fire at 'Make in India' event

Fire at 'Make in India' event

Fire engulfs venue of "Make in India" event in Mumbai.

15 Feb 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

A huge forest fire in central Portugal has killed dozens of people, most of them dying in their cars as they tried to flee.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast