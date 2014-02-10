Edition:
Singapore Airshow

<p>South Korea Air Force's Black Eagles perform a maneouver during an aerial display ahead of the Singapore Airshow, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su</p>

<p>South Korea Air Force's Black Eagles perform a manoeuvre during an aerial display ahead of the Singapore Airshow, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su ,</p>

<p>Indonesia Air Force's Jupiter Aerobatic team performs a manoeuvre during an aerial display ahead of the Singapore Airshow, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su</p>

<p>South Korea Air Force's Black Eagles perform a manoeuver during an aerial display ahead of the Singapore Airshow, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su</p>

<p>South Korea Air Force's Black Eagles perform a manoeuvre during an aerial display ahead of the Singapore Airshow, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su</p>

<p>South Korea Air Force's Black Eagles perform a manoeuvre during an aerial display ahead of the Singapore Airshow, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su</p>

<p>South Korea Air Force's Black Eagles perform a manoeuvre during an aerial display ahead of the Singapore Airshow, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su</p>

<p>South Korea Air Force's Black Eagles perform a manoeuvre during an aerial display ahead of the Singapore Airshow, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su</p>

<p>South Korea Air Force's Black Eagles perform a manoeuvre during an aerial display ahead of the Singapore Airshow, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su</p>

<p>South Korea Air Force's Black Eagles perform a manoeuvre during an aerial display ahead of the Singapore Airshow, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su</p>

<p>Indonesia Air Force's Jupiter Aerobatic team performs a manoeuvre during an aerial display ahead of the Singapore Airshow, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su</p>

<p>Indonesia Air Force's Jupiter Aerobatic team performs a manoeuvre during an aerial display ahead of the Singapore Airshow, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su</p>

<p>A U.S. Marine Corps MV-22B Osprey aircraft performs a manoeuvre during an aerial display ahead of the Singapore Airshow, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su</p>

India this week

India this week

Some of our best photos from this week.

08 Feb 2014
Competitors at the German deer calling championships.

07 Feb 2014
A look inside the Legionaries of Christ religious order in the aftermath of their denunciation of its late founder.

07 Feb 2014
Mahouts and rescuers try to pull an elephant out of a marshland.

07 Feb 2014

Actress Aishwarya Rai at 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.

Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.

Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.

Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

Our top photos from the past week.

A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.

Protesters use homemade shields during ongoing demonstrations against the socialist government, which they accuse of wrecking the economy and turning Venezuela into a dictatorship.

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

