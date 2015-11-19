Sinjar, after Islamic State
Kurdish peshmerga forces stand in the street after Yazidi people loot houses in the town of Sinjar, Iraq November 16, 2015. Before it was overrun by Islamic State, Sinjar and the surrounding villages were home to about 200,000 people, mainly Kurdish...more
Yazidi people loot the houses in the town of Sinjar, Iraq November 16, 2015. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
Yazidi people in vehicles loot the area of Sinjar, Iraq November 16, 2015. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
A volunteer from the Yazidi sect who have joined the Kurdish peshmerga forces walks with his weapon in the town of Sinjar November 16, 2015. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
A burnt mosque by Yazidi people is seen in the town of Sinjar November 16, 2015. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
A volunteer from the Yazidi sect who have joined the Kurdish peshmerga forces stand after Yazidi people loot houses in the town of Sinjar, Iraq November 16, 2015. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
Yazidi people loot the houses in the town of Sinjar November 16, 2015. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
A volunteer from the Yazidi sect who have joined the Kurdish peshmerga forces poses for a photograph in the town of Sinjar November 16, 2015. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
Yazidi people in vehicles loot the area of Sinjar November 16, 2015. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
Volunteers from the Yazidi sect who have joined the Kurdish peshmerga forces stand during Yazidi people loot houses the town of Sinjar November 16, 2015. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
Volunteers from the Yazidi sect who have joined the Kurdish peshmerga forces with Yazidi people loot houses in the town of Sinjar November 16, 2015. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
A volunteer from the Yazidi sect who have joined the Kurdish peshmerga forces poses for a photograph in the town of Sinjar November 16, 2015. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
A volunteer from the Yazidi sect who have joined the Kurdish peshmerga forces stand in the street in the town of Sinjar November 16, 2015. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
Members of the Kurdish peshmerga forces gather in the town of Sinjar, Iraq November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Next Slideshows
Faces of Islamic State
Inside the ranks of the radical militant group.
Los Angeles Auto Show
Highlights from the Los Angeles Auto Show.
The victims of Paris
The names of victims are starting to emerge, their smiling faces gathered from social media sites.
France strikes Islamic State
French warplanes carry out air strikes on Islamic State's stronghold in Raqqa, Syria.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.