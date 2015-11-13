Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Nov 13, 2015 | 6:20pm IST

Sinjar offensive

Members of the Kurdish peshmerga forces gather in the town of Sinjar, Iraq November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Members of the Kurdish peshmerga forces gather in the town of Sinjar, Iraq November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / Friday, November 13, 2015
Members of the Kurdish peshmerga forces gather in the town of Sinjar, Iraq November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
1 / 20
Members of the Kurdish peshmerga forces gather in the town of Sinjar, Iraq November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Members of the Kurdish peshmerga forces gather in the town of Sinjar, Iraq November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / Friday, November 13, 2015
Members of the Kurdish peshmerga forces gather in the town of Sinjar, Iraq November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
2 / 20
Smoke rises from the site of U.S.-led air strikes in the town of Sinjar, November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Smoke rises from the site of U.S.-led air strikes in the town of Sinjar, November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015
Smoke rises from the site of U.S.-led air strikes in the town of Sinjar, November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
3 / 20
Members of the Kurdish peshmerga forces take positions with their weapons in the town of Sinjar, Iraq November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Members of the Kurdish peshmerga forces take positions with their weapons in the town of Sinjar, Iraq November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015
Members of the Kurdish peshmerga forces take positions with their weapons in the town of Sinjar, Iraq November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
4 / 20
Members of the Kurdish peshmerga forces gather in the town of Sinjar, Iraq November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Members of the Kurdish peshmerga forces gather in the town of Sinjar, Iraq November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / Friday, November 13, 2015
Members of the Kurdish peshmerga forces gather in the town of Sinjar, Iraq November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
5 / 20
Smoke rises from the site of U.S.-led air strikes in the town of Sinjar, Iraq November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Smoke rises from the site of U.S.-led air strikes in the town of Sinjar, Iraq November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015
Smoke rises from the site of U.S.-led air strikes in the town of Sinjar, Iraq November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
6 / 20
Members of the Kurdish peshmerga forces gather in the town of Sinjar, Iraq November 12, 2015. . REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Members of the Kurdish peshmerga forces gather in the town of Sinjar, Iraq November 12, 2015. . REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015
Members of the Kurdish peshmerga forces gather in the town of Sinjar, Iraq November 12, 2015. . REUTERS/Ari Jalal
7 / 20
Members of the Kurdish peshmerga forces gather in the town of Sinjar, Iraq November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Members of the Kurdish peshmerga forces gather in the town of Sinjar, Iraq November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / Friday, November 13, 2015
Members of the Kurdish peshmerga forces gather in the town of Sinjar, Iraq November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
8 / 20
Smoke rises from the site of U.S.-led air strikes in the town of Sinjar, Iraq November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Smoke rises from the site of U.S.-led air strikes in the town of Sinjar, Iraq November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / Friday, November 13, 2015
Smoke rises from the site of U.S.-led air strikes in the town of Sinjar, Iraq November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
9 / 20
Members of the Kurdish peshmerga forces check their weapons in the town of Sinjar, Iraq November 12, 2015. . REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Members of the Kurdish peshmerga forces check their weapons in the town of Sinjar, Iraq November 12, 2015. . REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015
Members of the Kurdish peshmerga forces check their weapons in the town of Sinjar, Iraq November 12, 2015. . REUTERS/Ari Jalal
10 / 20
A member of the Kurdish Peshmerga forces looks through binoculars during clashes with Islamic State militants in the town of Sinjar, November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

A member of the Kurdish Peshmerga forces looks through binoculars during clashes with Islamic State militants in the town of Sinjar, November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015
A member of the Kurdish Peshmerga forces looks through binoculars during clashes with Islamic State militants in the town of Sinjar, November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
11 / 20
Members of the Kurdish peshmerga forces gather in the town of Sinjar, Iraq November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Members of the Kurdish peshmerga forces gather in the town of Sinjar, Iraq November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015
Members of the Kurdish peshmerga forces gather in the town of Sinjar, Iraq November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
12 / 20
Vehicles for the Kurdish peshmerga forces are seen in the town of Sinjar, Iraq November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Vehicles for the Kurdish peshmerga forces are seen in the town of Sinjar, Iraq November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015
Vehicles for the Kurdish peshmerga forces are seen in the town of Sinjar, Iraq November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
13 / 20
A member of the Kurdish Peshmerga forces holds his weapon while taking position in the town of Sinjar, Iraq November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

A member of the Kurdish Peshmerga forces holds his weapon while taking position in the town of Sinjar, Iraq November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015
A member of the Kurdish Peshmerga forces holds his weapon while taking position in the town of Sinjar, Iraq November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
14 / 20
A member of the Kurdish Peshmerga forces fires his weapon during clashes with Islamic State militants in the town of Sinjar, November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

A member of the Kurdish Peshmerga forces fires his weapon during clashes with Islamic State militants in the town of Sinjar, November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015
A member of the Kurdish Peshmerga forces fires his weapon during clashes with Islamic State militants in the town of Sinjar, November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
15 / 20
Smoke rises from the site of U.S.-led air strikes in the town of Sinjar, Iraq November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Smoke rises from the site of U.S.-led air strikes in the town of Sinjar, Iraq November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015
Smoke rises from the site of U.S.-led air strikes in the town of Sinjar, Iraq November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
16 / 20
Members of the Kurdish peshmerga forces gather in the town of Sinjar, November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Members of the Kurdish peshmerga forces gather in the town of Sinjar, November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015
Members of the Kurdish peshmerga forces gather in the town of Sinjar, November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
17 / 20
Members of the Kurdish peshmerga forces gather in the town of Sinjar, November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Members of the Kurdish peshmerga forces gather in the town of Sinjar, November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015
Members of the Kurdish peshmerga forces gather in the town of Sinjar, November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
18 / 20
Smoke rises from the site of U.S.-led air strikes in the town of Sinjar, November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Smoke rises from the site of U.S.-led air strikes in the town of Sinjar, November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015
Smoke rises from the site of U.S.-led air strikes in the town of Sinjar, November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
19 / 20
Smoke rises from the site of U.S.-led air strikes in the town of Sinjar, November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Smoke rises from the site of U.S.-led air strikes in the town of Sinjar, November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015
Smoke rises from the site of U.S.-led air strikes in the town of Sinjar, November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
20 / 20
Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast