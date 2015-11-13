Sinjar offensive
Members of the Kurdish peshmerga forces gather in the town of Sinjar, Iraq November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Members of the Kurdish peshmerga forces gather in the town of Sinjar, Iraq November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Smoke rises from the site of U.S.-led air strikes in the town of Sinjar, November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Members of the Kurdish peshmerga forces take positions with their weapons in the town of Sinjar, Iraq November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Members of the Kurdish peshmerga forces gather in the town of Sinjar, Iraq November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Smoke rises from the site of U.S.-led air strikes in the town of Sinjar, Iraq November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Members of the Kurdish peshmerga forces gather in the town of Sinjar, Iraq November 12, 2015. . REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Members of the Kurdish peshmerga forces gather in the town of Sinjar, Iraq November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Smoke rises from the site of U.S.-led air strikes in the town of Sinjar, Iraq November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Members of the Kurdish peshmerga forces check their weapons in the town of Sinjar, Iraq November 12, 2015. . REUTERS/Ari Jalal
A member of the Kurdish Peshmerga forces looks through binoculars during clashes with Islamic State militants in the town of Sinjar, November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Members of the Kurdish peshmerga forces gather in the town of Sinjar, Iraq November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Vehicles for the Kurdish peshmerga forces are seen in the town of Sinjar, Iraq November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
A member of the Kurdish Peshmerga forces holds his weapon while taking position in the town of Sinjar, Iraq November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
A member of the Kurdish Peshmerga forces fires his weapon during clashes with Islamic State militants in the town of Sinjar, November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Smoke rises from the site of U.S.-led air strikes in the town of Sinjar, Iraq November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Members of the Kurdish peshmerga forces gather in the town of Sinjar, November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Members of the Kurdish peshmerga forces gather in the town of Sinjar, November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Smoke rises from the site of U.S.-led air strikes in the town of Sinjar, November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Smoke rises from the site of U.S.-led air strikes in the town of Sinjar, November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Next Slideshows
India this week
Our top photos this week.
Battling Islamic State
Armies, militias, insurgent groups and rebels are all drawn into the fight against Islamic State in Iraq and Syria.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Greeks on strike
Greece's workers stage a nationwide walkout to protest austerity measures.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.