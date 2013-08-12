Sinkhole swallows Florida resort
A section of the Summer Bay Resort lies collapsed after a large sinkhole opened on the property's grounds in Clermont, Florida, August 12, 2013. Dozens of guests at the Florida resort near Walt Disney World were evacuated, when at least two buildings...more
A section of the Summer Bay Resort lies collapsed after a large sinkhole opened on the property's grounds in Clermont, Florida, August 12, 2013. Dozens of guests at the Florida resort near Walt Disney World were evacuated, when at least two buildings partially collapsed due to the sinkhole, guests and resort employees said. REUTERS/David Manning
Workers inspect a section of the Summer Bay Resort after a large sinkhole opened on the property's grounds, in Clermont, Florida, August 12, 2013. REUTERS/David Manning
Workers inspect a section of the Summer Bay Resort after a large sinkhole opened on the property's grounds, in Clermont, Florida, August 12, 2013. REUTERS/David Manning
A section of the Summer Bay Resort lies collapsed after a large sinkhole opened on the property's grounds in Clermont, Florida, August 12, 2013. REUTERS/David Manning
A section of the Summer Bay Resort lies collapsed after a large sinkhole opened on the property's grounds in Clermont, Florida, August 12, 2013. REUTERS/David Manning
Bystanders photograph a section of the Summer Bay Resort after a large sinkhole opened on the property's grounds, in Clermont, Florida, August 12, 2013. REUTERS/David Manning
Bystanders photograph a section of the Summer Bay Resort after a large sinkhole opened on the property's grounds, in Clermont, Florida, August 12, 2013. REUTERS/David Manning
Inspectors photograph a section of the Summer Bay Resort after a large sinkhole opened on the property's grounds, in Clermont, Florida, August 12, 2013. REUTERS/David Manning
Inspectors photograph a section of the Summer Bay Resort after a large sinkhole opened on the property's grounds, in Clermont, Florida, August 12, 2013. REUTERS/David Manning
Tourists walk past a section of the Summer Bay Resort after a large sinkhole opened on the property's grounds, in Clermont, Florida, August 12, 2013. REUTERS/David Manning
Tourists walk past a section of the Summer Bay Resort after a large sinkhole opened on the property's grounds, in Clermont, Florida, August 12, 2013. REUTERS/David Manning
Next Slideshows
Aadi Festival
Hundreds of faithful devotees offer sacrifices and perform acts of devotion during the Aadi festival in Chennai in the hopes of winning the favour of Hindu...
India this week
Collection of photos that made the news or caught our eye during the past week.
Wheelchairs in the waves
Founded by a team of Greek scientists in 2008 and covered by European and U.S. patent laws, the Seatrac device operates on a fixed-track mechanism which allows...
The Eiffel Tower
The Eiffel Tower is a famed place for gatherings in Paris, whether it be for tourists, locals, movie openings, sports victories, or protests.
MORE IN PICTURES
March for Science
Thousands of scientists and people from other walks of life turned out for Earth Day events that organizers have framed as a "celebration" of science to counter a growing disregard for evidence-based knowledge.
Disputed islands of the South China Sea
Among the islands at the heart of territorial disputes in the South China Sea.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Eve of the French election
With only days to go before France's first round of voting, the presidential race enters its final stretch.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'
Scenes from Venezuela after nationwide opposition protests, in which nine people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.
India this week
Our best photos from India from the past week.
Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris
A police officer was killed in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees shopping boulevard just days before France's presidential election.
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits
The cast of Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" poses in West Hollywood.