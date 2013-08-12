Edition:
India
Pictures | Mon Aug 12, 2013 | 9:55pm IST

Sinkhole swallows Florida resort

<p>A section of the Summer Bay Resort lies collapsed after a large sinkhole opened on the property's grounds in Clermont, Florida, August 12, 2013. Dozens of guests at the Florida resort near Walt Disney World were evacuated, when at least two buildings partially collapsed due to the sinkhole, guests and resort employees said. REUTERS/David Manning</p>

A section of the Summer Bay Resort lies collapsed after a large sinkhole opened on the property's grounds in Clermont, Florida, August 12, 2013. Dozens of guests at the Florida resort near Walt Disney World were evacuated, when at least two buildings...more

Monday, August 12, 2013

A section of the Summer Bay Resort lies collapsed after a large sinkhole opened on the property's grounds in Clermont, Florida, August 12, 2013. Dozens of guests at the Florida resort near Walt Disney World were evacuated, when at least two buildings partially collapsed due to the sinkhole, guests and resort employees said. REUTERS/David Manning

Close
1 / 6
<p>Workers inspect a section of the Summer Bay Resort after a large sinkhole opened on the property's grounds, in Clermont, Florida, August 12, 2013. REUTERS/David Manning</p>

Workers inspect a section of the Summer Bay Resort after a large sinkhole opened on the property's grounds, in Clermont, Florida, August 12, 2013. REUTERS/David Manning

Monday, August 12, 2013

Workers inspect a section of the Summer Bay Resort after a large sinkhole opened on the property's grounds, in Clermont, Florida, August 12, 2013. REUTERS/David Manning

Close
2 / 6
<p>A section of the Summer Bay Resort lies collapsed after a large sinkhole opened on the property's grounds in Clermont, Florida, August 12, 2013. REUTERS/David Manning</p>

A section of the Summer Bay Resort lies collapsed after a large sinkhole opened on the property's grounds in Clermont, Florida, August 12, 2013. REUTERS/David Manning

Monday, August 12, 2013

A section of the Summer Bay Resort lies collapsed after a large sinkhole opened on the property's grounds in Clermont, Florida, August 12, 2013. REUTERS/David Manning

Close
3 / 6
<p>Bystanders photograph a section of the Summer Bay Resort after a large sinkhole opened on the property's grounds, in Clermont, Florida, August 12, 2013. REUTERS/David Manning</p>

Bystanders photograph a section of the Summer Bay Resort after a large sinkhole opened on the property's grounds, in Clermont, Florida, August 12, 2013. REUTERS/David Manning

Monday, August 12, 2013

Bystanders photograph a section of the Summer Bay Resort after a large sinkhole opened on the property's grounds, in Clermont, Florida, August 12, 2013. REUTERS/David Manning

Close
4 / 6
<p>Inspectors photograph a section of the Summer Bay Resort after a large sinkhole opened on the property's grounds, in Clermont, Florida, August 12, 2013. REUTERS/David Manning</p>

Inspectors photograph a section of the Summer Bay Resort after a large sinkhole opened on the property's grounds, in Clermont, Florida, August 12, 2013. REUTERS/David Manning

Monday, August 12, 2013

Inspectors photograph a section of the Summer Bay Resort after a large sinkhole opened on the property's grounds, in Clermont, Florida, August 12, 2013. REUTERS/David Manning

Close
5 / 6
<p>Tourists walk past a section of the Summer Bay Resort after a large sinkhole opened on the property's grounds, in Clermont, Florida, August 12, 2013. REUTERS/David Manning</p>

Tourists walk past a section of the Summer Bay Resort after a large sinkhole opened on the property's grounds, in Clermont, Florida, August 12, 2013. REUTERS/David Manning

Monday, August 12, 2013

Tourists walk past a section of the Summer Bay Resort after a large sinkhole opened on the property's grounds, in Clermont, Florida, August 12, 2013. REUTERS/David Manning

Close
6 / 6
View Again
View Next
Aadi Festival

Aadi Festival

Next Slideshows

Aadi Festival

Aadi Festival

Hundreds of faithful devotees offer sacrifices and perform acts of devotion during the Aadi festival in Chennai in the hopes of winning the favour of Hindu...

12 Aug 2013
India this week

India this week

Collection of photos that made the news or caught our eye during the past week.

11 Aug 2013
Wheelchairs in the waves

Wheelchairs in the waves

Founded by a team of Greek scientists in 2008 and covered by European and U.S. patent laws, the Seatrac device operates on a fixed-track mechanism which allows...

10 Aug 2013
The Eiffel Tower

The Eiffel Tower

The Eiffel Tower is a famed place for gatherings in Paris, whether it be for tourists, locals, movie openings, sports victories, or protests.

10 Aug 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

March for Science

March for Science

Thousands of scientists and people from other walks of life turned out for Earth Day events that organizers have framed as a "celebration" of science to counter a growing disregard for evidence-based knowledge.

Disputed islands of the South China Sea

Disputed islands of the South China Sea

Among the islands at the heart of territorial disputes in the South China Sea.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Eve of the French election

Eve of the French election

With only days to go before France's first round of voting, the presidential race enters its final stretch.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

Scenes from Venezuela after nationwide opposition protests, in which nine people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.

India this week

India this week

Our best photos from India from the past week.

Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris

Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris

A police officer was killed in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees shopping boulevard just days before France's presidential election.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits

The cast of Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" poses in West Hollywood.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures