Pictures | Thu Jul 10, 2014 | 7:05am IST

Sirens in Israel

Drivers take cover beside their cars on a highway as an air raid siren, warning of incoming rockets, sounds in Tel Aviv July 9, 2014.REUTERS/Stringer

Drivers take cover beside their cars on a highway as an air raid siren, warning of incoming rockets, sounds in Tel Aviv July 9, 2014.REUTERS/Stringer

Thursday, July 10, 2014
Thursday, July 10, 2014
Israelis prepare to enter a bomb shelter as a siren sounds warning of incoming rockets in the southern city of Ashkelon July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Israelis prepare to enter a bomb shelter as a siren sounds warning of incoming rockets in the southern city of Ashkelon July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Thursday, July 10, 2014
Thursday, July 10, 2014
Boys carry their surf boards ashore after their lesson was cancelled following a mid-air explosion from a rocket which was intercepted by the Iron Dome defense system, in Tel Aviv July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Boys carry their surf boards ashore after their lesson was cancelled following a mid-air explosion from a rocket which was intercepted by the Iron Dome defense system, in Tel Aviv July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Thursday, July 10, 2014
Thursday, July 10, 2014
An Israeli girl runs as a siren sounds warning of incoming rockets in the southern city of Ashkelon July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

An Israeli girl runs as a siren sounds warning of incoming rockets in the southern city of Ashkelon July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Thursday, July 10, 2014
Thursday, July 10, 2014
Israelis stand at the entrance of a bomb shelter after a siren, warning of incoming rockets, was sounded in the southern city of Ashkelon July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Israelis stand at the entrance of a bomb shelter after a siren, warning of incoming rockets, was sounded in the southern city of Ashkelon July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Thursday, July 10, 2014
Thursday, July 10, 2014
An Israeli border policeman surveys the damaged caused to a structure after it was hit by a rocket, near the border with the Gaza Strip July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

An Israeli border policeman surveys the damaged caused to a structure after it was hit by a rocket, near the border with the Gaza Strip July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Thursday, July 10, 2014
Thursday, July 10, 2014
Israelis look at an Iron Dome rocket intercepting a rocket launched from Gaza Strip towards Israel, while they sit beside the Mediterranean Sea at the beach in the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Israelis look at an Iron Dome rocket intercepting a rocket launched from Gaza Strip towards Israel, while they sit beside the Mediterranean Sea at the beach in the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Thursday, July 10, 2014
Thursday, July 10, 2014
An Iron Dome launcher fires an interceptor rocket in the southern Israeli city of Ashdod July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

An Iron Dome launcher fires an interceptor rocket in the southern Israeli city of Ashdod July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Thursday, July 10, 2014
Thursday, July 10, 2014
An Israeli boy looks at a mobile phone as he leaves a bomb shelter after a siren, warning of incoming rockets, was sounded in the southern city of Ashkelon July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

An Israeli boy looks at a mobile phone as he leaves a bomb shelter after a siren, warning of incoming rockets, was sounded in the southern city of Ashkelon July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Thursday, July 10, 2014
Thursday, July 10, 2014
An Israeli fire fighter hoses down a fire that broke out after a rocket landed in Kibbutz Nir Am outside northern Gaza July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

An Israeli fire fighter hoses down a fire that broke out after a rocket landed in Kibbutz Nir Am outside northern Gaza July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Thursday, July 10, 2014
Thursday, July 10, 2014
Residents take cover in a concrete pipe used as a bomb shelter, as a siren warning of incoming rockets is sounded in the southern community of Nitzan, near Ashdod July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Residents take cover in a concrete pipe used as a bomb shelter, as a siren warning of incoming rockets is sounded in the southern community of Nitzan, near Ashdod July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Thursday, July 10, 2014
Thursday, July 10, 2014
An Israeli police explosives expert holds the remains of a rocket fired from Gaza after it landed in Kibbutz Nirim outside southern Gaza July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

An Israeli police explosives expert holds the remains of a rocket fired from Gaza after it landed in Kibbutz Nirim outside southern Gaza July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Thursday, July 10, 2014
Thursday, July 10, 2014
Beach goers run for cover as air raid sirens, warning of incoming rockets, sound in Tel Aviv July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Daniel Bar-On

Beach goers run for cover as air raid sirens, warning of incoming rockets, sound in Tel Aviv July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Daniel Bar-On

Thursday, July 10, 2014
Thursday, July 10, 2014
Israeli soldiers put out a fire that broke out after a rocket landed outside the central Gaza Strip July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Israeli soldiers put out a fire that broke out after a rocket landed outside the central Gaza Strip July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Thursday, July 10, 2014
Thursday, July 10, 2014
Israeli soldiers sleep under a truck near the border with the Gaza Strip July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Israeli soldiers sleep under a truck near the border with the Gaza Strip July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Thursday, July 10, 2014
Thursday, July 10, 2014
Israelis take cover in a stairwell as an air raid siren, warning of incoming rockets, sounds in Tel Aviv July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Israelis take cover in a stairwell as an air raid siren, warning of incoming rockets, sounds in Tel Aviv July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Thursday, July 10, 2014
Thursday, July 10, 2014
A girl leaves a bomb shelter after a siren warning of incoming rockets was sounded in the southern city of Ashkelon July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

A girl leaves a bomb shelter after a siren warning of incoming rockets was sounded in the southern city of Ashkelon July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Thursday, July 10, 2014
Thursday, July 10, 2014
Beach goers take cover against the wall of a hotel as air raid sirens, warning of incoming rockets, sound in Tel Aviv July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Daniel Bar-On

Beach goers take cover against the wall of a hotel as air raid sirens, warning of incoming rockets, sound in Tel Aviv July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Daniel Bar-On

Thursday, July 10, 2014
Thursday, July 10, 2014
Israeli children play inside a bomb shelter in the southern city of Ashkelon July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Israeli children play inside a bomb shelter in the southern city of Ashkelon July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Thursday, July 10, 2014
Thursday, July 10, 2014
An Israeli girl walks in a bomb shelter in the southern city of Ashkelon July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

An Israeli girl walks in a bomb shelter in the southern city of Ashkelon July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Thursday, July 10, 2014
Thursday, July 10, 2014
Ukraine village in ruins

Ukraine village in ruins

