Sirens in Israel
Drivers take cover beside their cars on a highway as an air raid siren, warning of incoming rockets, sounds in Tel Aviv July 9, 2014.REUTERS/Stringer
Israelis prepare to enter a bomb shelter as a siren sounds warning of incoming rockets in the southern city of Ashkelon July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Boys carry their surf boards ashore after their lesson was cancelled following a mid-air explosion from a rocket which was intercepted by the Iron Dome defense system, in Tel Aviv July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
An Israeli girl runs as a siren sounds warning of incoming rockets in the southern city of Ashkelon July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Israelis stand at the entrance of a bomb shelter after a siren, warning of incoming rockets, was sounded in the southern city of Ashkelon July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
An Israeli border policeman surveys the damaged caused to a structure after it was hit by a rocket, near the border with the Gaza Strip July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Israelis look at an Iron Dome rocket intercepting a rocket launched from Gaza Strip towards Israel, while they sit beside the Mediterranean Sea at the beach in the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
An Iron Dome launcher fires an interceptor rocket in the southern Israeli city of Ashdod July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
An Israeli boy looks at a mobile phone as he leaves a bomb shelter after a siren, warning of incoming rockets, was sounded in the southern city of Ashkelon July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
An Israeli fire fighter hoses down a fire that broke out after a rocket landed in Kibbutz Nir Am outside northern Gaza July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Residents take cover in a concrete pipe used as a bomb shelter, as a siren warning of incoming rockets is sounded in the southern community of Nitzan, near Ashdod July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
An Israeli police explosives expert holds the remains of a rocket fired from Gaza after it landed in Kibbutz Nirim outside southern Gaza July 7, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Beach goers run for cover as air raid sirens, warning of incoming rockets, sound in Tel Aviv July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Daniel Bar-On
Israeli soldiers put out a fire that broke out after a rocket landed outside the central Gaza Strip July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Israeli soldiers sleep under a truck near the border with the Gaza Strip July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Israelis take cover in a stairwell as an air raid siren, warning of incoming rockets, sounds in Tel Aviv July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
A girl leaves a bomb shelter after a siren warning of incoming rockets was sounded in the southern city of Ashkelon July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Beach goers take cover against the wall of a hotel as air raid sirens, warning of incoming rockets, sound in Tel Aviv July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Daniel Bar-On
Israeli children play inside a bomb shelter in the southern city of Ashkelon July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
An Israeli girl walks in a bomb shelter in the southern city of Ashkelon July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
