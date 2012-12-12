Sitar legend Ravi Shankar dies
Sitar player Ravi Shankar performs in Kolkata February 7, 2009. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw/Files
Sitar maestro Ravi Shankar laughs in New Delhi February 25, 2002. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski/Files
Ravi Shankar poses with his sitar at home in Encinitas, California. REUTERS/Files
Sitar player Ravi Shankar performs in Kolkata February 7, 2009. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw/Files
Ravi Shankar gestures during a news conference in Kolkata, December 19, 2002. REUTERS/Files
Musician Ravi Shankar (R) and daughter Anoushka arrive for a screening of "Concert for George", a documentary film celebrating the music of George Harrison through performances by legendary musicians Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Billy Preston and Tom...more
Ravi Shankar welcomes the audience during his concert at the Vienna State Opera House at the Jazz Festival Vienna July 2, 2005. REUTERS/Files
Ravi Shankar smiles after receiving France's highest civilian award Commandeur la Legion d Honneur Award in New Delhi. REUTERS/Files
Sitar player Ravi Shankar gives daughter Anoushka Shankar their pet dog after a musical performance in Kolkata February 7, 2009. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw
Ravi Shankar performs at Carnegie Hall during the Rain Forest Foundation Benefit Concert in New York on April 13, 2002. REUTERS/Files
Ravi Shankar performs during his concert at the Vienna State Opera House in conjunction with the Jazz Festival Vienna July 2, 2005. REUTERS/Herwig Prammer/Files
Sitar maestro Ravi Shankar plays with Masoom, a two-and-a-half month old goat rescued from an abbatoir, during a news conference in Mumbai April 1, 2004. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files
The cover of Ravi Shankar's autobiography "Raga Mala" is seen in this photo. REUTERS/Files
Sitar player Ravi Shankar performs with daughter Anoushka in Kolkata February 7, 2009. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw
Sitar maestro Ravi Shankar (L) listens as his daughter, sitar player, Anoushka Shankar talks to him during a news conference in Kolkata December 27, 2007. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal/Files
Ravi Shankar (C) with his daughters Anushka Shankar (L) and Geetali Shankar after receiving France's highest civilian award Commandeur la Legion d Honneur Award in New Delhi. REUTERS/Files
Sitar maestro Ravi Shankar smiles during a news conference in Kolkata December 27, 2007. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal/Files
Ravi Shankar laughs with his daughter Anoushka as they sit beside sheep in New Delhi February 25, 2002. REUTERS/Files
Ravi Shankar performs during his concert at the Vienna State Opera House in conjunction with the Jazz Festival Vienna July 2, 2005. REUTERS/Herwig Prammer/Files
Sitar maestro Ravi Shankar (R) pats Masoom, a two-and-a-half month old goat rescued from an abbatoir, as his wife Sukanya Shankar looks on during a news conference in Mumbai April 1, 2004. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files
Ravi Shankar performs in Kolkata on December 21, 2002. REUTERS/Files
Sitar player Ravi Shankar performs in Kolkata February 7, 2009. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw/Files
