Sitar legend Ravi Shankar dies

<p>Sitar player Ravi Shankar performs in Kolkata February 7, 2009. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw/Files</p>

Wednesday, December 12, 2012

<p>Sitar maestro Ravi Shankar laughs in New Delhi February 25, 2002. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski/Files</p>

<p>Ravi Shankar poses with his sitar at home in Encinitas, California. REUTERS/Files</p>

<p>Sitar player Ravi Shankar performs in Kolkata February 7, 2009. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw/Files</p>

<p>Ravi Shankar gestures during a news conference in Kolkata, December 19, 2002. REUTERS/Files</p>

<p>Musician Ravi Shankar (R) and daughter Anoushka arrive for a screening of "Concert for George", a documentary film celebrating the music of George Harrison through performances by legendary musicians Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Billy Preston and Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, at Warner Bros. studios in Burbank, California September 24, 2003. REUTERS/Files</p>

Musician Ravi Shankar (R) and daughter Anoushka arrive for a screening of "Concert for George", a documentary film celebrating the music of George Harrison through performances by legendary musicians Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Billy Preston and Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, at Warner Bros. studios in Burbank, California September 24, 2003. REUTERS/Files

<p>Ravi Shankar welcomes the audience during his concert at the Vienna State Opera House at the Jazz Festival Vienna July 2, 2005. REUTERS/Files</p>

<p>Ravi Shankar smiles after receiving France's highest civilian award Commandeur la Legion d Honneur Award in New Delhi. REUTERS/Files</p>

<p>Sitar player Ravi Shankar gives daughter Anoushka Shankar their pet dog after a musical performance in Kolkata February 7, 2009. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw</p>

<p>Ravi Shankar performs at Carnegie Hall during the Rain Forest Foundation Benefit Concert in New York on April 13, 2002. REUTERS/Files</p>

<p>Ravi Shankar performs during his concert at the Vienna State Opera House in conjunction with the Jazz Festival Vienna July 2, 2005. REUTERS/Herwig Prammer/Files</p>

<p>Sitar maestro Ravi Shankar plays with Masoom, a two-and-a-half month old goat rescued from an abbatoir, during a news conference in Mumbai April 1, 2004. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files</p>

<p>The cover of Ravi Shankar's autobiography "Raga Mala" is seen in this photo. REUTERS/Files</p>

<p>Sitar player Ravi Shankar performs with daughter Anoushka in Kolkata February 7, 2009. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw</p>

<p>Sitar maestro Ravi Shankar (L) listens as his daughter, sitar player, Anoushka Shankar talks to him during a news conference in Kolkata December 27, 2007. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal/Files</p>

<p>Ravi Shankar (C) with his daughters Anushka Shankar (L) and Geetali Shankar after receiving France's highest civilian award Commandeur la Legion d Honneur Award in New Delhi. REUTERS/Files</p>

<p>Sitar maestro Ravi Shankar smiles during a news conference in Kolkata December 27, 2007. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal/Files</p>

<p>Ravi Shankar laughs with his daughter Anoushka as they sit beside sheep in New Delhi February 25, 2002. REUTERS/Files</p>

<p>Ravi Shankar performs during his concert at the Vienna State Opera House in conjunction with the Jazz Festival Vienna July 2, 2005. REUTERS/Herwig Prammer/Files</p>

<p>Sitar maestro Ravi Shankar (R) pats Masoom, a two-and-a-half month old goat rescued from an abbatoir, as his wife Sukanya Shankar looks on during a news conference in Mumbai April 1, 2004. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files</p>

<p>Ravi Shankar performs in Kolkata on December 21, 2002. REUTERS/Files</p>

<p>Sitar player Ravi Shankar performs in Kolkata February 7, 2009. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw/Files</p>

