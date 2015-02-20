Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Feb 20, 2015 | 9:10pm IST

Sitting beside Anna Wintour

U.S. Vogue Edtior-In-Chief Anna Wintour and actress Sienna Miller talk before the Calvin Klein Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week February 19, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Friday, February 20, 2015
U.S. Vogue's editor Anna Wintour (L) and creative director Grace Coddington (C) sit in the audience before the Rodarte Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week February 17, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, February 18, 2015
Former England captain David Beckham sits next to U.S. Vogue editor Anna Wintour (2nd R) with his daughter, Harper, on his lap and son Brooklyn (L) during a presentation of the Victoria Beckham Fall/Winter 2015 collection during New York Fashion Week February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, February 16, 2015
Kim Kardashian attempts to calm her daughter, North, while sitting next to Sean Combs (L), Jay-Z (2nd L), Beyonce (3rd L) and Anna Wintour (2nd R) as they watch a presentation of Kanye West's Fall/Winter 2015 partnership with Adidas at New York Fashion Week February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Friday, February 13, 2015
Singer Kanye West sits with his wife Kim Kardashian (R) and Anna Wintour before presenting his Fall/Winter 2015 partnership with Adidas at New York Fashion Week February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Friday, February 13, 2015
U.S. Vogue editor Anna Wintour, British model Kate Moss, Charlotte Casiraghi, Princess Caroline of Hanover's daughter, and French businessman Francois-Henri Pinault attend the Gucci Spring/Summer 2015 collection during Milan Fashion Week September 17, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters / Wednesday, September 17, 2014
Vogue's fashion market/accessories director Virginia Smith (L), U.S. Vogue editor Anna Wintour (C) and European editor-at-large for Vogue Hamish Bowles sit on the front row before the Burberry Prorsum Spring/Summer 2014 collection during London Fashion Week September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Monday, September 16, 2013
Vogue editor Anna Wintour (C) sits with tennis player Maria Sharapova (R) and singer Alicia Keys before a presentation of the Jason Wu Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week September 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Saturday, September 07, 2013
British tennis player Andy Murray (C), his girlfriend Kim Sears (L) and Vogue Editor Anna Wintour watch the Burberry Spring/Summer 2013 collection presentation at London Fashion Week September 17, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Monday, September 17, 2012
Anna Wintour (C), editor-in-chief of Vogue magazine, her daughter Bee Shaffer (2nd R) and Suzy Menkes (R), Fashion Editor of the International Herald Tribune (IHT), attend the French house Dior's Haute Couture Fall-Winter 2012/2013 fashion show by Belgian designer Raf Simons in Paris July 2, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Monday, July 02, 2012
Actress Viola Davis (2nd L) and her husband Julius Tennon, along with U.S. Vogue editor Anna Wintour and tennis player Maria Sharapova attend the Vera Wang Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Kena Betancur

Reuters / Wednesday, February 15, 2012
U.S. Vogue editor Anna Wintour (C) and U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand watch a presentation of the Carolina Herrera Fall/Winter 2012 collection during New York Fashion Week February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, February 14, 2012
Editor of U.S. Vogue Anna Wintour attends the Chloe Fall-Winter 2011/2012 women's ready-to-wear fashion collection show during Paris Fashion Week March 7, 2011. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Reuters / Monday, March 07, 2011
Vogue editor Anna Wintour (C) attends the Rag & Bone Fall/Winter 2011 collection during New York Fashion Week February 11, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Saturday, February 12, 2011
Actress Sarah Jessica Parker (L) and Vogue magazine editor Anna Wintour (C) watch as a model presents a creation at the Narciso Rodriguez 2011 Spring/Summer collection during New York Fashion Week September 14, 2010. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Reuters / Wednesday, September 15, 2010
Vogue editor-at-large Andre Leon Talley (L), Vogue editor Anna Wintour (C), 2007 U.S. Open Champion Roger Federer, and Miroslava Vavrinec (R) applaud following the Oscar de la Renta Spring 2008 collection show during New York Fashion Week September 10, 2007. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, September 11, 2007
Harry Connick Jr. (L), Anna Wintour (C) and an unidentified guest attend the Zac Posen fall collections 2007 during New York Fashion Week February 8, 2007. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Friday, February 09, 2007
Tennis players Venus Williams (L) and Serena Williams (C) and Vogue's Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour attend the Zac Posen Spring 2009 collection at New York Fashion Week September 11, 2008. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Reuters / Friday, September 12, 2008
