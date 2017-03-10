Six years after Fukushima
A wave approaches Miyako City from the Heigawa estuary in Iwate Prefecture after the magnitude 8.9 earthquake struck the area March 11, 2011. REUTERS/Mainichi Shimbun
Houses are swept by water following a tsunami and earthquake in Natori City in northeastern Japan March 11, 2011. REUTERS/Kyodo
A woman cries while sitting on a road amid the destroyed city of Natori, Miyagi Prefecture in northern Japan March 13, 2011, after a massive earthquake and tsunami that are feared to have killed more than 10,000 people. REUTERS/Asahi Shimbun
Whirlpools are seen following a tsunami and earthquake in Iwaki city, Fukushima Prefecture, March 11, 2011. REUTERS/Yomiuri
Sixty-year-old survivor Hiromitsu Shinkawa (R), who was swept out to sea by the tsunami, is seen as crew members of Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force (JMSDF) Aegis vessel Choukai approach, about 15 km (9.3 miles) off Fukushima prefecture, March 13,...more
A damaged car is seen in a cemetery at an area devastated by the March 11 earthquake and tsunami, in Watari, Miyagi prefecture, April 22, 2011. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A woman looks at the damage caused by a tsunami and an earthquake in Ishimaki City, Miyagi Prefecture, after the magnitude 8.9 earthquake struck the area March 13, 2011. REUTERS/Yomiuri Shimbun
A piano is submerged in water in the area devastated by tsunami in Rikuzentakat March 21, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A girl who has been isolated at a makeshift facility to screen, cleanse and isolate people with high radiation levels, looks at her dog through a window in Nihonmatsu, northern Japan, March 14, 2011. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao
A volunteer cleans a family photo that was washed by the March 11 earthquake and tsunami as baby photos are placed to dry at a volunteer center in Ofunato, Iwate prefecture, April 12, 2011. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
People walk at an area that was damaged by the March 11 earthquake and tsunami, in Miyako, Iwate prefecture, April 5, 2011. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Elderly people warm themselves with blankets at a Japanese Red Cross hospital after being evacuated from the area hit by tsunami in Ishinomaki March 13, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Survivors react after collecting their belongings at their destroyed house in a village hit by an earthquake and tsunami in Otsuchi, northeast Japan March 17, 2011. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won
An empty shopping street is seen in Tomioka town, inside the exclusion zone of a 20km radius around the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, Fukushima prefecture, January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Japan's Emperor Akihito (L) and Empress Michiko (2nd L) talk with evacuees at Tokyo Budoh-kan, used as an evacuation shelter, in Tokyo March 30, 2011. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Employees of Tokyo Electric Power Co. (TEPCO) bow to evacuees from Kawauchi village as they prepare for a brief return to their homes inside the restricted zone of a 20km radius around the crippled Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant, at a...more
Officials in protective gear check for signs of radiation on children who are from the evacuation area near the Fukushima Daini nuclear plant in Koriyama, March 13, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A worker, wearing a protective suit and a mask, is seen from a bus near the No. 3 reactor building at TEPCO's Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Okuma town, Fukushima prefecture, February 10, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Officials from the Tokyo Electric Power Co. and Japanese journalists look at the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant from bus windows in Fukushima prefecture, November 12, 2011. REUTERS/David Guttenfelder/Pool
A woman prays for the deceased as snow falls, at a place where she was employed at a photo studio at the time, in Rikuzentakata, Iwate prefecture, March 11, 2014. REUTERS/Kyodo
Mikio Watanabe holds a portrait of his late wife Hamako under photographs of his ancestors and Hamako (top R) at his home at Yamakiya district in Kawamata town, Fukushima prefecture June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A man walks next to port area destroyed by the earthquake and tsunami in Kessenuma town, in Miyagi prefecture March 28, 2011. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A fishing boat is seen on a field from inside an abandoned house in the evacuated town of Namie, September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Wakana Kumagai, 7, visits the spot where her house, which was washed away by the tsunami, used to stand in Higashimatsushima, Miyagi prefecture March 11, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A house damaged by the tsunami is seen at a residential area in an evacuation zone in Namie, February 28, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Buddhist monks offer prayers for victims at Kitaizumi beach in Minamisoma, Fukushima prefecture, March 10, 2012. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao
Next Slideshows
India This Week
A collection of some of our India pictures from this week.
Hungary's 'border hunters' target migrants
Hungary's new "border hunter" force aims to help police and army units keep out migrants, part of a security clampdown that has raised human rights concerns.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Closing in on Raqqa
U.S.-backed Syrian militias tighten the chokehold on Islamic State's base in Raqqa after cutting the last main road out of the city.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.