Pictures | Thu May 28, 2015

Sizzling summer in India

A girl plays with clay next to a railway track on a hot summer day in Agartala, India, May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

A girl plays with clay next to a railway track on a hot summer day in Agartala, India, May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Reuters / Thursday, May 28, 2015
A girl plays with clay next to a railway track on a hot summer day in Agartala, India, May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
Men sleep on a temporary shade built over a drain next to a slum on a hot summer day in New Delhi, India, May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Men sleep on a temporary shade built over a drain next to a slum on a hot summer day in New Delhi, India, May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Thursday, May 28, 2015
Men sleep on a temporary shade built over a drain next to a slum on a hot summer day in New Delhi, India, May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A woman rides a motorcycle with her face covered to protect herself from sun stroke on a hot summer day in Chandigarh, India, May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

A woman rides a motorcycle with her face covered to protect herself from sun stroke on a hot summer day in Chandigarh, India, May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Reuters / Thursday, May 28, 2015
A woman rides a motorcycle with her face covered to protect herself from sun stroke on a hot summer day in Chandigarh, India, May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
A woman walks along the road with her face covered to protect herself from sun stroke on a hot summer day in Chandigarh, India, May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

A woman walks along the road with her face covered to protect herself from sun stroke on a hot summer day in Chandigarh, India, May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Reuters / Thursday, May 28, 2015
A woman walks along the road with her face covered to protect herself from sun stroke on a hot summer day in Chandigarh, India, May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Buffaloes sit in a lake on a hot summer day near Ajmer, India, May 28, 2015. A heat wave in India has killed at least 1,371 people this week as temperatures soar above 47 Celsius (116.6 Fahrenheit), and doctors' leave has been cancelled to help cope with the sick. REUTERS/Himanshu Sharma

Buffaloes sit in a lake on a hot summer day near Ajmer, India, May 28, 2015. A heat wave in India has killed at least 1,371 people this week as temperatures soar above 47 Celsius (116.6 Fahrenheit), and doctors' leave has been cancelled to help cope with the sick. REUTERS/Himanshu Sharma

Reuters / Thursday, May 28, 2015
Buffaloes sit in a lake on a hot summer day near Ajmer, India, May 28, 2015. A heat wave in India has killed at least 1,371 people this week as temperatures soar above 47 Celsius (116.6 Fahrenheit), and doctors' leave has been cancelled to help cope with the sick. REUTERS/Himanshu Sharma
A vendor sleeps next to stacked cartons of air coolers kept for sale at a shop on a hot summer day in New Delhi, May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A vendor sleeps next to stacked cartons of air coolers kept for sale at a shop on a hot summer day in New Delhi, May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Thursday, May 28, 2015
A vendor sleeps next to stacked cartons of air coolers kept for sale at a shop on a hot summer day in New Delhi, May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A vendor sleeps on his ice-cream handcart on a hot summer day in Allahabad, May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

A vendor sleeps on his ice-cream handcart on a hot summer day in Allahabad, May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Thursday, May 28, 2015
A vendor sleeps on his ice-cream handcart on a hot summer day in Allahabad, May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A customer stands beside stacked air coolers kept for sale at a shop on a hot summer day in New Delhi, May 28, 2015.REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A customer stands beside stacked air coolers kept for sale at a shop on a hot summer day in New Delhi, May 28, 2015.REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Thursday, May 28, 2015
A customer stands beside stacked air coolers kept for sale at a shop on a hot summer day in New Delhi, May 28, 2015.REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A worker washes his face at the construction site of a commercial complex on a hot summer day in Amritsar, May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Munish Sharma

A worker washes his face at the construction site of a commercial complex on a hot summer day in Amritsar, May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Munish Sharma

Reuters / Thursday, May 28, 2015
A worker washes his face at the construction site of a commercial complex on a hot summer day in Amritsar, May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Munish Sharma
Boys sit in a plastic container filled with water as they cool themselves next to a borewell at a farmland on a hot summer day on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Boys sit in a plastic container filled with water as they cool themselves next to a borewell at a farmland on a hot summer day on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Thursday, May 28, 2015
Boys sit in a plastic container filled with water as they cool themselves next to a borewell at a farmland on a hot summer day on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A boy carries a watermelon that was kept in the waters of a canal to keep the melons cool on a hot summer day in Jammu, May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

A boy carries a watermelon that was kept in the waters of a canal to keep the melons cool on a hot summer day in Jammu, May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Reuters / Thursday, May 28, 2015
A boy carries a watermelon that was kept in the waters of a canal to keep the melons cool on a hot summer day in Jammu, May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
A caretaker of Rajlaxshmi, a female elephant, sprays water to keep her cool inside a zoological park on a hot summer day in New Delhi, May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

A caretaker of Rajlaxshmi, a female elephant, sprays water to keep her cool inside a zoological park on a hot summer day in New Delhi, May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Thursday, May 28, 2015
A caretaker of Rajlaxshmi, a female elephant, sprays water to keep her cool inside a zoological park on a hot summer day in New Delhi, May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A Sadhu or a Hindu holyman sleeps at a railway station on a hot summer day in Allahabad, India, May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

A Sadhu or a Hindu holyman sleeps at a railway station on a hot summer day in Allahabad, India, May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Wednesday, May 27, 2015
A Sadhu or a Hindu holyman sleeps at a railway station on a hot summer day in Allahabad, India, May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Sheep cross a parched area of a dried-up pond on a hot summer day on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Sheep cross a parched area of a dried-up pond on a hot summer day on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Wednesday, May 27, 2015
Sheep cross a parched area of a dried-up pond on a hot summer day on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A man sleeps under the shade of a tree on a hot summer day at a public park in New Delhi, India, May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

A man sleeps under the shade of a tree on a hot summer day at a public park in New Delhi, India, May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Wednesday, May 27, 2015
A man sleeps under the shade of a tree on a hot summer day at a public park in New Delhi, India, May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A passenger sleeps along with her children at a railway station on a hot summer day in Allahabad, India, May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

A passenger sleeps along with her children at a railway station on a hot summer day in Allahabad, India, May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Tuesday, May 26, 2015
A passenger sleeps along with her children at a railway station on a hot summer day in Allahabad, India, May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A labourer takes a nap in a basket at a wholesale vegetable market on a hot summer day in Kolkata, May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A labourer takes a nap in a basket at a wholesale vegetable market on a hot summer day in Kolkata, May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Monday, May 25, 2015
A labourer takes a nap in a basket at a wholesale vegetable market on a hot summer day in Kolkata, May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Boys jump into the waters of the Sabarmati river to cool off themselves on a hot summer day in Ahmedabad, May 24, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Boys jump into the waters of the Sabarmati river to cool off themselves on a hot summer day in Ahmedabad, May 24, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Sunday, May 24, 2015
Boys jump into the waters of the Sabarmati river to cool off themselves on a hot summer day in Ahmedabad, May 24, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A man uses a tyre tube as he swims with his son inside a step well built inside the shrine of Sufi Saint Nizamuddin Auliya in New Delhi, May 24, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A man uses a tyre tube as he swims with his son inside a step well built inside the shrine of Sufi Saint Nizamuddin Auliya in New Delhi, May 24, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, May 24, 2015
A man uses a tyre tube as he swims with his son inside a step well built inside the shrine of Sufi Saint Nizamuddin Auliya in New Delhi, May 24, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Boys use a tyre tube to swim inside a step well built inside the shrine of Sufi Saint Nizamuddin Auliya in New Delhi, May 24, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Boys use a tyre tube to swim inside a step well built inside the shrine of Sufi Saint Nizamuddin Auliya in New Delhi, May 24, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, May 24, 2015
Boys use a tyre tube to swim inside a step well built inside the shrine of Sufi Saint Nizamuddin Auliya in New Delhi, May 24, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A boy jumps into a step well built inside the shrine of Sufi Saint Nizamuddin Auliya in New Delhi, May 24, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A boy jumps into a step well built inside the shrine of Sufi Saint Nizamuddin Auliya in New Delhi, May 24, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, May 24, 2015
A boy jumps into a step well built inside the shrine of Sufi Saint Nizamuddin Auliya in New Delhi, May 24, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A flower seller takes a nap at a marketplace on a hot summer day in Kolkata, India, May 24, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A flower seller takes a nap at a marketplace on a hot summer day in Kolkata, India, May 24, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Sunday, May 24, 2015
A flower seller takes a nap at a marketplace on a hot summer day in Kolkata, India, May 24, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A mahout splashes water on his elephant in the river Sabarmati on a hot summer day in Ahmedabad, May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A mahout splashes water on his elephant in the river Sabarmati on a hot summer day in Ahmedabad, May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Wednesday, May 20, 2015
A mahout splashes water on his elephant in the river Sabarmati on a hot summer day in Ahmedabad, May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A girl bathes to cool off herself with water that is leaking from a broken pipe valve on a hot summer day on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, May 18, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A girl bathes to cool off herself with water that is leaking from a broken pipe valve on a hot summer day on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, May 18, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Monday, May 18, 2015
A girl bathes to cool off herself with water that is leaking from a broken pipe valve on a hot summer day on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, May 18, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A boy jumps into the Sabarmati river to cool off himself on a hot summer day in Ahmedabad, India, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A boy jumps into the Sabarmati river to cool off himself on a hot summer day in Ahmedabad, India, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Wednesday, May 13, 2015
A boy jumps into the Sabarmati river to cool off himself on a hot summer day in Ahmedabad, India, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Children with their containers are silhouetted against the sun as they wait to fill drinking water from a water tanker provided by the state-run Delhi Jal (water) Board on a hot summer day in New Delhi, May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Children with their containers are silhouetted against the sun as they wait to fill drinking water from a water tanker provided by the state-run Delhi Jal (water) Board on a hot summer day in New Delhi, May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Monday, May 11, 2015
Children with their containers are silhouetted against the sun as they wait to fill drinking water from a water tanker provided by the state-run Delhi Jal (water) Board on a hot summer day in New Delhi, May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Slum dwellers carry drinking water containers which they filled from a water tanker provided by the state-run Delhi Jal (water) Board on a hot summer day in New Delhi, May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Slum dwellers carry drinking water containers which they filled from a water tanker provided by the state-run Delhi Jal (water) Board on a hot summer day in New Delhi, May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Monday, May 11, 2015
Slum dwellers carry drinking water containers which they filled from a water tanker provided by the state-run Delhi Jal (water) Board on a hot summer day in New Delhi, May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Slum dwellers carry drinking water containers which they filled from a water tanker provided by the state-run Delhi Jal (water) Board on a hot summer day in New Delhi, May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Slum dwellers carry drinking water containers which they filled from a water tanker provided by the state-run Delhi Jal (water) Board on a hot summer day in New Delhi, May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Monday, May 11, 2015
Slum dwellers carry drinking water containers which they filled from a water tanker provided by the state-run Delhi Jal (water) Board on a hot summer day in New Delhi, May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A boy jumps into the Ganges river to cool off himself on a hot summer day in Kolkata, India, May 6, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

A boy jumps into the Ganges river to cool off himself on a hot summer day in Kolkata, India, May 6, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Wednesday, May 06, 2015
A boy jumps into the Ganges river to cool off himself on a hot summer day in Kolkata, India, May 6, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A passenger bathes a child using a pipe that supplies water to trains at a railway station on a hot summer day in the northern Indian city of Allahabad April 23, 2015. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

A passenger bathes a child using a pipe that supplies water to trains at a railway station on a hot summer day in the northern Indian city of Allahabad April 23, 2015. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Reuters / Thursday, April 23, 2015
A passenger bathes a child using a pipe that supplies water to trains at a railway station on a hot summer day in the northern Indian city of Allahabad April 23, 2015. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Hospital goes luxe for growth

Hospital goes luxe for growth

