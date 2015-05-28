Sizzling summer in India
A girl plays with clay next to a railway track on a hot summer day in Agartala, India, May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
Men sleep on a temporary shade built over a drain next to a slum on a hot summer day in New Delhi, India, May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A woman rides a motorcycle with her face covered to protect herself from sun stroke on a hot summer day in Chandigarh, India, May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
A woman walks along the road with her face covered to protect herself from sun stroke on a hot summer day in Chandigarh, India, May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Buffaloes sit in a lake on a hot summer day near Ajmer, India, May 28, 2015. A heat wave in India has killed at least 1,371 people this week as temperatures soar above 47 Celsius (116.6 Fahrenheit), and doctors' leave has been cancelled to help cope...more
A vendor sleeps next to stacked cartons of air coolers kept for sale at a shop on a hot summer day in New Delhi, May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A vendor sleeps on his ice-cream handcart on a hot summer day in Allahabad, May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A customer stands beside stacked air coolers kept for sale at a shop on a hot summer day in New Delhi, May 28, 2015.REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A worker washes his face at the construction site of a commercial complex on a hot summer day in Amritsar, May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Munish Sharma
Boys sit in a plastic container filled with water as they cool themselves next to a borewell at a farmland on a hot summer day on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A boy carries a watermelon that was kept in the waters of a canal to keep the melons cool on a hot summer day in Jammu, May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
A caretaker of Rajlaxshmi, a female elephant, sprays water to keep her cool inside a zoological park on a hot summer day in New Delhi, May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A Sadhu or a Hindu holyman sleeps at a railway station on a hot summer day in Allahabad, India, May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
Sheep cross a parched area of a dried-up pond on a hot summer day on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A man sleeps under the shade of a tree on a hot summer day at a public park in New Delhi, India, May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A passenger sleeps along with her children at a railway station on a hot summer day in Allahabad, India, May 26, 2015. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
A labourer takes a nap in a basket at a wholesale vegetable market on a hot summer day in Kolkata, May 25, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Boys jump into the waters of the Sabarmati river to cool off themselves on a hot summer day in Ahmedabad, May 24, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A man uses a tyre tube as he swims with his son inside a step well built inside the shrine of Sufi Saint Nizamuddin Auliya in New Delhi, May 24, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Boys use a tyre tube to swim inside a step well built inside the shrine of Sufi Saint Nizamuddin Auliya in New Delhi, May 24, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A boy jumps into a step well built inside the shrine of Sufi Saint Nizamuddin Auliya in New Delhi, May 24, 2015. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A flower seller takes a nap at a marketplace on a hot summer day in Kolkata, India, May 24, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A mahout splashes water on his elephant in the river Sabarmati on a hot summer day in Ahmedabad, May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A girl bathes to cool off herself with water that is leaking from a broken pipe valve on a hot summer day on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, May 18, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A boy jumps into the Sabarmati river to cool off himself on a hot summer day in Ahmedabad, India, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Children with their containers are silhouetted against the sun as they wait to fill drinking water from a water tanker provided by the state-run Delhi Jal (water) Board on a hot summer day in New Delhi, May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Slum dwellers carry drinking water containers which they filled from a water tanker provided by the state-run Delhi Jal (water) Board on a hot summer day in New Delhi, May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Slum dwellers carry drinking water containers which they filled from a water tanker provided by the state-run Delhi Jal (water) Board on a hot summer day in New Delhi, May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A boy jumps into the Ganges river to cool off himself on a hot summer day in Kolkata, India, May 6, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A passenger bathes a child using a pipe that supplies water to trains at a railway station on a hot summer day in the northern Indian city of Allahabad April 23, 2015. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash
