Ski and snowboard world championships
Qi Guangpu of China performs an aerial. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Dmitry Lim of Kazakhstan performs an aerial. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
(L to R) Hagen Kearney (front) of the US is closely followed by Kevin Hill of Canada and Regino Hernandez of Spain, and in the distance by Austria's Markus Schairer during the big final. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Ryan Wachendorfer of the U.S. competes in the final. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Jia Zongyang of China performs an aerial. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Danielle Scott of Australia performs an aerial. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Maxim Burov of Russia competes. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Silver medalist Regino Hernandez (L) of Spain and bronze medalist Kevin Hill (R) of Canada high-five each other during the presentation ceremony. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Mikael Kingsbury of Canada compete. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Kristina Spiridonova of Russia competes. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Gold Medalist Laurie Blouin of Canada competes during the final. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Ikuma Horishima (L) of Japan and Sacha Theocharis of France competes. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Freeman Andrews of New Zealand grimances after crashing. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Ikuma Horishima of Japan compete. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Maria Hidalgo of Spain jumps over the white village on the course. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Zhou Hang of China competes. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
(L to R) Karel Van Goor of the Netherlands, Adam Lambert of Australia, Julian Lueftner of Austria, Daniil Dilman of Russia, Alessandro Haemmerle of Austria and Nick Baumgartner of the US in action during the quarter finals. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
An unidentified competitor trains. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Emily Arthur of Australia jumps during training. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Ashley Caldwell (R) of the U.S. and compatriot Jonathon Lillis are sprayed with champagne by a team mate during medal ceremony. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Switzerland's Kalle Koblet lies in the snow after crashing during the heats. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Simon Gschaider of Austria jumps during training. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
(L to R) Silver medalist Lucas Eguibar of Spain, gold medalists Nick Baumgartner and Hagen Kearney of the US and bronze medalists Chris Robanske and Kevin Hill of Canada react as Nico Eguibar, brother of Lucas Eguibar, photobombs them during the...more
Nelly Moenne Loccoz of France in action during the final. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Stanislau Hladchenko of Belarus performs an aerial. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Mans Hedberg of Sweden competes in the final. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Ikuma Horishima of Japan compete. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Zhang Xin of China competes. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Karly Shorr of the U.S. is airborne. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Kevin Hill of Canada and Markus Schairer of Austria in action during the semi final. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Laura Peel of Australia competes. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Taku Hiraoka rides during the warm up prior to the start of the final. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
