Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Mar 14, 2017 | 11:10pm IST

Ski and snowboard world championships

Qi Guangpu of China performs an aerial. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Qi Guangpu of China performs an aerial. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Reuters / Friday, March 10, 2017
Qi Guangpu of China performs an aerial. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Close
1 / 32
Dmitry Lim of Kazakhstan performs an aerial. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Dmitry Lim of Kazakhstan performs an aerial. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Reuters / Friday, March 10, 2017
Dmitry Lim of Kazakhstan performs an aerial. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Close
2 / 32
(L to R) Hagen Kearney (front) of the US is closely followed by Kevin Hill of Canada and Regino Hernandez of Spain, and in the distance by Austria's Markus Schairer during the big final. REUTERS/Albert Gea

(L to R) Hagen Kearney (front) of the US is closely followed by Kevin Hill of Canada and Regino Hernandez of Spain, and in the distance by Austria's Markus Schairer during the big final. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Reuters / Monday, March 13, 2017
(L to R) Hagen Kearney (front) of the US is closely followed by Kevin Hill of Canada and Regino Hernandez of Spain, and in the distance by Austria's Markus Schairer during the big final. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Close
3 / 32
Ryan Wachendorfer of the U.S. competes in the final. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Ryan Wachendorfer of the U.S. competes in the final. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Reuters / Sunday, March 12, 2017
Ryan Wachendorfer of the U.S. competes in the final. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Close
4 / 32
Jia Zongyang of China performs an aerial. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Jia Zongyang of China performs an aerial. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Reuters / Friday, March 10, 2017
Jia Zongyang of China performs an aerial. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Close
5 / 32
Danielle Scott of Australia performs an aerial. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Danielle Scott of Australia performs an aerial. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Reuters / Friday, March 10, 2017
Danielle Scott of Australia performs an aerial. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Close
6 / 32
Maxim Burov of Russia competes. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Maxim Burov of Russia competes. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Reuters / Saturday, March 11, 2017
Maxim Burov of Russia competes. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Close
7 / 32
Silver medalist Regino Hernandez (L) of Spain and bronze medalist Kevin Hill (R) of Canada high-five each other during the presentation ceremony. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Silver medalist Regino Hernandez (L) of Spain and bronze medalist Kevin Hill (R) of Canada high-five each other during the presentation ceremony. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Reuters / Monday, March 13, 2017
Silver medalist Regino Hernandez (L) of Spain and bronze medalist Kevin Hill (R) of Canada high-five each other during the presentation ceremony. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Close
8 / 32
Mikael Kingsbury of Canada compete. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Mikael Kingsbury of Canada compete. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Reuters / Wednesday, March 08, 2017
Mikael Kingsbury of Canada compete. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Close
9 / 32
Kristina Spiridonova of Russia competes. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Kristina Spiridonova of Russia competes. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Reuters / Saturday, March 11, 2017
Kristina Spiridonova of Russia competes. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Close
10 / 32
Gold Medalist Laurie Blouin of Canada competes during the final. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Gold Medalist Laurie Blouin of Canada competes during the final. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Reuters / Saturday, March 11, 2017
Gold Medalist Laurie Blouin of Canada competes during the final. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Close
11 / 32
Ikuma Horishima (L) of Japan and Sacha Theocharis of France competes. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Ikuma Horishima (L) of Japan and Sacha Theocharis of France competes. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Reuters / Thursday, March 09, 2017
Ikuma Horishima (L) of Japan and Sacha Theocharis of France competes. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Close
12 / 32
Freeman Andrews of New Zealand grimances after crashing. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Freeman Andrews of New Zealand grimances after crashing. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Reuters / Friday, March 10, 2017
Freeman Andrews of New Zealand grimances after crashing. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Close
13 / 32
Ikuma Horishima of Japan compete. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Ikuma Horishima of Japan compete. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Reuters / Wednesday, March 08, 2017
Ikuma Horishima of Japan compete. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Close
14 / 32
Maria Hidalgo of Spain jumps over the white village on the course. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Maria Hidalgo of Spain jumps over the white village on the course. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Reuters / Friday, March 10, 2017
Maria Hidalgo of Spain jumps over the white village on the course. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Close
15 / 32
Zhou Hang of China competes. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Zhou Hang of China competes. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Reuters / Saturday, March 11, 2017
Zhou Hang of China competes. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Close
16 / 32
(L to R) Karel Van Goor of the Netherlands, Adam Lambert of Australia, Julian Lueftner of Austria, Daniil Dilman of Russia, Alessandro Haemmerle of Austria and Nick Baumgartner of the US in action during the quarter finals. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

(L to R) Karel Van Goor of the Netherlands, Adam Lambert of Australia, Julian Lueftner of Austria, Daniil Dilman of Russia, Alessandro Haemmerle of Austria and Nick Baumgartner of the US in action during the quarter finals. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Reuters / Sunday, March 12, 2017
(L to R) Karel Van Goor of the Netherlands, Adam Lambert of Australia, Julian Lueftner of Austria, Daniil Dilman of Russia, Alessandro Haemmerle of Austria and Nick Baumgartner of the US in action during the quarter finals. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Close
17 / 32
An unidentified competitor trains. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

An unidentified competitor trains. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Reuters / Monday, March 06, 2017
An unidentified competitor trains. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Close
18 / 32
Emily Arthur of Australia jumps during training. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Emily Arthur of Australia jumps during training. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Reuters / Thursday, March 09, 2017
Emily Arthur of Australia jumps during training. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Close
19 / 32
Ashley Caldwell (R) of the U.S. and compatriot Jonathon Lillis are sprayed with champagne by a team mate during medal ceremony. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Ashley Caldwell (R) of the U.S. and compatriot Jonathon Lillis are sprayed with champagne by a team mate during medal ceremony. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Reuters / Saturday, March 11, 2017
Ashley Caldwell (R) of the U.S. and compatriot Jonathon Lillis are sprayed with champagne by a team mate during medal ceremony. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Close
20 / 32
Switzerland's Kalle Koblet lies in the snow after crashing during the heats. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Switzerland's Kalle Koblet lies in the snow after crashing during the heats. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Reuters / Sunday, March 12, 2017
Switzerland's Kalle Koblet lies in the snow after crashing during the heats. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Close
21 / 32
Simon Gschaider of Austria jumps during training. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Simon Gschaider of Austria jumps during training. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Reuters / Tuesday, March 07, 2017
Simon Gschaider of Austria jumps during training. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Close
22 / 32
(L to R) Silver medalist Lucas Eguibar of Spain, gold medalists Nick Baumgartner and Hagen Kearney of the US and bronze medalists Chris Robanske and Kevin Hill of Canada react as Nico Eguibar, brother of Lucas Eguibar, photobombs them during the presentation ceremony. REUTERS/Albert Gea

(L to R) Silver medalist Lucas Eguibar of Spain, gold medalists Nick Baumgartner and Hagen Kearney of the US and bronze medalists Chris Robanske and Kevin Hill of Canada react as Nico Eguibar, brother of Lucas Eguibar, photobombs them during the...more

Reuters / Monday, March 13, 2017
(L to R) Silver medalist Lucas Eguibar of Spain, gold medalists Nick Baumgartner and Hagen Kearney of the US and bronze medalists Chris Robanske and Kevin Hill of Canada react as Nico Eguibar, brother of Lucas Eguibar, photobombs them during the presentation ceremony. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Close
23 / 32
Nelly Moenne Loccoz of France in action during the final. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Nelly Moenne Loccoz of France in action during the final. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Reuters / Monday, March 13, 2017
Nelly Moenne Loccoz of France in action during the final. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Close
24 / 32
Stanislau Hladchenko of Belarus performs an aerial. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Stanislau Hladchenko of Belarus performs an aerial. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Reuters / Friday, March 10, 2017
Stanislau Hladchenko of Belarus performs an aerial. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Close
25 / 32
Mans Hedberg of Sweden competes in the final. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Mans Hedberg of Sweden competes in the final. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Reuters / Saturday, March 11, 2017
Mans Hedberg of Sweden competes in the final. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Close
26 / 32
Ikuma Horishima of Japan compete. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Ikuma Horishima of Japan compete. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Reuters / Thursday, March 09, 2017
Ikuma Horishima of Japan compete. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Close
27 / 32
Zhang Xin of China competes. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Zhang Xin of China competes. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Reuters / Saturday, March 11, 2017
Zhang Xin of China competes. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Close
28 / 32
Karly Shorr of the U.S. is airborne. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Karly Shorr of the U.S. is airborne. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Reuters / Friday, March 10, 2017
Karly Shorr of the U.S. is airborne. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Close
29 / 32
Kevin Hill of Canada and Markus Schairer of Austria in action during the semi final. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Kevin Hill of Canada and Markus Schairer of Austria in action during the semi final. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Reuters / Monday, March 13, 2017
Kevin Hill of Canada and Markus Schairer of Austria in action during the semi final. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Close
30 / 32
Laura Peel of Australia competes. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Laura Peel of Australia competes. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Reuters / Saturday, March 11, 2017
Laura Peel of Australia competes. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Close
31 / 32
Taku Hiraoka rides during the warm up prior to the start of the final. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Taku Hiraoka rides during the warm up prior to the start of the final. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Reuters / Sunday, March 12, 2017
Taku Hiraoka rides during the warm up prior to the start of the final. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Close
32 / 32
View Again
View Next
Dutch firebrand politician Geert Wilders

Dutch firebrand politician Geert Wilders

Next Slideshows

Dutch firebrand politician Geert Wilders

Dutch firebrand politician Geert Wilders

The anti-Islam, anti-EU nationalist leader Wilders is running neck and neck with the conservative prime minister ahead of the Netherlands' parliamentary...

14 Mar 2017
Saudi strikes on Yemen

Saudi strikes on Yemen

At least 10,000 people have been killed in nearly two years of war between a Saudi-led Arab coalition and the Iran-allied Houthi movement.

14 Mar 2017
Huranga Holi

Huranga Holi

Men and women play the traditional Huranga game the day after Holi at the Dauji temple near Mathura. During the annual festivities, men pour buckets of colour...

14 Mar 2017
U.S. aircraft carrier joins South Korea drills

U.S. aircraft carrier joins South Korea drills

North Korea warns the United States of "merciless" attacks if the carrier infringes on its sovereignty or dignity during U.S.-South Korean drills.

14 Mar 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast