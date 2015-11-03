Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Nov 4, 2015 | 2:30am IST

Skid Row Halloween

Children participate in the School on Wheels Skid Row Halloween Parade for children who live in shelters, motels, cars and on the street, in Los Angeles, California, United States, October 30, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Saturday, October 31, 2015
Children participate in the School on Wheels Skid Row Halloween Parade for children who live in shelters, motels, cars and on the street, in Los Angeles, California, United States, October 30, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Saturday, October 31, 2015
Children participate in the School on Wheels Skid Row Halloween Parade for children who live in shelters, motels, cars and on the street, in Los Angeles, California, United States, October 30, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Saturday, October 31, 2015
Children participate in the School on Wheels Skid Row Halloween Parade for children who live in shelters, motels, cars and on the street, in Los Angeles, California, United States, October 30, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Saturday, October 31, 2015
Children go trick-or-treating to local stores as they participate in the School on Wheels Skid Row Halloween Parade for children who live in shelters, motels, cars and on the street, in Los Angeles, California, October 30, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Saturday, October 31, 2015
A girl looks at a homeless person's tent as she participates in the School on Wheels Skid Row Halloween Parade for children who live in shelters, motels, cars and on the street, in Los Angeles, California, October 30, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Saturday, October 31, 2015
A girl participates in the School on Wheels Skid Row Halloween Parade for children who live in shelters, motels, cars and on the street, in Los Angeles, California, October 30, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Saturday, October 31, 2015
Children participate in the School on Wheels Skid Row Halloween Parade for children who live in shelters, motels, cars and on the street, in Los Angeles, California, October 30, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Saturday, October 31, 2015
Children participate in the School on Wheels Skid Row Halloween Parade for children who live in shelters, motels, cars and on the street, in Los Angeles, California, October 30, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Saturday, October 31, 2015
Children walk past homeless people's possessions as they participate in the School on Wheels Skid Row Halloween Parade for children who live in shelters, motels, cars and on the street, in Los Angeles, California, October 30, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Saturday, October 31, 2015
Children participate in the School on Wheels Skid Row Halloween Parade for children who live in shelters, motels, cars and on the street, in Los Angeles, California, October 30, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Saturday, October 31, 2015
A child participates in the School on Wheels Skid Row Halloween Parade for children who live in shelters, motels, cars and on the street, in Los Angeles, California, October 30, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Saturday, October 31, 2015
