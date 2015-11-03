Skid Row Halloween
Children participate in the School on Wheels Skid Row Halloween Parade for children who live in shelters, motels, cars and on the street, in Los Angeles, California, United States, October 30, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Children go trick-or-treating to local stores as they participate in the School on Wheels Skid Row Halloween Parade for children who live in shelters, motels, cars and on the street, in Los Angeles, California, October 30, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy...more
A girl looks at a homeless person's tent as she participates in the School on Wheels Skid Row Halloween Parade for children who live in shelters, motels, cars and on the street, in Los Angeles, California, October 30, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A girl participates in the School on Wheels Skid Row Halloween Parade for children who live in shelters, motels, cars and on the street, in Los Angeles, California, October 30, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Children walk past homeless people's possessions as they participate in the School on Wheels Skid Row Halloween Parade for children who live in shelters, motels, cars and on the street, in Los Angeles, California, October 30, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy...more
A child participates in the School on Wheels Skid Row Halloween Parade for children who live in shelters, motels, cars and on the street, in Los Angeles, California, October 30, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
