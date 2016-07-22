Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Jul 22, 2016 | 8:40pm IST

Sky full of balloons

People are seen watching hot air balloons fly overhead during a two-day international hot air balloon festival in Eshkol Park near the southern city of Netivot, Israel July 22, 2016. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

People are seen watching hot air balloons fly overhead during a two-day international hot air balloon festival in Eshkol Park near the southern city of Netivot, Israel July 22, 2016. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Friday, July 22, 2016
People are seen watching hot air balloons fly overhead during a two-day international hot air balloon festival in Eshkol Park near the southern city of Netivot, Israel July 22, 2016. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
1 / 9
A hot air balloon floats during a two-day international hot air balloon festival in Eshkol Park near the southern city of Netivot. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

A hot air balloon floats during a two-day international hot air balloon festival in Eshkol Park near the southern city of Netivot. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Friday, July 22, 2016
A hot air balloon floats during a two-day international hot air balloon festival in Eshkol Park near the southern city of Netivot. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
2 / 9
A hot air balloon, attached to a stuffed toy, is presented during a two-day international hot air balloon festival in Eshkol Park. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

A hot air balloon, attached to a stuffed toy, is presented during a two-day international hot air balloon festival in Eshkol Park. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Friday, July 22, 2016
A hot air balloon, attached to a stuffed toy, is presented during a two-day international hot air balloon festival in Eshkol Park. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
3 / 9
An Ultra-Orthodox Jewish couple stand together as hot air balloons fly overhead during a two-day international hot air balloon festival in Eshkol Park. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

An Ultra-Orthodox Jewish couple stand together as hot air balloons fly overhead during a two-day international hot air balloon festival in Eshkol Park. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Friday, July 22, 2016
An Ultra-Orthodox Jewish couple stand together as hot air balloons fly overhead during a two-day international hot air balloon festival in Eshkol Park. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
4 / 9
Hot air balloons are prepared for a flight during a two-day international hot air balloon festival in Eshkol Park. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Hot air balloons are prepared for a flight during a two-day international hot air balloon festival in Eshkol Park. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Friday, July 22, 2016
Hot air balloons are prepared for a flight during a two-day international hot air balloon festival in Eshkol Park. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
5 / 9
Hot air balloons are prepared before they take flight during a two-day international hot air balloon festival in Eshkol Park. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Hot air balloons are prepared before they take flight during a two-day international hot air balloon festival in Eshkol Park. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Friday, July 22, 2016
Hot air balloons are prepared before they take flight during a two-day international hot air balloon festival in Eshkol Park. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
6 / 9
A hot air balloon floats during a two-day international hot air balloon festival in Eshkol Park. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

A hot air balloon floats during a two-day international hot air balloon festival in Eshkol Park. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Friday, July 22, 2016
A hot air balloon floats during a two-day international hot air balloon festival in Eshkol Park. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
7 / 9
An Ultra-Orthodox Jewish couple stand together as hot air balloons fly overhead during a two-day international hot air balloon festival in Eshkol Park. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

An Ultra-Orthodox Jewish couple stand together as hot air balloons fly overhead during a two-day international hot air balloon festival in Eshkol Park. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Friday, July 22, 2016
An Ultra-Orthodox Jewish couple stand together as hot air balloons fly overhead during a two-day international hot air balloon festival in Eshkol Park. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
8 / 9
A hot air balloon is prepared for a flight during a two-day international hot air balloon festival in Eshkol Park. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

A hot air balloon is prepared for a flight during a two-day international hot air balloon festival in Eshkol Park. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Friday, July 22, 2016
A hot air balloon is prepared for a flight during a two-day international hot air balloon festival in Eshkol Park. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
9 / 9
View Again
View Next
Devoted to Rajinikanth

Devoted to Rajinikanth

Next Slideshows

Devoted to Rajinikanth

Devoted to Rajinikanth

Fans show their devotion to Rajinikanth, whose new film "Kabali" released on Friday.

22 Jul 2016
Inside the Trump Museum

Inside the Trump Museum

The "Trump Museum," just steps from the Republican National Convention, displays artifacts such as the Trump action figure, the Trump board game and sartorial...

20 Jul 2016
Britain heats up

Britain heats up

Warm weather and sunny days brings Britons outdoors.

19 Jul 2016
Counting of the swans

Counting of the swans

Young cygnets are counted and swans and cygnets are assessed for signs of injury or disease during the Swan Upping census.

19 Jul 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.

India this week

India this week

A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.

India vs Pakistan

India vs Pakistan

Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.

Ramadan in India

Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast