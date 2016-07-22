Sky full of balloons
People are seen watching hot air balloons fly overhead during a two-day international hot air balloon festival in Eshkol Park near the southern city of Netivot, Israel July 22, 2016. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A hot air balloon floats during a two-day international hot air balloon festival in Eshkol Park near the southern city of Netivot. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A hot air balloon, attached to a stuffed toy, is presented during a two-day international hot air balloon festival in Eshkol Park. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
An Ultra-Orthodox Jewish couple stand together as hot air balloons fly overhead during a two-day international hot air balloon festival in Eshkol Park. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Hot air balloons are prepared for a flight during a two-day international hot air balloon festival in Eshkol Park. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Hot air balloons are prepared before they take flight during a two-day international hot air balloon festival in Eshkol Park. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A hot air balloon floats during a two-day international hot air balloon festival in Eshkol Park. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
An Ultra-Orthodox Jewish couple stand together as hot air balloons fly overhead during a two-day international hot air balloon festival in Eshkol Park. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A hot air balloon is prepared for a flight during a two-day international hot air balloon festival in Eshkol Park. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
