Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Oct 24, 2012 | 12:55am IST

Skyfall premiere

<p>Daniel Craig and Berenice Marlohe pose for photographers as they arrive for the royal world premiere of the new 007 film Skyfall at the Royal Albert Hall in London, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett </p>

Daniel Craig and Berenice Marlohe pose for photographers as they arrive for the royal world premiere of the new 007 film Skyfall at the Royal Albert Hall in London, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Wednesday, October 24, 2012

Daniel Craig and Berenice Marlohe pose for photographers as they arrive for the royal world premiere of the new 007 film Skyfall at the Royal Albert Hall in London, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
1 / 10
<p>Judi Dench arrives for the royal world premiere of the new 007 film "Skyfall" at the Royal Albert Hall in London, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Judi Dench arrives for the royal world premiere of the new 007 film "Skyfall" at the Royal Albert Hall in London, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Wednesday, October 24, 2012

Judi Dench arrives for the royal world premiere of the new 007 film "Skyfall" at the Royal Albert Hall in London, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
2 / 10
<p>Daniel Craig and actress Naomie Harris pose for photographers as they arrive for the royal world premiere of the new 007 film "Skyfall" at the Royal Albert Hall in London, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Daniel Craig and actress Naomie Harris pose for photographers as they arrive for the royal world premiere of the new 007 film "Skyfall" at the Royal Albert Hall in London, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Wednesday, October 24, 2012

Daniel Craig and actress Naomie Harris pose for photographers as they arrive for the royal world premiere of the new 007 film "Skyfall" at the Royal Albert Hall in London, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
3 / 10
<p>A British military band performs before guests arrive for the royal world premiere of the new 007 film Skyfall at the Royal Albert Hall in London, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett </p>

A British military band performs before guests arrive for the royal world premiere of the new 007 film Skyfall at the Royal Albert Hall in London, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Wednesday, October 24, 2012

A British military band performs before guests arrive for the royal world premiere of the new 007 film Skyfall at the Royal Albert Hall in London, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
4 / 10
<p>Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall are greeted by producer Michael G. Wilson after arriving for the royal world premiere of the new 007 film "Skyfall" at the Royal Albert Hall in London, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett </p>

Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall are greeted by producer Michael G. Wilson after arriving for the royal world premiere of the new 007 film "Skyfall" at the Royal Albert Hall in London, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett more

Wednesday, October 24, 2012

Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall are greeted by producer Michael G. Wilson after arriving for the royal world premiere of the new 007 film "Skyfall" at the Royal Albert Hall in London, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
5 / 10
<p>Actress Naomie Harris arrives for the royal world premiere of the new 007 film "Skyfall" at the Royal Albert Hall in London, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett </p>

Actress Naomie Harris arrives for the royal world premiere of the new 007 film "Skyfall" at the Royal Albert Hall in London, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Wednesday, October 24, 2012

Actress Naomie Harris arrives for the royal world premiere of the new 007 film "Skyfall" at the Royal Albert Hall in London, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
6 / 10
<p>Berenice Marlohe arrives for the royal world premiere of the new 007 film "Skyfall" at the Royal Albert Hall in London, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett </p>

Berenice Marlohe arrives for the royal world premiere of the new 007 film "Skyfall" at the Royal Albert Hall in London, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Wednesday, October 24, 2012

Berenice Marlohe arrives for the royal world premiere of the new 007 film "Skyfall" at the Royal Albert Hall in London, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
7 / 10
<p>Daniel Craig arrives for the royal world premiere of the new 007 film "Skyfall" at the Royal Albert Hall in London, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett </p>

Daniel Craig arrives for the royal world premiere of the new 007 film "Skyfall" at the Royal Albert Hall in London, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Wednesday, October 24, 2012

Daniel Craig arrives for the royal world premiere of the new 007 film "Skyfall" at the Royal Albert Hall in London, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
8 / 10
<p>Daniel Craig, Ralph Fiennes, and Berenice Marlohe pose for photographers as they arrive for the royal world premiere of the new 007 film Skyfall at the Royal Albert Hall in London, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett </p>

Daniel Craig, Ralph Fiennes, and Berenice Marlohe pose for photographers as they arrive for the royal world premiere of the new 007 film Skyfall at the Royal Albert Hall in London, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Wednesday, October 24, 2012

Daniel Craig, Ralph Fiennes, and Berenice Marlohe pose for photographers as they arrive for the royal world premiere of the new 007 film Skyfall at the Royal Albert Hall in London, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Close
9 / 10
<p>An Aston Martin car is displayed near television crews before guests arrive for the royal world premiere of the new 007 film Skyfall at the Royal Albert Hall in London, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren</p>

An Aston Martin car is displayed near television crews before guests arrive for the royal world premiere of the new 007 film Skyfall at the Royal Albert Hall in London, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Wednesday, October 24, 2012

An Aston Martin car is displayed near television crews before guests arrive for the royal world premiere of the new 007 film Skyfall at the Royal Albert Hall in London, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Close
10 / 10
View Again
View Next
Trekkie convention

Trekkie convention

Next Slideshows

Trekkie convention

Trekkie convention

Star Trek fans break the record for the largest gathering of fans dressed as characters from the TV series.

23 Oct 2012
Style file: Katrina Kaif

Style file: Katrina Kaif

A look at the fashion and style of Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif.

19 Oct 2012
Celebrity sightings

Celebrity sightings

The week in celebrity spottings.

18 Oct 2012
Psy's Gangnam style

Psy's Gangnam style

Psy, a chubby, rapping singer with slicked-back hair and a tacky suit is the latest musical sensation to burst upon the world from South Korea with his video...

17 Oct 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast