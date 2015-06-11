Skylines in India
A man walks at the seafront as scattered clouds are seen over Mumbai's skyline, India, June 10, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Scattered clouds are seen over Mumbai's skyline, India, June 2, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Traffic moves in front of the Chhatrapati Shivaji terminus railway station, also known as Victoria terminus, before Earth Hour in Mumbai March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files
Vehicles move along New Delhi's Connaught Place during evening hours, October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/Files
A metro train travels over a flyover at a residential area in Mumbai June 9, 2014. Picture taken June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
Pre-monsoon clouds gather above the southern Indian city of Kochi June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Sivaram V/Files
A general view of the Muslim dominated Johapura area is pictured in Ahmedabad February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood/Files
The Bandra-Worli sea link bridge, also called the Rajiv Gandhi Sethu, is illuminated pink as part of the Estee Lauder's Breast Cancer Awareness campaign in Mumbai October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
A family sits in an anchored boat in low waters in the Arabian Sea, off the coast of Mumbai, October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
Kites dot the sky during Independence Day celebrations in the old quarters of Delhi August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal/Files
Joggers stand amid dense fog on a cold winter morning in Kolkata November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files
A general view of the residential apartments is pictured at Gurgaon, on the outskirts of New Delhi June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma/Files
An elevated view shows a newly-built highway and the Gachibowli district in Hyderabad, which is home to many of Hyderabad's IT campuses March 6, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files
An Indian national flag is pictured in a street in Dharavi, one of Asia's largest slums, in Mumbai January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
High-rise residential towers under construction are pictured behind an old residential building in central Mumbai September 9, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files
A woman is silhouetted against the Mumbai skyline as she performs prayers seaside to celebrate Narali Purnima or coconut festival on August 13, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
A view of the new house (C) of Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Indian energy company Reliance Industries, in Mumbai October 23, 2010. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
A couple sits on the seafront on the eve of Valentine's Day in Mumbai February 13, 2009. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files
Mumbai's skyline is seen April 9, 2008. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files
A view of the Mubarakh Mandi Palace in Jammu August 23, 2007. REUTERS/Amit Gupta/Files
Monsoon clouds gather over the Mumbai skyline August 1, 2007. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files
Tourists turn to look at the historic Taj Mahal while dining at a rooftop restaurant near the monument in Agra July 15, 2007. REUTERS/Adeel Halim/Files
A view of Kashmir's downtown city June 14, 2007. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files
People sit along the waterfront as monsoon clouds gather over Mumbai June 7, 2007. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files
Monsoon clouds gather over the Mumbai skyline June 7, 2007. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files
A picture of an old structure on a hill top in Leh June 16, 2007. REUTERS/Amit Gupta/Files
People play in an open area near Leh Palace in Leh June 16, 2007. REUTERS/Amit Gupta/Files
An Indian boy flies a kite as a rainbow is seen over the skyline in New Delhi August 4, 2006. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files
