Pictures | Thu Jun 11, 2015 | 11:15am IST

Skylines in India

A man walks at the seafront as scattered clouds are seen over Mumbai's skyline, India, June 10, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2015
Scattered clouds are seen over Mumbai's skyline, India, June 2, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Tuesday, June 02, 2015
Traffic moves in front of the Chhatrapati Shivaji terminus railway station, also known as Victoria terminus, before Earth Hour in Mumbai March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

Reuters / Saturday, March 28, 2015
Vehicles move along New Delhi's Connaught Place during evening hours, October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee/Files

Reuters / Tuesday, November 04, 2014
A metro train travels over a flyover at a residential area in Mumbai June 9, 2014. Picture taken June 9, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

Reuters / Wednesday, June 11, 2014
Pre-monsoon clouds gather above the southern Indian city of Kochi June 5, 2014. REUTERS/Sivaram V/Files

Reuters / Thursday, June 05, 2014
A general view of the Muslim dominated Johapura area is pictured in Ahmedabad February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood/Files

Reuters / Wednesday, May 14, 2014
The Bandra-Worli sea link bridge, also called the Rajiv Gandhi Sethu, is illuminated pink as part of the Estee Lauder's Breast Cancer Awareness campaign in Mumbai October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

Reuters / Friday, October 04, 2013
A family sits in an anchored boat in low waters in the Arabian Sea, off the coast of Mumbai, October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

Reuters / Thursday, October 03, 2013
Kites dot the sky during Independence Day celebrations in the old quarters of Delhi August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal/Files

Reuters / Thursday, August 15, 2013
Joggers stand amid dense fog on a cold winter morning in Kolkata November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/Files

Reuters / Tuesday, November 27, 2012
A general view of the residential apartments is pictured at Gurgaon, on the outskirts of New Delhi June 19, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma/Files

Reuters / Friday, July 06, 2012
An elevated view shows a newly-built highway and the Gachibowli district in Hyderabad, which is home to many of Hyderabad's IT campuses March 6, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

Reuters / Thursday, April 05, 2012
An Indian national flag is pictured in a street in Dharavi, one of Asia's largest slums, in Mumbai January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

Reuters / Tuesday, January 24, 2012
High-rise residential towers under construction are pictured behind an old residential building in central Mumbai September 9, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

Reuters / Wednesday, October 12, 2011
A woman is silhouetted against the Mumbai skyline as she performs prayers seaside to celebrate Narali Purnima or coconut festival on August 13, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

Reuters / Saturday, August 13, 2011
A view of the new house (C) of Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Indian energy company Reliance Industries, in Mumbai October 23, 2010. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

Reuters / Sunday, October 24, 2010
A couple sits on the seafront on the eve of Valentine's Day in Mumbai February 13, 2009. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files

Reuters / Friday, February 13, 2009
Mumbai's skyline is seen April 9, 2008. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files

Reuters / Wednesday, April 23, 2008
A view of the Mubarakh Mandi Palace in Jammu August 23, 2007. REUTERS/Amit Gupta/Files

Reuters / Friday, August 24, 2007
Monsoon clouds gather over the Mumbai skyline August 1, 2007. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files

Reuters / Wednesday, August 01, 2007
Tourists turn to look at the historic Taj Mahal while dining at a rooftop restaurant near the monument in Agra July 15, 2007. REUTERS/Adeel Halim/Files

Reuters / Tuesday, July 17, 2007
A view of Kashmir's downtown city June 14, 2007. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli/Files

Reuters / Thursday, June 14, 2007
People sit along the waterfront as monsoon clouds gather over Mumbai June 7, 2007. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files

Reuters / Thursday, June 07, 2007
Monsoon clouds gather over the Mumbai skyline June 7, 2007. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files

Reuters / Thursday, June 07, 2007
A picture of an old structure on a hill top in Leh June 16, 2007. REUTERS/Amit Gupta/Files

Reuters / Monday, June 18, 2007
People play in an open area near Leh Palace in Leh June 16, 2007. REUTERS/Amit Gupta/Files

Reuters / Monday, June 18, 2007
An Indian boy flies a kite as a rainbow is seen over the skyline in New Delhi August 4, 2006. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

Reuters / Friday, August 04, 2006
