Edition:
India
Pictures | Sat Jan 24, 2015 | 2:05am IST

Sled dog derby

A musher rides his dog sled during a stage of the Sedivackuv Long dog sled race in Destne v Orlickych horach, Czech Republic January 23, 2015. REUTERS/David W Cerny

A musher rides his dog sled during a stage of the Sedivackuv Long dog sled race in Destne v Orlickych horach, Czech Republic January 23, 2015. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Friday, January 23, 2015
A musher rides his dog sled during a stage of the Sedivackuv Long dog sled race in Destne v Orlickych horach, Czech Republic January 23, 2015. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Close
1 / 20
Dogs rest during the Sedivackuv Long dog sled race in Destne v Orlickych horach January 23, 2015. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Dogs rest during the Sedivackuv Long dog sled race in Destne v Orlickych horach January 23, 2015. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Friday, January 23, 2015
Dogs rest during the Sedivackuv Long dog sled race in Destne v Orlickych horach January 23, 2015. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Close
2 / 20
A musher rides his dog sled during a stage of the Sedivackuv Long dog sled race in Destne v Orlickych horach January 23, 2015. REUTERS/David W Cerny

A musher rides his dog sled during a stage of the Sedivackuv Long dog sled race in Destne v Orlickych horach January 23, 2015. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Friday, January 23, 2015
A musher rides his dog sled during a stage of the Sedivackuv Long dog sled race in Destne v Orlickych horach January 23, 2015. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Close
3 / 20
A dog rests during the Sedivackuv Long dog sled race in Destne v Orlickych horach January 23, 2015. REUTERS/David W Cerny

A dog rests during the Sedivackuv Long dog sled race in Destne v Orlickych horach January 23, 2015. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Friday, January 23, 2015
A dog rests during the Sedivackuv Long dog sled race in Destne v Orlickych horach January 23, 2015. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Close
4 / 20
A musher greets his dog during a break in a stage of the Sedivackuv Long dog sled race in Destne v Orlickych horach January 22, 2015. REUTERS/David W Cerny

A musher greets his dog during a break in a stage of the Sedivackuv Long dog sled race in Destne v Orlickych horach January 22, 2015. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Friday, January 23, 2015
A musher greets his dog during a break in a stage of the Sedivackuv Long dog sled race in Destne v Orlickych horach January 22, 2015. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Close
5 / 20
A dog rests during a break in a stage of the Sedivackuv Long dog sled race in Destne v Orlickych horach, January 22, 2015. REUTERS/David W Cerny

A dog rests during a break in a stage of the Sedivackuv Long dog sled race in Destne v Orlickych horach, January 22, 2015. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Friday, January 23, 2015
A dog rests during a break in a stage of the Sedivackuv Long dog sled race in Destne v Orlickych horach, January 22, 2015. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Close
6 / 20
Huskies are raced during a training session, before the Siberian Husky Club of Great Britain's annual sled dog rally, at Feshiebridge, in Aviemore, Scotland January 23, 2015. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Huskies are raced during a training session, before the Siberian Husky Club of Great Britain's annual sled dog rally, at Feshiebridge, in Aviemore, Scotland January 23, 2015. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Reuters / Friday, January 23, 2015
Huskies are raced during a training session, before the Siberian Husky Club of Great Britain's annual sled dog rally, at Feshiebridge, in Aviemore, Scotland January 23, 2015. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Close
7 / 20
A dog looks out of its cage before the Sedivackuv Long dog sled race in Destne v Orlickych horach January 23, 2015. REUTERS/David W Cerny

A dog looks out of its cage before the Sedivackuv Long dog sled race in Destne v Orlickych horach January 23, 2015. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Friday, January 23, 2015
A dog looks out of its cage before the Sedivackuv Long dog sled race in Destne v Orlickych horach January 23, 2015. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Close
8 / 20
A musher carries his dog to a veterinary station before the Sedivackuv Long dog sled race in Destne v Orlickych horach January 23, 2015. REUTERS/David W Cerny

A musher carries his dog to a veterinary station before the Sedivackuv Long dog sled race in Destne v Orlickych horach January 23, 2015. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Friday, January 23, 2015
A musher carries his dog to a veterinary station before the Sedivackuv Long dog sled race in Destne v Orlickych horach January 23, 2015. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Close
9 / 20
Dogs wait for the next stage of the Sedivackuv Long dog sled race in Destne v Orlickych horach January 22, 2015. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Dogs wait for the next stage of the Sedivackuv Long dog sled race in Destne v Orlickych horach January 22, 2015. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Friday, January 23, 2015
Dogs wait for the next stage of the Sedivackuv Long dog sled race in Destne v Orlickych horach January 22, 2015. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Close
10 / 20
A musher rides his dog sled during a stage of the Sedivackuv Long dog sled race in Destne v Orlickych horach January 23, 2015. REUTERS/David W Cerny

A musher rides his dog sled during a stage of the Sedivackuv Long dog sled race in Destne v Orlickych horach January 23, 2015. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Friday, January 23, 2015
A musher rides his dog sled during a stage of the Sedivackuv Long dog sled race in Destne v Orlickych horach January 23, 2015. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Close
11 / 20
A husky puppy pulls on its leash during a training session at Feshiebridge, in Aviemore, Scotland January 23, 2015. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

A husky puppy pulls on its leash during a training session at Feshiebridge, in Aviemore, Scotland January 23, 2015. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Reuters / Friday, January 23, 2015
A husky puppy pulls on its leash during a training session at Feshiebridge, in Aviemore, Scotland January 23, 2015. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Close
12 / 20
A musher greets his dog during a break in a stage of the Sedivackuv Long dog sled race in Destne v Orlickych horach January 22, 2015. REUTERS/David W Cerny

A musher greets his dog during a break in a stage of the Sedivackuv Long dog sled race in Destne v Orlickych horach January 22, 2015. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Friday, January 23, 2015
A musher greets his dog during a break in a stage of the Sedivackuv Long dog sled race in Destne v Orlickych horach January 22, 2015. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Close
13 / 20
A husky with different colored eyes waits by the track during a training session at Feshiebridge, in Aviemore, Scotland January 23, 2015. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

A husky with different colored eyes waits by the track during a training session at Feshiebridge, in Aviemore, Scotland January 23, 2015. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Reuters / Friday, January 23, 2015
A husky with different colored eyes waits by the track during a training session at Feshiebridge, in Aviemore, Scotland January 23, 2015. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Close
14 / 20
A musher races his dogs during a training session at Feshiebridge, in Aviemore, Scotland January 23, 2015. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

A musher races his dogs during a training session at Feshiebridge, in Aviemore, Scotland January 23, 2015. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Reuters / Friday, January 23, 2015
A musher races his dogs during a training session at Feshiebridge, in Aviemore, Scotland January 23, 2015. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Close
15 / 20
Malamutes wait in cages in the back of their van during a training session at Feshiebridge, in Aviemore, Scotland January 23, 2015. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Malamutes wait in cages in the back of their van during a training session at Feshiebridge, in Aviemore, Scotland January 23, 2015. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Reuters / Friday, January 23, 2015
Malamutes wait in cages in the back of their van during a training session at Feshiebridge, in Aviemore, Scotland January 23, 2015. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Close
16 / 20
A musher rides his dog sled during a stage of the Sedivackuv Long dog sled race in Destne v Orlickych horach January 23, 2015. REUTERS/David W Cerny

A musher rides his dog sled during a stage of the Sedivackuv Long dog sled race in Destne v Orlickych horach January 23, 2015. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Friday, January 23, 2015
A musher rides his dog sled during a stage of the Sedivackuv Long dog sled race in Destne v Orlickych horach January 23, 2015. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Close
17 / 20
A musher takes care of his dogs during a break in a stage of the Sedivackuv Long dog sled race in Destne v Orlickych horach, January 22, 2015. REUTERS/David W Cerny

A musher takes care of his dogs during a break in a stage of the Sedivackuv Long dog sled race in Destne v Orlickych horach, January 22, 2015. REUTERS/David W Cerny

Reuters / Friday, January 23, 2015
A musher takes care of his dogs during a break in a stage of the Sedivackuv Long dog sled race in Destne v Orlickych horach, January 22, 2015. REUTERS/David W Cerny
Close
18 / 20
A husky pants after being raced during a training session at Feshiebridge, in Aviemore, Scotland January 23, 2015. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

A husky pants after being raced during a training session at Feshiebridge, in Aviemore, Scotland January 23, 2015. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Reuters / Friday, January 23, 2015
A husky pants after being raced during a training session at Feshiebridge, in Aviemore, Scotland January 23, 2015. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Close
19 / 20
A musher races his dogs during a training session at Feshiebridge, in Aviemore, Scotland January 23, 2015. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

A musher races his dogs during a training session at Feshiebridge, in Aviemore, Scotland January 23, 2015. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

Reuters / Friday, January 23, 2015
A musher races his dogs during a training session at Feshiebridge, in Aviemore, Scotland January 23, 2015. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Inside Davos

Inside Davos

Next Slideshows

Inside Davos

Inside Davos

Behind the scenes at the World Economic Forum.

23 Jan 2015
North Korea's supreme factory leader

North Korea's supreme factory leader

Kim Jong Un provides 'field guidance' to North Korea's factories.

22 Jan 2015
Preparing for Republic Day

Preparing for Republic Day

India will hold its 66th Republic Day celebrations on January 26.

22 Jan 2015
Manatee madness

Manatee madness

On winter days, Florida manatees flock by the hundreds to the balmy waters of Three Sisters Springs, drawing crowds of snorkelers and kayakers.

21 Jan 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.

India this week

India this week

A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.

India vs Pakistan

India vs Pakistan

Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.

Ramadan in India

Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast