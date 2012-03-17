Sleeping for a living
Ms. Zhuang sleeps on the bed as she shows a part of her job as a Hotel Test Sleeper at a boutique hotel in central Beijing March 6, 2012. Zhuang was selected as one of three final winners out of 7,800 candidates and started working for Qunar as a...more
Ms. Zhuang sleeps on the bed as she shows a part of her job as a Hotel Test Sleeper at a boutique hotel in central Beijing March 6, 2012. Zhuang was selected as one of three final winners out of 7,800 candidates and started working for Qunar as a Professional Hotel Test Sleeper in March 2010. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Ms. Zhuang, a Hotel Test Sleeper, checks a tea cup at a business chain hotel, in Beijing March 6, 2012. At present, she has slept at more than 200 hotels. "My job is to role-play travelers of different types, different ages and genders at different...more
Ms. Zhuang, a Hotel Test Sleeper, checks a tea cup at a business chain hotel, in Beijing March 6, 2012. At present, she has slept at more than 200 hotels. "My job is to role-play travelers of different types, different ages and genders at different scenarios, and see how each hotel fits their particular needs." Zhuang said. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Ms. Zhuang, a Hotel Test Sleeper, checks the bed of a Beijing traditional hotel with courtyard houses, known as "Siheyuan" in Chinese, in central Beijing March 6, 2012. Her reviews help travelers make smart hotel picks and bring them a more pleasant...more
Ms. Zhuang, a Hotel Test Sleeper, checks the bed of a Beijing traditional hotel with courtyard houses, known as "Siheyuan" in Chinese, in central Beijing March 6, 2012. Her reviews help travelers make smart hotel picks and bring them a more pleasant experience on the road. Qunar, a Chinese online travel platform, started to recruit Professional Hotel Test Sleepers in 2010. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Ms. Zhuang, a Hotel Test Sleeper, checks the texture of the toilet paper at a business chain hotel, in Beijing March 6, 2012. The requirement for this new profession is to sleep at selected hotels without disclosing their real job and write expert...more
Ms. Zhuang, a Hotel Test Sleeper, checks the texture of the toilet paper at a business chain hotel, in Beijing March 6, 2012. The requirement for this new profession is to sleep at selected hotels without disclosing their real job and write expert reviews about the facilities, location, dining, services and prices of the hotels, in order to provide an independent third-party evaluation and an authoritative guide to travelers, according to the company. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Ms. Zhuang, a Hotel Test Sleeper, looks back at an entrance of a Beijing traditional hotel with courtyard houses, known as "Siheyuan" in Chinese, in central Beijing March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Ms. Zhuang, a Hotel Test Sleeper, looks back at an entrance of a Beijing traditional hotel with courtyard houses, known as "Siheyuan" in Chinese, in central Beijing March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Ms. Zhuang, a Hotel Test Sleeper, checks a bottle of body wash in the bathroom of a boutique hotel in central Beijing March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Ms. Zhuang, a Hotel Test Sleeper, checks a bottle of body wash in the bathroom of a boutique hotel in central Beijing March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Ms. Zhuang, a Hotel Test Sleeper, takes a picture of slippers in the toilet of a boutique hotel in central Beijing March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Ms. Zhuang, a Hotel Test Sleeper, takes a picture of slippers in the toilet of a boutique hotel in central Beijing March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Ms. Zhuang, a Hotel Test Sleeper, checks the bed of a business chain hotel in Beijing March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Ms. Zhuang, a Hotel Test Sleeper, checks the bed of a business chain hotel in Beijing March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Ms. Zhuang, a Hotel Test Sleeper, stands on the roof of a public living room of a Beijing traditional hotel with courtyard houses, known as "Siheyuan" in Chinese, in central Beijing March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Ms. Zhuang, a Hotel Test Sleeper, stands on the roof of a public living room of a Beijing traditional hotel with courtyard houses, known as "Siheyuan" in Chinese, in central Beijing March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Ms. Zhuang, a Hotel Test Sleeper, uses her laptop on the bed at a boutique hotel, in central Beijing March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Ms. Zhuang, a Hotel Test Sleeper, uses her laptop on the bed at a boutique hotel, in central Beijing March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Ms. Zhuang, a Hotel Test Sleeper, checks the network speed of wifi on her iPad at the public area of a Beijing traditional hotel with courtyard houses, known as "Siheyuan" in Chinese, in central Beijing March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Ms. Zhuang, a Hotel Test Sleeper, checks the network speed of wifi on her iPad at the public area of a Beijing traditional hotel with courtyard houses, known as "Siheyuan" in Chinese, in central Beijing March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Ms. Zhuang, a Hotel Test Sleeper, takes a picture of a public area at a Beijing traditional hotel with courtyard houses, known as "Siheyuan" in Chinese, in central Beijing March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Ms. Zhuang, a Hotel Test Sleeper, takes a picture of a public area at a Beijing traditional hotel with courtyard houses, known as "Siheyuan" in Chinese, in central Beijing March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Ms. Zhuang, a Hotel Test Sleeper, checks the bed of a Beijing traditional hotel with courtyard houses, known as "Siheyuan" in Chinese, in central Beijing March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Ms. Zhuang, a Hotel Test Sleeper, checks the bed of a Beijing traditional hotel with courtyard houses, known as "Siheyuan" in Chinese, in central Beijing March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Ms. Zhuang, a Hotel Test Sleeper, takes a picture of a Chinese porcelain in a public living room at a Beijing traditional hotel with courtyard houses, known as "Siheyuan" in Chinese in central Beijing March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Ms. Zhuang, a Hotel Test Sleeper, takes a picture of a Chinese porcelain in a public living room at a Beijing traditional hotel with courtyard houses, known as "Siheyuan" in Chinese in central Beijing March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Ms. Zhuang, a Hotel Test Sleeper, finds a single hair on the bed of a boutique hotel in central Beijing March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Ms. Zhuang, a Hotel Test Sleeper, finds a single hair on the bed of a boutique hotel in central Beijing March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Ms. Zhuang checks a glass as part of her job as a Hotel Test Sleeper at a boutique hotel in central Beijing March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Ms. Zhuang checks a glass as part of her job as a Hotel Test Sleeper at a boutique hotel in central Beijing March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Ms. Zhuang, a Hotel Test Sleeper, uses her mobile phone as she looks for a boutique hotel along a traditional alleyway, or Hutong, in central Beijing March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Ms. Zhuang, a Hotel Test Sleeper, uses her mobile phone as she looks for a boutique hotel along a traditional alleyway, or Hutong, in central Beijing March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Next Slideshows
Travelogue: Puerto Rico
A look at the people and the places that define the island U.S. territory of Puerto Rico.
First cloned Pashmina goat
Noori is the world's first cloned Pashmina goat.
Iditarod race across Alaska
A 25-year-old man competing against both his father and grandfather, won the 40th annual Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race, becoming the youngest ever champion of...
Space odysseys
From the scientists on the ground to stunning views from space, a look at man's continuing exploration into the final frontier.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.