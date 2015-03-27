Edition:
Sleeping volcano awakens

Smoke and lava spew from the Villarrica volcano, as seen from Pucon town in the south of Santiago, March 27, 2015. Chile's Villarrica Volcano continued to spew lava, ash and smoke on Friday. Authorities have restricted access to the area within 5 kilometres (3 miles) of the crater and have put the area under an orange alert due to the volcano's heightened unrest and increased likelihood of eruption. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra

Reuters / Saturday, March 28, 2015
Smoke and lava spew from the Villarrica volcano, as seen from Pucon town in the south of Santiago March 27, 2015. The Villarrica Volcano expelled smoke as scientists warn the concentration of lava, contained within the structure, is close to the crater. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra

Reuters / Friday, March 27, 2015
Smoke and ash rises from the Villarrica volcano as seen from Pucon town south of Santiago, March 22, 2015. Villarrica, located near the popular tourist resort of Pucon, is among the most active in South America. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra

Reuters / Monday, March 23, 2015
Smoke and lava spew from the Villarrica volcano, as seen from Pucon town in the south of Santiago March 26, 2015. On March 3, a short-lived eruption of ash and rock led to the evacuation of thousands from the nearby area. Authorities have restricted access to the area and have put the area under an orange alert, which means that an "eruption is probably in the short-term." REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra

Reuters / Friday, March 27, 2015
An aerial view shows smoke and ash rising from Villarrica Volcano, south of Santiago, March 18, 2015. Villarrica Volcano which erupted earlier this month before settling down, has entered a more active phase again, expelling gas and ash into the atmosphere, Chilean authorities said on Wednesday. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, March 19, 2015
Smoke and lava spew from the Villarrica volcano, as seen from Pucon town in the south of Santiago March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra

Reuters / Thursday, March 26, 2015
An aerial view shows smoke and ash rising from Villarrica Volcano, south of Santiago March 18, 2015. Villarrica, located near the popular tourist resort of Pucon, is among the most active in South America. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, March 19, 2015
Smoke and lava spew from the Villarrica volcano, as seen from Pucon town in the south of Santiago, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Claudia Bucarey

Reuters / Wednesday, March 04, 2015
Ash and lava spew from the Villarrica volcano, as seen from Pucon town in the south of Santiago, Chile, March 3, 2015. Chile is on high alert following the eruption of the Villarrica volcano. REUTERS/Lautaro Salinas

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2015
Ash and lava spew from the Villarrica volcano, as seen from Pucon town in the south of Santiago, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Lautaro Salinas

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2015
An aerial view shows smoke and lava spewing from the Villarrica volcano, south of Santiago, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Daniel Basualto

Reuters / Wednesday, March 04, 2015
An aerial view shows smoke rising from the Villarrica volcano, south of Santiago, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Daniel Basualto

Reuters / Wednesday, March 04, 2015
Ash and lava spew from the Villarrica volcano, as seen from Pucon town in the south of Santiago, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Lautaro Salinas

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2015
Smoke and lava spew from the Villarrica volcano, as seen from Pucon town south of Santiago, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Claudia Bucarey

Reuters / Wednesday, March 04, 2015
