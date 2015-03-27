Sleeping volcano awakens
Smoke and lava spew from the Villarrica volcano, as seen from Pucon town in the south of Santiago, March 27, 2015. Chile's Villarrica Volcano continued to spew lava, ash and smoke on Friday. Authorities have restricted access to the area within 5...more
Smoke and lava spew from the Villarrica volcano, as seen from Pucon town in the south of Santiago March 27, 2015. The Villarrica Volcano expelled smoke as scientists warn the concentration of lava, contained within the structure, is close to the...more
Smoke and ash rises from the Villarrica volcano as seen from Pucon town south of Santiago, March 22, 2015. Villarrica, located near the popular tourist resort of Pucon, is among the most active in South America. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra
Smoke and lava spew from the Villarrica volcano, as seen from Pucon town in the south of Santiago March 26, 2015. On March 3, a short-lived eruption of ash and rock led to the evacuation of thousands from the nearby area. Authorities have restricted...more
An aerial view shows smoke and ash rising from Villarrica Volcano, south of Santiago, March 18, 2015. Villarrica Volcano which erupted earlier this month before settling down, has entered a more active phase again, expelling gas and ash into the...more
Smoke and lava spew from the Villarrica volcano, as seen from Pucon town in the south of Santiago March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra
An aerial view shows smoke and ash rising from Villarrica Volcano, south of Santiago March 18, 2015. Villarrica, located near the popular tourist resort of Pucon, is among the most active in South America. REUTERS/Stringer
Smoke and lava spew from the Villarrica volcano, as seen from Pucon town in the south of Santiago, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Claudia Bucarey
Ash and lava spew from the Villarrica volcano, as seen from Pucon town in the south of Santiago, Chile, March 3, 2015. Chile is on high alert following the eruption of the Villarrica volcano. REUTERS/Lautaro Salinas
Ash and lava spew from the Villarrica volcano, as seen from Pucon town in the south of Santiago, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Lautaro Salinas
An aerial view shows smoke and lava spewing from the Villarrica volcano, south of Santiago, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Daniel Basualto
An aerial view shows smoke rising from the Villarrica volcano, south of Santiago, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Daniel Basualto
Ash and lava spew from the Villarrica volcano, as seen from Pucon town in the south of Santiago, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Lautaro Salinas
Smoke and lava spew from the Villarrica volcano, as seen from Pucon town south of Santiago, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Claudia Bucarey
