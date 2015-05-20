Edition:
Sleeping volcano awakens

The Villarrica Volcano is seen partially covered by clouds at Pucon, Chile, May 18, 2015.

Reuters / Tuesday, May 19, 2015
The Villarrica Volcano is seen at night in Pucon town, Chile, May 10, 2015. Villarrica, located near the popular tourist resort of Pucon, is among the most active in South America.

Reuters / Monday, May 11, 2015
The Villarrica Volcano is seen at night in Pucon town, Chile, May 5, 2015. Villarrica, located near the popular tourist resort of Pucon, is among the most active in South America.

Reuters / Wednesday, May 06, 2015
The Villarrica Volcano is seen partially covered by clouds at Pucon, Chile, May 19, 2015.

Reuters / Tuesday, May 19, 2015
Ash and lava spew from the Villarrica volcano, as seen from Pucon town in the south of Santiago, Chile, March 3, 2015.

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2015
Ash and lava spew from the Villarrica volcano, as seen from Pucon town in the south of Santiago, March 3, 2015.

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2015
An aerial view shows smoke and lava spewing from the Villarrica volcano, south of Santiago, March 3, 2015.

Reuters / Wednesday, March 04, 2015
Smoke and lava spew from the Villarrica volcano, as seen from Pucon town in the south of Santiago, March 3, 2015.

Reuters / Wednesday, March 04, 2015
The Villarrica Volcano is seen partially covered by clouds at Pucon, Chile, May 19, 2015.

Reuters / Tuesday, May 19, 2015
An aerial view shows smoke rising from the Villarrica volcano, south of Santiago, March 3, 2015.

Reuters / Wednesday, March 04, 2015
Ash and lava spew from the Villarrica volcano, as seen from Pucon town in the south of Santiago, March 3, 2015.

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2015
Smoke and lava spew from the Villarrica volcano, as seen from Pucon town south of Santiago, March 3, 2015.

Reuters / Wednesday, March 04, 2015
The Villarrica Volcano is seen partially covered by clouds at Pucon, Chile, May 18, 2015.

Reuters / Tuesday, May 19, 2015
Smoke and lava spew from the Villarrica volcano, as seen from Pucon town in the south of Santiago March 26, 2015. On March 3, a short-lived eruption of ash and rock led to the evacuation of thousands from the nearby area. Authorities have restricted access to the area and have put the area under an orange alert, which means that an "eruption is probably in the short-term."

Reuters / Friday, March 27, 2015
An aerial view shows smoke and ash rising from Villarrica Volcano, south of Santiago, March 18, 2015. Villarrica Volcano which erupted earlier this month before settling down, has entered a more active phase again, expelling gas and ash into the atmosphere, Chilean authorities said on Wednesday.

Reuters / Thursday, March 19, 2015
Smoke and lava spew from the Villarrica volcano, as seen from Pucon town in the south of Santiago March 27, 2015.

Reuters / Friday, March 27, 2015
Smoke and lava spew from the Villarrica volcano, as seen from Pucon town in the south of Santiago, March 27, 2015.

Reuters / Saturday, March 28, 2015
Smoke and lava spew from the Villarrica volcano, as seen from Pucon town in the south of Santiago March 26, 2015.

Reuters / Thursday, March 26, 2015
Smoke and ash rises from the Villarrica volcano as seen from Pucon town south of Santiago, March 22, 2015.

Reuters / Monday, March 23, 2015
An aerial view shows smoke and ash rising from Villarrica Volcano, south of Santiago March 18, 2015.

Reuters / Thursday, March 19, 2015
