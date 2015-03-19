Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Mar 19, 2015 | 7:06am IST

Sleeping volcano awakes

An aerial view shows smoke and ash rising from Villarrica Volcano, south of Santiago, March 18, 2015. Villarrica Volcano which erupted earlier this month before settling down, has entered a more active phase again, expelling gas and ash into the atmosphere, Chilean authorities said on Wednesday. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, March 19, 2015
1 / 10
Smoke and ash rises from the Villarrica volcano as seen from Pucon town south of Santiago, March 18, 2015. On March 3 a short-lived eruption of ash and rock led to the evacuation of thousands from the nearby area. REUTERS/Cristobal Saavedra

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2015
2 / 10
An aerial view shows smoke and ash rising from Villarrica Volcano, south of Santiago March 18, 2015. Villarrica, located near the popular tourist resort of Pucon, is among the most active in South America. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, March 19, 2015
3 / 10
Smoke and lava spew from the Villarrica volcano, as seen from Pucon town in the south of Santiago, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Claudia Bucarey

Reuters / Wednesday, March 04, 2015
4 / 10
Ash and lava spew from the Villarrica volcano, as seen from Pucon town in the south of Santiago, Chile, March 3, 2015. Chile is on high alert following the eruption of the Villarrica volcano. REUTERS/Lautaro Salinas

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2015
5 / 10
Ash and lava spew from the Villarrica volcano, as seen from Pucon town in the south of Santiago, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Lautaro Salinas

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2015
6 / 10
An aerial view shows smoke and lava spewing from the Villarrica volcano, south of Santiago, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Daniel Basualto

Reuters / Wednesday, March 04, 2015
7 / 10
An aerial view shows smoke rising from the Villarrica volcano, south of Santiago, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Daniel Basualto

Reuters / Wednesday, March 04, 2015
8 / 10
Ash and lava spew from the Villarrica volcano, as seen from Pucon town in the south of Santiago, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Lautaro Salinas

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2015
9 / 10
Smoke and lava spew from the Villarrica volcano, as seen from Pucon town south of Santiago, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Claudia Bucarey

Reuters / Wednesday, March 04, 2015
10 / 10
