Sleeping with sharks
Airbnb contest winners Wu Hao and Tang Di of China prepare to spend a night among sharks in an underwater structure installed in the Aquarium of Paris. Airbnb and the Aquarium of Paris offer contest winners a night underwater sleeping with sharks and...more
Airbnb contest winners Wu Hao (R) and Tang Di of China pose before spending a night among sharks. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A diver takes pictures as people look at sharks from an underwater room structure installed in the Aquarium of Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
People look at sharks from an underwater room structure installed in the Aquarium of Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A diver takes pictures as people look at sharks from an underwater room structure installed in the Aquarium of Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A view shows an underwater room structure installed in the Aquarium of Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Airbnb contest winner Tang Di poses before spending a night among sharks in an underwater structure installed in the Aquarium of Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
People look at sharks from an underwater room structure installed in the Aquarium of Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Airbnb contest winners Wu Hao and Tang Di (L) pose as they enjoy a dinner before spending a night among sharks. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A diver takes pictures as people look at sharks from an underwater room structure installed in the Aquarium of Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
People look at sharks from an underwater room structure installed in the Aquarium of Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
