Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Apr 14, 2016 | 5:40pm IST

Sleeping with sharks

Airbnb contest winners Wu Hao and Tang Di of China prepare to spend a night among sharks in an underwater structure installed in the Aquarium of Paris. Airbnb and the Aquarium of Paris offer contest winners a night underwater sleeping with sharks and create a research platform for "misunderstood" shark species. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Airbnb contest winners Wu Hao and Tang Di of China prepare to spend a night among sharks in an underwater structure installed in the Aquarium of Paris. Airbnb and the Aquarium of Paris offer contest winners a night underwater sleeping with sharks and...more

Reuters / Thursday, April 14, 2016
Airbnb contest winners Wu Hao and Tang Di of China prepare to spend a night among sharks in an underwater structure installed in the Aquarium of Paris. Airbnb and the Aquarium of Paris offer contest winners a night underwater sleeping with sharks and create a research platform for "misunderstood" shark species. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
1 / 11
Airbnb contest winners Wu Hao (R) and Tang Di of China pose before spending a night among sharks. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Airbnb contest winners Wu Hao (R) and Tang Di of China pose before spending a night among sharks. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Thursday, April 14, 2016
Airbnb contest winners Wu Hao (R) and Tang Di of China pose before spending a night among sharks. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
2 / 11
A diver takes pictures as people look at sharks from an underwater room structure installed in the Aquarium of Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

A diver takes pictures as people look at sharks from an underwater room structure installed in the Aquarium of Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Tuesday, March 29, 2016
A diver takes pictures as people look at sharks from an underwater room structure installed in the Aquarium of Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
3 / 11
People look at sharks from an underwater room structure installed in the Aquarium of Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

People look at sharks from an underwater room structure installed in the Aquarium of Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Tuesday, March 29, 2016
People look at sharks from an underwater room structure installed in the Aquarium of Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
4 / 11
A diver takes pictures as people look at sharks from an underwater room structure installed in the Aquarium of Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

A diver takes pictures as people look at sharks from an underwater room structure installed in the Aquarium of Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Tuesday, March 29, 2016
A diver takes pictures as people look at sharks from an underwater room structure installed in the Aquarium of Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
5 / 11
A view shows an underwater room structure installed in the Aquarium of Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

A view shows an underwater room structure installed in the Aquarium of Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Tuesday, March 29, 2016
A view shows an underwater room structure installed in the Aquarium of Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
6 / 11
Airbnb contest winner Tang Di poses before spending a night among sharks in an underwater structure installed in the Aquarium of Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Airbnb contest winner Tang Di poses before spending a night among sharks in an underwater structure installed in the Aquarium of Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Thursday, April 14, 2016
Airbnb contest winner Tang Di poses before spending a night among sharks in an underwater structure installed in the Aquarium of Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
7 / 11
People look at sharks from an underwater room structure installed in the Aquarium of Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

People look at sharks from an underwater room structure installed in the Aquarium of Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Tuesday, March 29, 2016
People look at sharks from an underwater room structure installed in the Aquarium of Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
8 / 11
Airbnb contest winners Wu Hao and Tang Di (L) pose as they enjoy a dinner before spending a night among sharks. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Airbnb contest winners Wu Hao and Tang Di (L) pose as they enjoy a dinner before spending a night among sharks. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Thursday, April 14, 2016
Airbnb contest winners Wu Hao and Tang Di (L) pose as they enjoy a dinner before spending a night among sharks. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
9 / 11
A diver takes pictures as people look at sharks from an underwater room structure installed in the Aquarium of Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

A diver takes pictures as people look at sharks from an underwater room structure installed in the Aquarium of Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Tuesday, March 29, 2016
A diver takes pictures as people look at sharks from an underwater room structure installed in the Aquarium of Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
10 / 11
People look at sharks from an underwater room structure installed in the Aquarium of Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

People look at sharks from an underwater room structure installed in the Aquarium of Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Tuesday, March 29, 2016
People look at sharks from an underwater room structure installed in the Aquarium of Paris. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Close
11 / 11
View Again
View Next
William and Kate in Assam

William and Kate in Assam

Next Slideshows

William and Kate in Assam

William and Kate in Assam

British royal couple Prince William and Kate Middleton go on a safari at Kaziranga National Park in Assam.

14 Apr 2016
Thailand's Songkran Festival

Thailand's Songkran Festival

Heralding the coming of spring, revelers soak each other with water in Bangkok.

14 Apr 2016
Putin's fans

Putin's fans

Supporters of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

13 Apr 2016
The war on polio

The war on polio

A global vaccination campaign has all but beaten the crippling virus.

13 Apr 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.

India this week

India this week

A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.

India vs Pakistan

India vs Pakistan

Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.

Ramadan in India

Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast