Slow-motion lava
A slow-moving lava flow from the Kilauea Volcano burns vegetation as it approaches a property boundary near the village of Pahoa, Hawaii, October 28, 2014. REUTERS/U.S. Geological Survey
Construction crews try to divert lava from Mt. Kilauea from a home in the village of Pahoa, Hawaii, October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Marco Garcia
Residents and onlookers look out towards the area where the lava flow from the Kilauea volcano has reached the town in Pahoa, Hawaii, October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Marco Garcia
Smoke rises from the lava flow from Mt. Kilauea as it inches closer to the village of Pahoa, Hawaii, October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Marco Garcia
The lava flow from Mt. Kilauea inches closer to the village of Pahoa, Hawaii, October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Marco Garcia
Smoke rises from the Pu'u O'o vent on the Kilauea Volcano, October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Marco Garcia
The sun sets on the store fronts of the village of Pahoa, Hawaii, October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Marco Garcia
The lava flow from Mt. Kilauea swirls past a graveyard near the village of Pahoa, Hawaii, October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Marco Garcia
The lava flow from the Kilauea Volcano burns vegetation as it approaches a property boundary near the village of Pahoa, Hawaii, October 28, 2014. REUTERS/U.S. Geological Survey
A man takes a picture of the lava flow from Mount Kilauea in Pahoa, Hawaii, October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Marco Garcia
Lava spouts from a hot spot as the lava flow from Mt. Kilauea inches closer to the village of Pahoa, Hawaii, October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Marco Garcia
Smoke rises from the Pu'u O'o vent on the Kilauea Volcano, October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Marco Garcia
The lava flow from the Kilauea Volcano continues to move down-slope through a property near the village of Pahoa, Hawaii, October 29, 2014. REUTERS/U.S. Geological Survey
Smoke rises in the distance as lava flow from Mt Kilauea approaches the village of Pahoa, Hawaii, October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Marco Garcia
The lava flow from the Kilauea Volcano is seen advancing across a pasture between the Pahoa cemetery and Apa'a Street near the village of Pahoa, Hawaii, October 25, 2014. REUTERS/U.S. Geological Survey
The lava flow from the Kilauea Volcano is seen nearing residential areas near the village of Pahoa, Hawaii, October 27, 2014. REUTERS/U.S. Geological Survey
The lava flow from the Kilauea Volcano is seen crossing Apa'a Street/Cemetery Road near the village of Pahoa, Hawaii October 25, 2014. REUTERS/U.S. Geological Survey
A lava flow from the Kilauea Volcano burns through thick vegetation near a cemetery near the village of Pahoa, Hawaii, October 27, 2014. REUTERS/U.S. Geological Survey
A Hawaii Volcano Observatory geologist maps the margin of the lava flow from the Kilauea Volcano, October 26, 2014. REUTERS/U.S. Geological Survey
The lava flow from the Kilauea Volcano is seen near the village of Pahoa, Hawaii, October 26, 2014. REUTERS/U.S. Geological Survey
The lava flow from the Kilauea Volcano is seen nearing residential areas near the village of Pahoa, Hawaii, October 27, 2014. REUTERS/U.S. Geological Survey
The lava flow from the Kilauea Volcano is seen near the village of Pahoa, Hawaii, October 25, 2014. REUTERS/U.S. Geological Survey
A Hawaii Volcano Observatory geologist marks the coordinates of a lava flow front from the Kilauea Volcano with a GPS unit near the village of Pahoa, Hawaii, October 22, 2014. REUTERS/U.S. Geological Survey
Hawaii Volcano Observatory geologists walk over the surface of a lava flow from the Kilauea Volcano to track surface breakouts near the village of Pahoa, Hawaii, October 22, 2014. REUTERS/U.S. Geological Survey
Next Slideshows
Chatt Puja
Hindu women worship the Sun god during the festival of Chatt Puja and fast for the whole day for the betterment of their family and the society.
Landslide in Sri Lanka
Hopes of finding survivors in Sri Lanka landslide run out.
Raqqa: The Islamic State capital
Deep in Syria is the city of Raqqa, considered the de facto capital of Islamic State.
NASA rocket explodes
An unmanned Antares rocket explodes seconds after lift off in Virginia.
MORE IN PICTURES
Aishwarya Rai at Cannes
Actress Aishwarya Rai at 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
Yoga with goats
Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.
Iran votes in presidential election
Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.
Venezuela's volunteer protest medics
Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.
Best of Cannes
Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
A home for Siberia's orphans
A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.
Shields of protest
Protesters use homemade shields during ongoing demonstrations against the socialist government, which they accuse of wrecking the economy and turning Venezuela into a dictatorship.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.