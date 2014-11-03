Slow-motion lava
A slow-moving lava flow from the Kilauea Volcano burns vegetation as it approaches a property boundary near the village of Pahoa, Hawaii.
Sluggish lava toe breakouts along the south margin of the Kilauea volcano lava flow near Pahoa, Hawaii.
A fallen tree leaves a hole in the lava flow from the Kilauea volcano near the village of Pahoa, Hawaii.
An HVO geologist maps the margin of the Kilauea volcano lava flow using GPS near Pahoa, Hawaii.
Construction crews try to divert lava from Mt. Kilauea from a home in the village of Pahoa, Hawaii.
Residents and onlookers look out towards the area where the lava flow from the Kilauea volcano has reached the town in Pahoa, Hawaii.
Smoke rises from the lava flow from Mt. Kilauea as it inches closer to the village of Pahoa, Hawaii.
The lava flow from Mt. Kilauea inches closer to the village of Pahoa, Hawaii.
A breakout occurs from an inflated lobe of the Kilauea volcano lava flow near the village of Pahoa, Hawaii.
Smoke rises from the Pu'u O'o vent on the Kilauea Volcano.
The sun sets on the store fronts of the village of Pahoa, Hawaii.
The lava flow from Mt. Kilauea swirls past a graveyard near the village of Pahoa, Hawaii.
The lava flow from the Kilauea Volcano burns vegetation as it approaches a property boundary near the village of Pahoa, Hawaii.
A man takes a picture of the lava flow from Mount Kilauea in Pahoa, Hawaii.
Lava spouts from a hot spot as the lava flow from Mt. Kilauea inches closer to the village of Pahoa, Hawaii.
Smoke rises from the Pu'u O'o vent on the Kilauea Volcano.
The lava flow from the Kilauea Volcano continues to move down-slope through a property near the village of Pahoa, Hawaii.
Smoke rises in the distance as lava flow from Mt Kilauea approaches the village of Pahoa, Hawaii.
The lava flow from the Kilauea Volcano is seen advancing across a pasture between the Pahoa cemetery and Apa'a Street near the village of Pahoa, Hawaii.
The lava flow from the Kilauea Volcano is seen nearing residential areas near the village of Pahoa, Hawaii.
The lava flow from the Kilauea Volcano is seen crossing Apa'a Street/Cemetery Road near the village of Pahoa, Hawaii.
A lava flow from the Kilauea Volcano burns through thick vegetation near a cemetery near the village of Pahoa, Hawaii.
A Hawaii Volcano Observatory geologist maps the margin of the lava flow from the Kilauea Volcano.
The lava flow from the Kilauea Volcano is seen near the village of Pahoa, Hawaii.
The lava flow from the Kilauea Volcano is seen nearing residential areas near the village of Pahoa, Hawaii.
The lava flow from the Kilauea Volcano is seen near the village of Pahoa, Hawaii.
A Hawaii Volcano Observatory geologist marks the coordinates of a lava flow front from the Kilauea Volcano with a GPS unit near the village of Pahoa, Hawaii.
Hawaii Volcano Observatory geologists walk over the surface of a lava flow from the Kilauea Volcano to track surface breakouts near the village of Pahoa, Hawaii.
