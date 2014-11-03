Edition:
Slow-motion lava

A slow-moving lava flow from the Kilauea Volcano burns vegetation as it approaches a property boundary near the village of Pahoa, Hawaii.

Reuters / Monday, November 03, 2014
Sluggish lava toe breakouts along the south margin of the Kilauea volcano lava flow near Pahoa, Hawaii.

Reuters / Monday, November 03, 2014
A fallen tree leaves a hole in the lava flow from the Kilauea volcano near the village of Pahoa, Hawaii.

Reuters / Monday, November 03, 2014
An HVO geologist maps the margin of the Kilauea volcano lava flow using GPS near Pahoa, Hawaii.

Reuters / Monday, November 03, 2014
Construction crews try to divert lava from Mt. Kilauea from a home in the village of Pahoa, Hawaii.

Reuters / Monday, November 03, 2014
Residents and onlookers look out towards the area where the lava flow from the Kilauea volcano has reached the town in Pahoa, Hawaii.

Reuters / Monday, November 03, 2014
Smoke rises from the lava flow from Mt. Kilauea as it inches closer to the village of Pahoa, Hawaii.

Reuters / Monday, November 03, 2014
The lava flow from Mt. Kilauea inches closer to the village of Pahoa, Hawaii.

Reuters / Monday, November 03, 2014
A breakout occurs from an inflated lobe of the Kilauea volcano lava flow near the village of Pahoa, Hawaii.

Reuters / Monday, November 03, 2014
Smoke rises from the Pu'u O'o vent on the Kilauea Volcano.

Reuters / Monday, November 03, 2014
The sun sets on the store fronts of the village of Pahoa, Hawaii.

Reuters / Monday, November 03, 2014
The lava flow from Mt. Kilauea swirls past a graveyard near the village of Pahoa, Hawaii.

Reuters / Monday, November 03, 2014
The lava flow from the Kilauea Volcano burns vegetation as it approaches a property boundary near the village of Pahoa, Hawaii.

Reuters / Monday, November 03, 2014
A man takes a picture of the lava flow from Mount Kilauea in Pahoa, Hawaii.

Reuters / Monday, November 03, 2014
Lava spouts from a hot spot as the lava flow from Mt. Kilauea inches closer to the village of Pahoa, Hawaii.

Reuters / Monday, November 03, 2014
Smoke rises from the Pu'u O'o vent on the Kilauea Volcano.

Reuters / Monday, November 03, 2014
The lava flow from the Kilauea Volcano continues to move down-slope through a property near the village of Pahoa, Hawaii.

Reuters / Monday, November 03, 2014
Smoke rises in the distance as lava flow from Mt Kilauea approaches the village of Pahoa, Hawaii.

Reuters / Monday, November 03, 2014
The lava flow from the Kilauea Volcano is seen advancing across a pasture between the Pahoa cemetery and Apa'a Street near the village of Pahoa, Hawaii.

Reuters / Monday, November 03, 2014
The lava flow from the Kilauea Volcano is seen nearing residential areas near the village of Pahoa, Hawaii.

Reuters / Monday, November 03, 2014
The lava flow from the Kilauea Volcano is seen crossing Apa'a Street/Cemetery Road near the village of Pahoa, Hawaii.

Reuters / Monday, November 03, 2014
A lava flow from the Kilauea Volcano burns through thick vegetation near a cemetery near the village of Pahoa, Hawaii.

Reuters / Monday, November 03, 2014
A Hawaii Volcano Observatory geologist maps the margin of the lava flow from the Kilauea Volcano.

Reuters / Monday, November 03, 2014
The lava flow from the Kilauea Volcano is seen near the village of Pahoa, Hawaii.

Reuters / Monday, November 03, 2014
The lava flow from the Kilauea Volcano is seen nearing residential areas near the village of Pahoa, Hawaii.

Reuters / Monday, November 03, 2014
The lava flow from the Kilauea Volcano is seen near the village of Pahoa, Hawaii.

Reuters / Monday, November 03, 2014
A Hawaii Volcano Observatory geologist marks the coordinates of a lava flow front from the Kilauea Volcano with a GPS unit near the village of Pahoa, Hawaii.

Reuters / Monday, November 03, 2014
Hawaii Volcano Observatory geologists walk over the surface of a lava flow from the Kilauea Volcano to track surface breakouts near the village of Pahoa, Hawaii.

Reuters / Monday, November 03, 2014
