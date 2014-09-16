Slum fire in Manila
A fire victim looks at the ruins of his house razed by a fire in Paranaque, Metro Manila September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A woman whose home was razed in a fire cries while waiting for relief goods from the government, at Paranaque, Metro Manila September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A family recover recyclable materials from the ruins of their homes razed by a fire in Paranaque, Metro Manila September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Residents recover recyclable materials from the ruins of their homes razed by a fire in Paranaque, Metro Manila September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A cat that suffered burns from a fire rests on a porch at a residential neighbourhood in Paranaque, Metro Manila September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Residents sift through the ruins of their house razed by a fire in Paranaque, Metro Manila September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A fire victim paddles a makeshift raft along a creek while transporting recyclable materials recovered from the ruins of homes razed by a fire in Paranaque, Metro Manila September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Residents sift through the ruins of their homes, which were razed by a neighborhood fire as an aircraft takes off at the nearby Ninoy Aquino International airport in Paranaque, Metro Manila September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Next Slideshows
Floods in Jammu and Kashmir
The region is experiencing the worst flooding in 50 years.
Dangerous journey
Migrants risk their lives as they flee their countries to start anew.
Scotland: independence or union
Reuters photographers took portraits of people in Scotland and England and asked them what they thought about the Scottish referendum.
Hillary in Iowa
Hillary Clinton stokes speculation about a presidential bid as she visits Iowa to take part in the state's annual "steak fry."
MORE IN PICTURES
Portugal wins Eurovision for first time
Portugal's Salvador Sobral won the 2017 Eurovision Song Contest performing a jazz-style ballad written by sister Luisa, beating second-place Bulgaria.
Venezuela's elders throw punches at police
Elderly Venezuelan protesters threw punches and yelled curses at riot police blocking the latest in six weeks of demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government.
The art of the Venice Biennale
Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.
Pope visits Portugal's Shrine of Fatima
Pope Francis makes two Portuguese shepherd children saints this week, crowning a belief that started with reported visions of the Madonna 100 years ago which have turned the Shrine of Fatima into one of the most famous in Christianity.
Palestinian hunger strike grows
More than 1,000 Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Dior in the desert
Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri presents her first cruise collection for Dior in Calabasas, California.
Eurovision: the contenders
The finalists for Saturday's Eurovision song contest.