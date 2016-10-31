Smog dims shine of Diwali
Municipal workers push a cart in a public park on a smoggy morning in New Delhi, October 31, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A man walks in a pond on a smoggy morning in New Delhi, October 31, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Policemen are seen in a public park on a smoggy morning in New Delhi, October 31, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Birds are seen on a smoggy morning in New Delhi, October 31, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A bird crosses a smog covered road in New Delhi, October 31, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
An under construction building is pictured amidst the heavy smog in New Delhi, October 31, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Security personnel stand guard in front of the India Gate amidst the heavy smog in New Delhi, October 31, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A man washes clothes at a pond near India Gate amidst the heavy smog in New Delhi, October 31, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Commuters make their way amidst the heavy smog in New Delhi, October 31, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A rickshaw puller passes in front of a shopping mall amidst the heavy smog in New Delhi, October 31, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Next Slideshows
From Calais to Paris
The number of migrants sleeping on the streets of Paris has risen since the start of the week, with some of the newcomers coming from Calais.
Long live the King
The nation of Thailand mourns their late King Bhumibol Adulyadej.
Lady Liberty
The iconic Statue of Liberty turns 130.
India This Week
Our best India photos from this week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
A huge forest fire in central Portugal has killed dozens of people, most of them dying in their cars as they tried to flee.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.