Pictures | Mon Oct 31, 2016 | 11:55am IST

Smog dims shine of Diwali

Municipal workers push a cart in a public park on a smoggy morning in New Delhi, October 31, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

A man walks in a pond on a smoggy morning in New Delhi, October 31, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Policemen are seen in a public park on a smoggy morning in New Delhi, October 31, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Birds are seen on a smoggy morning in New Delhi, October 31, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

A bird crosses a smog covered road in New Delhi, October 31, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

An under construction building is pictured amidst the heavy smog in New Delhi, October 31, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Security personnel stand guard in front of the India Gate amidst the heavy smog in New Delhi, October 31, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A man washes clothes at a pond near India Gate amidst the heavy smog in New Delhi, October 31, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Commuters make their way amidst the heavy smog in New Delhi, October 31, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A rickshaw puller passes in front of a shopping mall amidst the heavy smog in New Delhi, October 31, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

