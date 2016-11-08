Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Nov 8, 2016 | 1:45pm IST

Smog-filled Delhi struggles to breathe

A woman wears a mask to protect herself from the pollution during a protest in Delhi, November 7, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Monday, November 07, 2016
Traffic drives through smog in Delhi, November 7, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Monday, November 07, 2016
A man holds a poster during a protest against pollution in Delhi, November 7, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Monday, November 07, 2016
People wear masks to protect themselves from the pollution during a protest in Delhi, November 7, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Monday, November 07, 2016
A man wears a mask to protect himself from the pollution as he rides a motorbike in Delhi, November 7, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Monday, November 07, 2016
An auto rickshaw driver wears a mask to protect himself from the pollution in Delhi, November 7, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Monday, November 07, 2016
A girl plays with a deflated balloon as she walks through smog in Delhi, November 7, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Monday, November 07, 2016
Black kites perch on an electricity pylon amid heavy smog in Delhi, November 7, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Monday, November 07, 2016
Airport staff stand as Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May's aircraft arrives amid the heavy smog at the airport in New Delhi, November 6, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, November 06, 2016
A rickshaw puller waits for customers along a roadside amidst heavy smog in New Delhi, November 6, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, November 06, 2016
Girls play with a balloon under a flyover amidst the heavy smog in New Delhi, November 6, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, November 06, 2016
A man walks on a pedestrian bridge amidst the heavy smog in New Delhi, November 6, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, November 06, 2016
A man crosses a road amidst the heavy smog in New Delhi, November 6, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, November 06, 2016
A car makes its way amidst the heavy smog in New Delhi, November 6, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, November 06, 2016
A Hindu devotee worships the Sun god amidst heavy smog at a pond during Chhath Puja in New Delhi, November 6, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Sunday, November 06, 2016
Commuters make their way amidst smog on a flyover in New Delhi, November 1, 2016/REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, November 01, 2016
A rickshaw puller passes in front of a shopping mall amidst the heavy smog in New Delhi, October 31, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Monday, October 31, 2016
