Smog-filled Delhi struggles to breathe
A woman wears a mask to protect herself from the pollution during a protest in Delhi, November 7, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Traffic drives through smog in Delhi, November 7, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A man holds a poster during a protest against pollution in Delhi, November 7, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
People wear masks to protect themselves from the pollution during a protest in Delhi, November 7, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A man wears a mask to protect himself from the pollution as he rides a motorbike in Delhi, November 7, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
An auto rickshaw driver wears a mask to protect himself from the pollution in Delhi, November 7, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A girl plays with a deflated balloon as she walks through smog in Delhi, November 7, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Black kites perch on an electricity pylon amid heavy smog in Delhi, November 7, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Airport staff stand as Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May's aircraft arrives amid the heavy smog at the airport in New Delhi, November 6, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A rickshaw puller waits for customers along a roadside amidst heavy smog in New Delhi, November 6, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Girls play with a balloon under a flyover amidst the heavy smog in New Delhi, November 6, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A man walks on a pedestrian bridge amidst the heavy smog in New Delhi, November 6, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A man crosses a road amidst the heavy smog in New Delhi, November 6, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A car makes its way amidst the heavy smog in New Delhi, November 6, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A Hindu devotee worships the Sun god amidst heavy smog at a pond during Chhath Puja in New Delhi, November 6, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Commuters make their way amidst smog on a flyover in New Delhi, November 1, 2016/REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A rickshaw puller passes in front of a shopping mall amidst the heavy smog in New Delhi, October 31, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
