Pictures | Thu Dec 1, 2016

Smog to fog: December arrives in Delhi

Women walk through heavy fog in Delhi, India December 1, 2016.

Women walk through heavy fog in Delhi, India December 1, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Thursday, December 01, 2016
Women walk through heavy fog in Delhi, India December 1, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Morning traffic during heavy fog in Delhi, India December 1, 2016.

Morning traffic during heavy fog in Delhi, India December 1, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Thursday, December 01, 2016
Morning traffic during heavy fog in Delhi, India December 1, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Morning traffic during heavy fog in Delhi, India December 1, 2016.

Morning traffic during heavy fog in Delhi, India December 1, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Thursday, December 01, 2016
Morning traffic during heavy fog in Delhi, India December 1, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A woman collects her washing during heavy fog in Delhi, India December 1, 2016.

A woman collects her washing during heavy fog in Delhi, India December 1, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Thursday, December 01, 2016
A woman collects her washing during heavy fog in Delhi, India December 1, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A man covers his face with a handkerchief during heavy fog in Delhi, India December 1, 2016.

A man covers his face with a handkerchief during heavy fog in Delhi, India December 1, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Thursday, December 01, 2016
A man covers his face with a handkerchief during heavy fog in Delhi, India December 1, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Children play during heavy fog in Delhi, India December 1, 2016.

Children play during heavy fog in Delhi, India December 1, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Thursday, December 01, 2016
Children play during heavy fog in Delhi, India December 1, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Men sit on a bench beside a makeshift shop during heavy fog in Delhi, India December 1, 2016.

Men sit on a bench beside a makeshift shop during heavy fog in Delhi, India December 1, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Thursday, December 01, 2016
Men sit on a bench beside a makeshift shop during heavy fog in Delhi, India December 1, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A traffic signal displays a red light during heavy fog in Delhi, India December 1, 2016.

A traffic signal displays a red light during heavy fog in Delhi, India December 1, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Thursday, December 01, 2016
A traffic signal displays a red light during heavy fog in Delhi, India December 1, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A woman tries to stay warm during heavy fog in Delhi, India December 1, 2016.

A woman tries to stay warm during heavy fog in Delhi, India December 1, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Thursday, December 01, 2016
A woman tries to stay warm during heavy fog in Delhi, India December 1, 2016. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
