Smoggy days in Delhi
A newspaper vendor rides his bicycle on a smoggy morning in New Delhi, December 1, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Boys look for recyclable items in the waters of river Yamuna on a smoggy morning in New Delhi, December 1, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
High tension electric pylons are pictured on a smoggy day in New Delhi, November 30, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
High tension electric pylons are pictured on a smoggy day in New Delhi, November 30, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Labourers work at the construction site of a bridge being built for metro rail on the banks of river Yamuna on a smoggy day in New Delhi, November 30, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Domesticated camels are tied on the banks of river Yamuna on a smoggy day in New Delhi, November 30, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
