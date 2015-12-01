Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Dec 1, 2015 | 3:45pm IST

Smoggy days in Delhi

A newspaper vendor rides his bicycle on a smoggy morning in New Delhi, December 1, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Boys look for recyclable items in the waters of river Yamuna on a smoggy morning in New Delhi, December 1, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

High tension electric pylons are pictured on a smoggy day in New Delhi, November 30, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

High tension electric pylons are pictured on a smoggy day in New Delhi, November 30, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Labourers work at the construction site of a bridge being built for metro rail on the banks of river Yamuna on a smoggy day in New Delhi, November 30, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Domesticated camels are tied on the banks of river Yamuna on a smoggy day in New Delhi, November 30, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

