Smoggy skies of China
A group of expatriates walk along the Bund as they distribute face masks to pedestrians to raise awareness of air pollution in downtown Shanghai January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
People walk on a street past a power plant's cooling tower in Yingtan, Jiangxi province December 11, 2008. REUTERS/Stringer
Chinese women, wearing masks to protect themselves from air pollution, walk down a main street in Xian, January 26, 2000. REUTERS/Andrew Wong
A woman wears a protective mask as she rides her bicycle in front of a painted landscape at the fence of a construction site in Beijing April 29, 2007. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause
Smoking chimneys are seen in front of residential buildings in Tianjin January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
A woman covers her head and face from the sun in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu province July 26, 2007. REUTERS/Sean Yong
A worker walks along a railway track at a coking factory in Changzhi, Shanxi province August 28, 2009. REUTERS/Stringer
Buildings under a hazy skyline in downtown Guangzhou, capital city of China's southern Guangdong province, November 17, 2004. REUTERS/Kin Cheung
Chinese artist dissident Ai Weiwei poses with a gas mask in protest of the bad air quality in Beijing, in this handout photo taken on January 13, 2013 and provided to Reuters on January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Courtesy of Ai Weiwei/Handout
The financial district of Pudong is seen on a hazy day in Shanghai January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song
A general view shows a coal-burning power station at night in Xiangfan, Hubei province September 15, 2009. REUTERS/Stringer
A Chinese woman wears a scarf to fend off dust as she rides a bicycle in Beijing February 26, 2004. REUTERS/Guang Niu
A swallow flies past smoke billowing from the chimneys of a cement plant on the outskirts of Xiangfan, central China's Hubei province May 12, 2007. REUTERS/Stringer
Passengers hold their breath as they wait for a tram at Hong Kong's Causeway Bay business district March 29, 2000. REUTERS/Staff
A chimney billows smoke from a coal-burning power station behind pedestrians walking across a bridge in Beijing December 14, 2010. REUTERS/David Gray
A man rides a bicycle during heavy fog in Wuhan, Hubei province December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer
A woman wears a mask as she does her morning exercise outdoors in Fuyang, Anhui province, January 14, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
People walk past a power plant in Shanghai December 5, 2009. REUTERS/Aly Song
A woman wearing a mask walks on a pedestrian bridge on a hazy day in Beijing January 23, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Smoke rises from chimneys of a power plant in Changzhi, Shanxi province November 17, 2009. REUTERS/Stringer
A cleaner wears a face mask as she works in front of the giant portrait of former Chinese chairman Mao Zedong at Beijing's Tiananmen Gate June 5, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray
Smoke rises from a chimney of a power plant near a Chinese national flag in Taiyuan, Shanxi province December 2, 2009. REUTERS/Stringer
