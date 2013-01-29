Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Jan 30, 2013 | 1:05am IST

Smoggy skies of China

<p>A group of expatriates walk along the Bund as they distribute face masks to pedestrians to raise awareness of air pollution in downtown Shanghai January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

A group of expatriates walk along the Bund as they distribute face masks to pedestrians to raise awareness of air pollution in downtown Shanghai January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Wednesday, January 30, 2013

A group of expatriates walk along the Bund as they distribute face masks to pedestrians to raise awareness of air pollution in downtown Shanghai January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
1 / 22
<p>People walk on a street past a power plant's cooling tower in Yingtan, Jiangxi province December 11, 2008. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

People walk on a street past a power plant's cooling tower in Yingtan, Jiangxi province December 11, 2008. REUTERS/Stringer

Wednesday, January 30, 2013

People walk on a street past a power plant's cooling tower in Yingtan, Jiangxi province December 11, 2008. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
2 / 22
<p>Chinese women, wearing masks to protect themselves from air pollution, walk down a main street in Xian, January 26, 2000. REUTERS/Andrew Wong</p>

Chinese women, wearing masks to protect themselves from air pollution, walk down a main street in Xian, January 26, 2000. REUTERS/Andrew Wong

Wednesday, January 30, 2013

Chinese women, wearing masks to protect themselves from air pollution, walk down a main street in Xian, January 26, 2000. REUTERS/Andrew Wong

Close
3 / 22
<p>A woman wears a protective mask as she rides her bicycle in front of a painted landscape at the fence of a construction site in Beijing April 29, 2007. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause</p>

A woman wears a protective mask as she rides her bicycle in front of a painted landscape at the fence of a construction site in Beijing April 29, 2007. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

Wednesday, January 30, 2013

A woman wears a protective mask as she rides her bicycle in front of a painted landscape at the fence of a construction site in Beijing April 29, 2007. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

Close
4 / 22
<p>Smoking chimneys are seen in front of residential buildings in Tianjin January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic</p>

Smoking chimneys are seen in front of residential buildings in Tianjin January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

Wednesday, January 30, 2013

Smoking chimneys are seen in front of residential buildings in Tianjin January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

Close
5 / 22
<p>A woman covers her head and face from the sun in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu province July 26, 2007. REUTERS/Sean Yong</p>

A woman covers her head and face from the sun in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu province July 26, 2007. REUTERS/Sean Yong

Wednesday, January 30, 2013

A woman covers her head and face from the sun in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu province July 26, 2007. REUTERS/Sean Yong

Close
6 / 22
<p>A worker walks along a railway track at a coking factory in Changzhi, Shanxi province August 28, 2009. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A worker walks along a railway track at a coking factory in Changzhi, Shanxi province August 28, 2009. REUTERS/Stringer

Wednesday, January 30, 2013

A worker walks along a railway track at a coking factory in Changzhi, Shanxi province August 28, 2009. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
7 / 22
<p>Buildings under a hazy skyline in downtown Guangzhou, capital city of China's southern Guangdong province, November 17, 2004. REUTERS/Kin Cheung</p>

Buildings under a hazy skyline in downtown Guangzhou, capital city of China's southern Guangdong province, November 17, 2004. REUTERS/Kin Cheung

Wednesday, January 30, 2013

Buildings under a hazy skyline in downtown Guangzhou, capital city of China's southern Guangdong province, November 17, 2004. REUTERS/Kin Cheung

Close
8 / 22
<p>Chinese artist dissident Ai Weiwei poses with a gas mask in protest of the bad air quality in Beijing, in this handout photo taken on January 13, 2013 and provided to Reuters on January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Courtesy of Ai Weiwei/Handout</p>

Chinese artist dissident Ai Weiwei poses with a gas mask in protest of the bad air quality in Beijing, in this handout photo taken on January 13, 2013 and provided to Reuters on January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Courtesy of Ai Weiwei/Handout

Wednesday, January 30, 2013

Chinese artist dissident Ai Weiwei poses with a gas mask in protest of the bad air quality in Beijing, in this handout photo taken on January 13, 2013 and provided to Reuters on January 15, 2013. REUTERS/Courtesy of Ai Weiwei/Handout

Close
9 / 22
<p>The financial district of Pudong is seen on a hazy day in Shanghai January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song</p>

The financial district of Pudong is seen on a hazy day in Shanghai January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song

Wednesday, January 30, 2013

The financial district of Pudong is seen on a hazy day in Shanghai January 21, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song

Close
10 / 22
<p>A general view shows a coal-burning power station at night in Xiangfan, Hubei province September 15, 2009. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A general view shows a coal-burning power station at night in Xiangfan, Hubei province September 15, 2009. REUTERS/Stringer

Wednesday, January 30, 2013

A general view shows a coal-burning power station at night in Xiangfan, Hubei province September 15, 2009. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
11 / 22
<p>A Chinese woman wears a scarf to fend off dust as she rides a bicycle in Beijing February 26, 2004. REUTERS/Guang Niu</p>

A Chinese woman wears a scarf to fend off dust as she rides a bicycle in Beijing February 26, 2004. REUTERS/Guang Niu

Wednesday, January 30, 2013

A Chinese woman wears a scarf to fend off dust as she rides a bicycle in Beijing February 26, 2004. REUTERS/Guang Niu

Close
12 / 22
<p>A swallow flies past smoke billowing from the chimneys of a cement plant on the outskirts of Xiangfan, central China's Hubei province May 12, 2007. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A swallow flies past smoke billowing from the chimneys of a cement plant on the outskirts of Xiangfan, central China's Hubei province May 12, 2007. REUTERS/Stringer

Wednesday, January 30, 2013

A swallow flies past smoke billowing from the chimneys of a cement plant on the outskirts of Xiangfan, central China's Hubei province May 12, 2007. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
13 / 22
<p>Passengers hold their breath as they wait for a tram at Hong Kong's Causeway Bay business district March 29, 2000. REUTERS/Staff</p>

Passengers hold their breath as they wait for a tram at Hong Kong's Causeway Bay business district March 29, 2000. REUTERS/Staff

Wednesday, January 30, 2013

Passengers hold their breath as they wait for a tram at Hong Kong's Causeway Bay business district March 29, 2000. REUTERS/Staff

Close
14 / 22
<p>A chimney billows smoke from a coal-burning power station behind pedestrians walking across a bridge in Beijing December 14, 2010. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

A chimney billows smoke from a coal-burning power station behind pedestrians walking across a bridge in Beijing December 14, 2010. REUTERS/David Gray

Wednesday, January 30, 2013

A chimney billows smoke from a coal-burning power station behind pedestrians walking across a bridge in Beijing December 14, 2010. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
15 / 22
<p>A man rides a bicycle during heavy fog in Wuhan, Hubei province December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A man rides a bicycle during heavy fog in Wuhan, Hubei province December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

Wednesday, January 30, 2013

A man rides a bicycle during heavy fog in Wuhan, Hubei province December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
16 / 22
<p>A woman wears a mask as she does her morning exercise outdoors in Fuyang, Anhui province, January 14, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily</p>

A woman wears a mask as she does her morning exercise outdoors in Fuyang, Anhui province, January 14, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily

Wednesday, January 30, 2013

A woman wears a mask as she does her morning exercise outdoors in Fuyang, Anhui province, January 14, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily

Close
17 / 22
<p>People walk past a power plant in Shanghai December 5, 2009. REUTERS/Aly Song</p>

People walk past a power plant in Shanghai December 5, 2009. REUTERS/Aly Song

Wednesday, January 30, 2013

People walk past a power plant in Shanghai December 5, 2009. REUTERS/Aly Song

Close
18 / 22
<p>A woman wearing a mask walks on a pedestrian bridge on a hazy day in Beijing January 23, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

A woman wearing a mask walks on a pedestrian bridge on a hazy day in Beijing January 23, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Wednesday, January 30, 2013

A woman wearing a mask walks on a pedestrian bridge on a hazy day in Beijing January 23, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
19 / 22
<p>Smoke rises from chimneys of a power plant in Changzhi, Shanxi province November 17, 2009. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Smoke rises from chimneys of a power plant in Changzhi, Shanxi province November 17, 2009. REUTERS/Stringer

Wednesday, January 30, 2013

Smoke rises from chimneys of a power plant in Changzhi, Shanxi province November 17, 2009. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
20 / 22
<p>A cleaner wears a face mask as she works in front of the giant portrait of former Chinese chairman Mao Zedong at Beijing's Tiananmen Gate June 5, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

A cleaner wears a face mask as she works in front of the giant portrait of former Chinese chairman Mao Zedong at Beijing's Tiananmen Gate June 5, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

Wednesday, January 30, 2013

A cleaner wears a face mask as she works in front of the giant portrait of former Chinese chairman Mao Zedong at Beijing's Tiananmen Gate June 5, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
21 / 22
<p>Smoke rises from a chimney of a power plant near a Chinese national flag in Taiyuan, Shanxi province December 2, 2009. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Smoke rises from a chimney of a power plant near a Chinese national flag in Taiyuan, Shanxi province December 2, 2009. REUTERS/Stringer

Wednesday, January 30, 2013

Smoke rises from a chimney of a power plant near a Chinese national flag in Taiyuan, Shanxi province December 2, 2009. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
22 / 22
View Again
View Next
Egypt's uprising: Two years on

Egypt's uprising: Two years on

Next Slideshows

Egypt's uprising: Two years on

Egypt's uprising: Two years on

Police and protesters clash on the second anniversary of the uprising.

29 Jan 2013
French intervention in Mali

French intervention in Mali

France commits to stay in Mali until stability is returned.

29 Jan 2013
Pushing the pedal

Pushing the pedal

Snapshots of people cycling across the roads of India.

28 Jan 2013
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

28 Jan 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast