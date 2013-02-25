Edition:
Smoking Russia

<p>Local residents meet during sunset, with the Metallurgical Plant seen in the background, in the Southern Urals city of Magnitogorsk, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin</p>

Local residents meet during sunset, with the Metallurgical Plant seen in the background, in the Southern Urals city of Magnitogorsk, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

<p>Russian servicemen in historical uniforms stand during military parade training in Red Square in Moscow November 5, 2009. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov</p>

Russian servicemen in historical uniforms stand during military parade training in Red Square in Moscow November 5, 2009. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov

<p>A group of young people wearing gas masks appeal to a smoker to quit the habit during a flash mob in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk May 1, 2010. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin</p>

A group of young people wearing gas masks appeal to a smoker to quit the habit during a flash mob in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk May 1, 2010. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

<p>A man smokes a cigarette as he walks through a shaft of sunlight in temperatures, about minus 15 degrees Celsius (5 degrees Fahrenheit) in central Moscow February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Anton Golubev</p>

A man smokes a cigarette as he walks through a shaft of sunlight in temperatures, about minus 15 degrees Celsius (5 degrees Fahrenheit) in central Moscow February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Anton Golubev

<p>An inmate holds a cigarette with his tattoo-covered hand in the yard of the multi-drug resistant tuberculosis (MDR-TB) ward in a prison hospital in the Siberian city of Tomsk, about 3500 km (2175 miles) east of Moscow, June 4, 2008. REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

An inmate holds a cigarette with his tattoo-covered hand in the yard of the multi-drug resistant tuberculosis (MDR-TB) ward in a prison hospital in the Siberian city of Tomsk, about 3500 km (2175 miles) east of Moscow, June 4, 2008. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

<p>Migrant workers are reflected in a mirror as they sit in a bare-walled apartment in Moscow November 17, 2008. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin</p>

Migrant workers are reflected in a mirror as they sit in a bare-walled apartment in Moscow November 17, 2008. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

<p>A man smokes along a street in central Moscow October 16, 2012. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

A man smokes along a street in central Moscow October 16, 2012. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

<p>An opposition supporter wears a mask in support of members of the female punk band Pussy Riot during the "March of Millions" protest rally in Moscow, September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

An opposition supporter wears a mask in support of members of the female punk band Pussy Riot during the "March of Millions" protest rally in Moscow, September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

<p>A man smokes in the open under a stairway at a factory in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin</p>

A man smokes in the open under a stairway at a factory in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

<p>Italian photographer Rino Barillari, who calls himself "The King of Paparazzi", smiles at the opening of his street exhibition in Moscow August 7, 2008. REUTERS/Thomas Peter</p>

Italian photographer Rino Barillari, who calls himself "The King of Paparazzi", smiles at the opening of his street exhibition in Moscow August 7, 2008. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

<p>A man, covered in mineral-rich black mud, smokes near the Tus lake in Russia's Khakassia region, about 370 km (230 miles) southwest of the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin</p>

A man, covered in mineral-rich black mud, smokes near the Tus lake in Russia's Khakassia region, about 370 km (230 miles) southwest of the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

<p>A student smokes on a street in Moscow October 16, 2012. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

A student smokes on a street in Moscow October 16, 2012. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

<p>A man smokes in a restaurant in St. Petersburg, October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

A man smokes in a restaurant in St. Petersburg, October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

<p>People smoke in a street in St. Petersburg January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

People smoke in a street in St. Petersburg January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

<p>A man smokes a cigarette in a street, in front of a Soviet World War Two T-34 tank, in Krasnoyarsk in Siberia January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin</p>

A man smokes a cigarette in a street, in front of a Soviet World War Two T-34 tank, in Krasnoyarsk in Siberia January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

<p>Students smoke in a street in Moscow October 16, 2012. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

Students smoke in a street in Moscow October 16, 2012. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

<p>Inmates smoke as they take part in the "Miss Spring 2012" beauty contest, held at women's penal colony number 10, at the Gornyi settlement, some 100 km (62 miles) north of Russia's far eastern city of Vladivostok, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Yuri Maltsev</p>

Inmates smoke as they take part in the "Miss Spring 2012" beauty contest, held at women's penal colony number 10, at the Gornyi settlement, some 100 km (62 miles) north of Russia's far eastern city of Vladivostok, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Yuri Maltsev

<p>A man smokes a cigarette at a cafe in central Krasnoyarsk in Siberia January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin</p>

A man smokes a cigarette at a cafe in central Krasnoyarsk in Siberia January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

<p>Men tap ash from their cigarettes while smoking on the balcony of an office building in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin</p>

Men tap ash from their cigarettes while smoking on the balcony of an office building in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

