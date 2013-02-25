Smoking Russia
Local residents meet during sunset, with the Metallurgical Plant seen in the background, in the Southern Urals city of Magnitogorsk, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Local residents meet during sunset, with the Metallurgical Plant seen in the background, in the Southern Urals city of Magnitogorsk, July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Russian servicemen in historical uniforms stand during military parade training in Red Square in Moscow November 5, 2009. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov
Russian servicemen in historical uniforms stand during military parade training in Red Square in Moscow November 5, 2009. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov
A group of young people wearing gas masks appeal to a smoker to quit the habit during a flash mob in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk May 1, 2010. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
A group of young people wearing gas masks appeal to a smoker to quit the habit during a flash mob in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk May 1, 2010. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
A man smokes a cigarette as he walks through a shaft of sunlight in temperatures, about minus 15 degrees Celsius (5 degrees Fahrenheit) in central Moscow February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Anton Golubev
A man smokes a cigarette as he walks through a shaft of sunlight in temperatures, about minus 15 degrees Celsius (5 degrees Fahrenheit) in central Moscow February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Anton Golubev
An inmate holds a cigarette with his tattoo-covered hand in the yard of the multi-drug resistant tuberculosis (MDR-TB) ward in a prison hospital in the Siberian city of Tomsk, about 3500 km (2175 miles) east of Moscow, June 4, 2008. ...more
An inmate holds a cigarette with his tattoo-covered hand in the yard of the multi-drug resistant tuberculosis (MDR-TB) ward in a prison hospital in the Siberian city of Tomsk, about 3500 km (2175 miles) east of Moscow, June 4, 2008. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Migrant workers are reflected in a mirror as they sit in a bare-walled apartment in Moscow November 17, 2008. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Migrant workers are reflected in a mirror as they sit in a bare-walled apartment in Moscow November 17, 2008. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
A man smokes along a street in central Moscow October 16, 2012. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A man smokes along a street in central Moscow October 16, 2012. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
An opposition supporter wears a mask in support of members of the female punk band Pussy Riot during the "March of Millions" protest rally in Moscow, September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
An opposition supporter wears a mask in support of members of the female punk band Pussy Riot during the "March of Millions" protest rally in Moscow, September 15, 2012. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A man smokes in the open under a stairway at a factory in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
A man smokes in the open under a stairway at a factory in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Italian photographer Rino Barillari, who calls himself "The King of Paparazzi", smiles at the opening of his street exhibition in Moscow August 7, 2008. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Italian photographer Rino Barillari, who calls himself "The King of Paparazzi", smiles at the opening of his street exhibition in Moscow August 7, 2008. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A man, covered in mineral-rich black mud, smokes near the Tus lake in Russia's Khakassia region, about 370 km (230 miles) southwest of the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
A man, covered in mineral-rich black mud, smokes near the Tus lake in Russia's Khakassia region, about 370 km (230 miles) southwest of the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
A student smokes on a street in Moscow October 16, 2012. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A student smokes on a street in Moscow October 16, 2012. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
A man smokes in a restaurant in St. Petersburg, October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
A man smokes in a restaurant in St. Petersburg, October 18, 2012. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
People smoke in a street in St. Petersburg January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
People smoke in a street in St. Petersburg January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
A man smokes a cigarette in a street, in front of a Soviet World War Two T-34 tank, in Krasnoyarsk in Siberia January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
A man smokes a cigarette in a street, in front of a Soviet World War Two T-34 tank, in Krasnoyarsk in Siberia January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Students smoke in a street in Moscow October 16, 2012. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Students smoke in a street in Moscow October 16, 2012. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Inmates smoke as they take part in the "Miss Spring 2012" beauty contest, held at women's penal colony number 10, at the Gornyi settlement, some 100 km (62 miles) north of Russia's far eastern city of Vladivostok, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Yuri Maltsev more
Inmates smoke as they take part in the "Miss Spring 2012" beauty contest, held at women's penal colony number 10, at the Gornyi settlement, some 100 km (62 miles) north of Russia's far eastern city of Vladivostok, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Yuri Maltsev
A man smokes a cigarette at a cafe in central Krasnoyarsk in Siberia January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
A man smokes a cigarette at a cafe in central Krasnoyarsk in Siberia January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Men tap ash from their cigarettes while smoking on the balcony of an office building in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Men tap ash from their cigarettes while smoking on the balcony of an office building in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk January 24, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Next Slideshows
Rail journeys across India
Photographer Navesh Chitrakar spent three months travelling in trains, documenting the world's fourth largest rail system.
Best of the Oscars
Fashion highlights and memorable moments from the 85th Academy Awards.
Red carpet at the Oscars
The fashion hits and misses at this year's Academy Awards.
Pistorius murder charge
The Olympian is charged with shooting his model girlfriend.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.