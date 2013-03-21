Smuggling a bride under Gaza
Palestinian groom Emad al-Malalha, 21, walks with Manal Abu Shanar, 17, his Egyptian bride inside a smuggling tunnel beneath the Gaza-Egypt border in the southern Gaza Strip March 21, 2013. Al-Malaha, who said that his bride was not given a permit...more
Palestinian groom Emad al-Malalha, 21, walks with Manal Abu Shanar, 17, his Egyptian bride inside a smuggling tunnel beneath the Gaza-Egypt border in the southern Gaza Strip March 21, 2013. Al-Malaha, who said that his bride was not given a permit from Egyptian authorities to enter the Gaza Strip, brought her from neighboring Egypt through a smuggling tunnel to celebrate his wedding in his native Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Palestinian groom Emad al-Malalha, 21, walks with Manal Abu Shanar, 17, his Egyptian bride inside a smuggling tunnel beneath the Gaza-Egypt border in the southern Gaza Strip March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Palestinian groom Emad al-Malalha, 21, walks with Manal Abu Shanar, 17, his Egyptian bride inside a smuggling tunnel beneath the Gaza-Egypt border in the southern Gaza Strip March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Relatives of Palestinian groom Emad al-Malalha ride in a pick up truck as they follow his car upon his arrival with his bride from a smuggling tunnel near the Gaza-Egypt border in the southern Gaza Strip March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa more
Relatives of Palestinian groom Emad al-Malalha ride in a pick up truck as they follow his car upon his arrival with his bride from a smuggling tunnel near the Gaza-Egypt border in the southern Gaza Strip March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Relatives of Palestinian groom Emad al-Malalha, 21, celebrate as he stands next to Manal Abu Shanar, 17, his Egyptian bride upon the couple's arrival from a smuggling tunnel near the Gaza-Egypt border in the southern Gaza Strip March 21, 2013....more
Relatives of Palestinian groom Emad al-Malalha, 21, celebrate as he stands next to Manal Abu Shanar, 17, his Egyptian bride upon the couple's arrival from a smuggling tunnel near the Gaza-Egypt border in the southern Gaza Strip March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Palestinian groom Emad al-Malalha, 21, walks with Manal Abu Shanar, 17, his Egyptian bride as they arrive from a smuggling tunnel in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Palestinian groom Emad al-Malalha, 21, walks with Manal Abu Shanar, 17, his Egyptian bride as they arrive from a smuggling tunnel in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Palestinian groom Emad al-Malalha, 21, poses for a photograph with Manal Abu Shanar, 17, his Egyptian bride, and his relatives after the couple's arrival from a smuggling tunnel at a studio in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip March 21, 2013....more
Palestinian groom Emad al-Malalha, 21, poses for a photograph with Manal Abu Shanar, 17, his Egyptian bride, and his relatives after the couple's arrival from a smuggling tunnel at a studio in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Next Slideshows
The thirty-year war
Images from Turkey's three-decade conflict with Kurdish rebels.
Photo focus: Water abstractions
Aesthetic images of water in various forms.
Obama in the Mideast
Obama visits Israel and the Palestinian Territories.
The 1993 Mumbai blasts case
The Supreme Court sentenced Sanjay Dutt to five years in jail in the 1993 Mumbai blasts case.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.