Pictures | Fri Mar 22, 2013 | 3:05am IST

Smuggling a bride under Gaza

<p>Palestinian groom Emad al-Malalha, 21, walks with Manal Abu Shanar, 17, his Egyptian bride inside a smuggling tunnel beneath the Gaza-Egypt border in the southern Gaza Strip March 21, 2013. Al-Malaha, who said that his bride was not given a permit from Egyptian authorities to enter the Gaza Strip, brought her from neighboring Egypt through a smuggling tunnel to celebrate his wedding in his native Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa</p>

<p>Palestinian groom Emad al-Malalha, 21, walks with Manal Abu Shanar, 17, his Egyptian bride inside a smuggling tunnel beneath the Gaza-Egypt border in the southern Gaza Strip March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa</p>

<p>Relatives of Palestinian groom Emad al-Malalha ride in a pick up truck as they follow his car upon his arrival with his bride from a smuggling tunnel near the Gaza-Egypt border in the southern Gaza Strip March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa</p>

<p>Relatives of Palestinian groom Emad al-Malalha, 21, celebrate as he stands next to Manal Abu Shanar, 17, his Egyptian bride upon the couple's arrival from a smuggling tunnel near the Gaza-Egypt border in the southern Gaza Strip March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa</p>

<p>Palestinian groom Emad al-Malalha, 21, walks with Manal Abu Shanar, 17, his Egyptian bride as they arrive from a smuggling tunnel in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa</p>

<p>Palestinian groom Emad al-Malalha, 21, poses for a photograph with Manal Abu Shanar, 17, his Egyptian bride, and his relatives after the couple's arrival from a smuggling tunnel at a studio in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa</p>

