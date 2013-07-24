Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Jul 24, 2013 | 11:20pm IST

Smurf city

<p>Three smurf costumed characters wait before a symbolic tree planting act by Andres Iniesta (unseen) during a WWF (World Wide Fund for Nature) reforestation program, which is part of the promotional event for the film "The Smurfs 2", in the Andalusian village of Juzcar, near Malaga, southern Spain, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Jon Nazca</p>

Three smurf costumed characters wait before a symbolic tree planting act by Andres Iniesta (unseen) during a WWF (World Wide Fund for Nature) reforestation program, which is part of the promotional event for the film "The Smurfs 2", in the Andalusian...more

Wednesday, July 24, 2013

Three smurf costumed characters wait before a symbolic tree planting act by Andres Iniesta (unseen) during a WWF (World Wide Fund for Nature) reforestation program, which is part of the promotional event for the film "The Smurfs 2", in the Andalusian village of Juzcar, near Malaga, southern Spain, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Close
1 / 22
<p>A worker removes a blue carpet in front of the Santa Catalina church painted in blue after a promotional event for the film "The Smurfs 2", in the Andalusian village of Juzcar, near Malaga, southern Spain, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Jon Nazca</p>

A worker removes a blue carpet in front of the Santa Catalina church painted in blue after a promotional event for the film "The Smurfs 2", in the Andalusian village of Juzcar, near Malaga, southern Spain, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Wednesday, July 24, 2013

A worker removes a blue carpet in front of the Santa Catalina church painted in blue after a promotional event for the film "The Smurfs 2", in the Andalusian village of Juzcar, near Malaga, southern Spain, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Close
2 / 22
<p>Spanish model Eva Gonzalez kisses a smurf costumed character before a symbolic tree planting act by Andres Iniesta (unseen) during a WWF (World Wide Fund for Nature) reforestation program, which is part of the promotional event for the film "The Smurfs 2", in the Andalusian village of Juzcar, near Malaga, southern Spain, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Jon Nazca</p>

Spanish model Eva Gonzalez kisses a smurf costumed character before a symbolic tree planting act by Andres Iniesta (unseen) during a WWF (World Wide Fund for Nature) reforestation program, which is part of the promotional event for the film "The...more

Wednesday, July 24, 2013

Spanish model Eva Gonzalez kisses a smurf costumed character before a symbolic tree planting act by Andres Iniesta (unseen) during a WWF (World Wide Fund for Nature) reforestation program, which is part of the promotional event for the film "The Smurfs 2", in the Andalusian village of Juzcar, near Malaga, southern Spain, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Close
3 / 22
<p>People walk with African donkeys at a street during the promotional event for the film "The Smurfs 2", in the Andalusian village of Juzcar, near Malaga, southern Spain, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Jon Nazca</p>

People walk with African donkeys at a street during the promotional event for the film "The Smurfs 2", in the Andalusian village of Juzcar, near Malaga, southern Spain, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Wednesday, July 24, 2013

People walk with African donkeys at a street during the promotional event for the film "The Smurfs 2", in the Andalusian village of Juzcar, near Malaga, southern Spain, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Close
4 / 22
<p>Isabel, 12, poses for a photograph with her face painted in blue during a promotional event for the film "The Smurfs 2", in the Andalusian village of Juzcar, near Malaga, southern Spain, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Jon Nazca</p>

Isabel, 12, poses for a photograph with her face painted in blue during a promotional event for the film "The Smurfs 2", in the Andalusian village of Juzcar, near Malaga, southern Spain, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Wednesday, July 24, 2013

Isabel, 12, poses for a photograph with her face painted in blue during a promotional event for the film "The Smurfs 2", in the Andalusian village of Juzcar, near Malaga, southern Spain, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Close
5 / 22
<p>A man adjusts the head of a smurf costumed character before a symbolic tree planting act by Andres Iniesta (unseen) during a WWF (World Wide Fund for Nature) reforestation program, which is part of the promotional event for the film "The Smurfs 2", in the Andalusian village of Juzcar, near Malaga, southern Spain, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Jon Nazca</p>

A man adjusts the head of a smurf costumed character before a symbolic tree planting act by Andres Iniesta (unseen) during a WWF (World Wide Fund for Nature) reforestation program, which is part of the promotional event for the film "The Smurfs 2",...more

Wednesday, July 24, 2013

A man adjusts the head of a smurf costumed character before a symbolic tree planting act by Andres Iniesta (unseen) during a WWF (World Wide Fund for Nature) reforestation program, which is part of the promotional event for the film "The Smurfs 2", in the Andalusian village of Juzcar, near Malaga, southern Spain, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Close
6 / 22
<p>People take pictures of Spain's soccer player Andres Iniesta (center, L) and Spanish model Eva Gonzalez (center, R) as they pose for the media with two smurf costumed characters during the promotional event for the film "The Smurfs 2" in the Andalusian village of Juzcar, near Malaga, southern Spain, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Jon Nazca</p>

People take pictures of Spain's soccer player Andres Iniesta (center, L) and Spanish model Eva Gonzalez (center, R) as they pose for the media with two smurf costumed characters during the promotional event for the film "The Smurfs 2" in the...more

Wednesday, July 24, 2013

People take pictures of Spain's soccer player Andres Iniesta (center, L) and Spanish model Eva Gonzalez (center, R) as they pose for the media with two smurf costumed characters during the promotional event for the film "The Smurfs 2" in the Andalusian village of Juzcar, near Malaga, southern Spain, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Close
7 / 22
<p>Spain's soccer player Andres Iniesta waves to the crowd during a photocall with two smurf costumed characters during the promotional event for the film "The Smurfs 2" in the Andalusian village of Juzcar, near Malaga, southern Spain, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Jon Nazca</p>

Spain's soccer player Andres Iniesta waves to the crowd during a photocall with two smurf costumed characters during the promotional event for the film "The Smurfs 2" in the Andalusian village of Juzcar, near Malaga, southern Spain, July 23, 2013. ...more

Wednesday, July 24, 2013

Spain's soccer player Andres Iniesta waves to the crowd during a photocall with two smurf costumed characters during the promotional event for the film "The Smurfs 2" in the Andalusian village of Juzcar, near Malaga, southern Spain, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Close
8 / 22
<p>People gather to watch Spain's soccer player Andres Iniesta during the promotional event for the film "The Smurfs 2" in the Andalusian village of Juzcar, near Malaga, southern Spain, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Jon Nazca</p>

People gather to watch Spain's soccer player Andres Iniesta during the promotional event for the film "The Smurfs 2" in the Andalusian village of Juzcar, near Malaga, southern Spain, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Wednesday, July 24, 2013

People gather to watch Spain's soccer player Andres Iniesta during the promotional event for the film "The Smurfs 2" in the Andalusian village of Juzcar, near Malaga, southern Spain, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Close
9 / 22
<p>People walk with African donkeys at a street during the promotional event for the film "The Smurfs 2", in the Andalusian village of Juzcar, near Malaga, southern Spain, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Jon Nazca</p>

People walk with African donkeys at a street during the promotional event for the film "The Smurfs 2", in the Andalusian village of Juzcar, near Malaga, southern Spain, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Wednesday, July 24, 2013

People walk with African donkeys at a street during the promotional event for the film "The Smurfs 2", in the Andalusian village of Juzcar, near Malaga, southern Spain, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Close
10 / 22
<p>Children dressed up as "smurfs" take part in a promotional event in the Andalusian village of Juzcar, near Malaga, southern Spain, June 16, 2011. The facades of the houses were painted blue as part of a global promotion for the Sony Picture film "The Smurfs" which will premiere in New York City June 24, 2011. REUTERS/Jon Nazca</p>

Children dressed up as "smurfs" take part in a promotional event in the Andalusian village of Juzcar, near Malaga, southern Spain, June 16, 2011. The facades of the houses were painted blue as part of a global promotion for the Sony Picture film "The...more

Wednesday, July 24, 2013

Children dressed up as "smurfs" take part in a promotional event in the Andalusian village of Juzcar, near Malaga, southern Spain, June 16, 2011. The facades of the houses were painted blue as part of a global promotion for the Sony Picture film "The Smurfs" which will premiere in New York City June 24, 2011. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Close
11 / 22
<p>A man (L) dressed up as the fictional character Gargamel, an enemy of the smurfs, stands near a smurf statue during a promotional event in the Andalusian village of Juzcar, near Malaga, southern Spain, June 16, 2011. REUTERS/Jon Nazca</p>

A man (L) dressed up as the fictional character Gargamel, an enemy of the smurfs, stands near a smurf statue during a promotional event in the Andalusian village of Juzcar, near Malaga, southern Spain, June 16, 2011. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Wednesday, July 24, 2013

A man (L) dressed up as the fictional character Gargamel, an enemy of the smurfs, stands near a smurf statue during a promotional event in the Andalusian village of Juzcar, near Malaga, southern Spain, June 16, 2011. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Close
12 / 22
<p>Children dressed up as "smurfs" take part in a promotional event in the Andalusian village of Juzcar, near Malaga, southern Spain, June 16, 2011. REUTERS/Jon Nazca</p>

Children dressed up as "smurfs" take part in a promotional event in the Andalusian village of Juzcar, near Malaga, southern Spain, June 16, 2011. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Wednesday, July 24, 2013

Children dressed up as "smurfs" take part in a promotional event in the Andalusian village of Juzcar, near Malaga, southern Spain, June 16, 2011. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Close
13 / 22
<p>Clothes are seen hanging on a rope on a street in Juzcar, near Malaga, southern Spain, June 9, 2011. REUTERS/Jon Nazca</p>

Clothes are seen hanging on a rope on a street in Juzcar, near Malaga, southern Spain, June 9, 2011. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Wednesday, July 24, 2013

Clothes are seen hanging on a rope on a street in Juzcar, near Malaga, southern Spain, June 9, 2011. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Close
14 / 22
<p>A girl dressed up as a "smurf" eats a cotton candy as she takes part in a promotional event in the Andalusian village of Juzcar, near Malaga, southern Spain, June 16, 2011. REUTERS/Jon Nazca</p>

A girl dressed up as a "smurf" eats a cotton candy as she takes part in a promotional event in the Andalusian village of Juzcar, near Malaga, southern Spain, June 16, 2011. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Wednesday, July 24, 2013

A girl dressed up as a "smurf" eats a cotton candy as she takes part in a promotional event in the Andalusian village of Juzcar, near Malaga, southern Spain, June 16, 2011. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Close
15 / 22
<p>A woman holds up a shirt with a picture of a smurf in Juzcar, near Malaga, southern Spain, June 9, 2011. REUTERS/Jon Nazca</p>

A woman holds up a shirt with a picture of a smurf in Juzcar, near Malaga, southern Spain, June 9, 2011. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Wednesday, July 24, 2013

A woman holds up a shirt with a picture of a smurf in Juzcar, near Malaga, southern Spain, June 9, 2011. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Close
16 / 22
<p>Painters paint the facade of a house in Juzcar, near Malaga, southern Spain, June 9, 2011. REUTERS/Jon Nazca</p>

Painters paint the facade of a house in Juzcar, near Malaga, southern Spain, June 9, 2011. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Wednesday, July 24, 2013

Painters paint the facade of a house in Juzcar, near Malaga, southern Spain, June 9, 2011. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Close
17 / 22
<p>A man walks along a street in Juzcar, near Malaga, southern Spain, June 9, 2011. REUTERS/Jon Nazca</p>

A man walks along a street in Juzcar, near Malaga, southern Spain, June 9, 2011. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Wednesday, July 24, 2013

A man walks along a street in Juzcar, near Malaga, southern Spain, June 9, 2011. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Close
18 / 22
<p>People stand next to a smurf decorative statue during a promotional event in the Andalusian village of Juzcar, near Malaga, southern Spain, June 16, 2011. REUTERS/Jon Nazca</p>

People stand next to a smurf decorative statue during a promotional event in the Andalusian village of Juzcar, near Malaga, southern Spain, June 16, 2011. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Wednesday, July 24, 2013

People stand next to a smurf decorative statue during a promotional event in the Andalusian village of Juzcar, near Malaga, southern Spain, June 16, 2011. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Close
19 / 22
<p>A general view of the village of Juzcar during a promotional event in the Andalusian village of Juzcar, near Malaga, southern Spain, June 16, 2011. REUTERS/Jon Nazca</p>

A general view of the village of Juzcar during a promotional event in the Andalusian village of Juzcar, near Malaga, southern Spain, June 16, 2011. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Wednesday, July 24, 2013

A general view of the village of Juzcar during a promotional event in the Andalusian village of Juzcar, near Malaga, southern Spain, June 16, 2011. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Close
20 / 22
<p>Children dressed up as smurfs take part in a promotional event in the Andalusian village of Juzcar, near Malaga, southern Spain, June 16, 2011. REUTERS/Jon Nazca</p>

Children dressed up as smurfs take part in a promotional event in the Andalusian village of Juzcar, near Malaga, southern Spain, June 16, 2011. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Wednesday, July 24, 2013

Children dressed up as smurfs take part in a promotional event in the Andalusian village of Juzcar, near Malaga, southern Spain, June 16, 2011. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Close
21 / 22
<p>A painter carrying a metal ladder walks past the church in the village of Juzcar, near Malaga, southern Spain, June 9, 2011. REUTERS/Jon Nazca</p>

A painter carrying a metal ladder walks past the church in the village of Juzcar, near Malaga, southern Spain, June 9, 2011. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Wednesday, July 24, 2013

A painter carrying a metal ladder walks past the church in the village of Juzcar, near Malaga, southern Spain, June 9, 2011. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Close
22 / 22
View Again
View Next
Royal baby boy

Royal baby boy

Next Slideshows

Royal baby boy

Royal baby boy

William and Kate welcome a baby boy.

24 Jul 2013
Joe Biden in India

Joe Biden in India

U.S. Vice President Joe Biden on a four-day visit to India.

26 Jul 2013
Brazil awaits the Pope

Brazil awaits the Pope

Pope Francis will travel to Rio next week for World Youth Day.

22 Jul 2013
Royal baby watch

Royal baby watch

Britain awaits the imminent arrival of the third in line to the throne.

22 Jul 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Scenes from Coachella

Scenes from Coachella

Highlights from the Coachella Music Festival in California.

Unrest in Kashmir

Unrest in Kashmir

Violent protests erup again in Indian-controlled Kashmir.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Referendum divides Turkey

Referendum divides Turkey

A narrow referendum victory gives the Turkish president sweeping powers and lays the nation's divisions bare.

North Korea on parade

North Korea on parade

North Korea marks the 105th birth anniversary of founding father Kim Il Sung, amid rising tension with the United States.

India this week

India this week

Top India photos from this week.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Postcards from Pyongyang

Postcards from Pyongyang

Street scenes from the reclusive nation as North Korea prepares to mark the 105th anniversary of the birth of founding father Kim Il-sung.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures