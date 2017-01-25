Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Jan 25, 2017 | 11:05pm IST

Snake charmers of Jogi Dera

A snake charmer holds a cobra, which was caught in a house in a near-by village, in Jogi Dera (snake charmers settlement), in the village of Baghpur, Uttar Pradesh, November 9, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Rishi Nath poses for a photograph with a cobra snake in Jogi Dera (snake charmers settlement), in the village of Baghpur, Uttar Pradesh, November 9, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Manish Nath holds a snake as he poses for a photograph in Jogi Dera (snake charmers settlement), in the village of Baghpur, Uttar Pradesh, November 9, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A boy holds a snake as he poses for a photograph in Jogi Dera (snake charmers settlement), in the village of Baghpur, Uttar Pradesh, November 9, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Binu Nath poses for a photograph with a snake in Jogi Dera (snake charmers settlement), in the village of Baghpur, Uttar Pradesh, November 9, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Ravi Nath poses for a photograph with a cobra snake in Jogi Dera (snake charmers settlement), in the village of Baghpur, Uttar Pradesh, November 9, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Marshal Nath poses for a photograph with a snake in Jogi Dera (snake charmers settlement), in the village of Baghpur, Uttar Pradesh, November 9, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A snake charmer holds a cobra, which was caught in Jogi Dera (snake charmers settlement), in the village of Baghpur, Uttar Pradesh, November 9, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Ashiq Nath poses for a photograph with a snake in Jogi Dera (snake charmers settlement), in the village of Baghpur, Uttar Pradesh, November 9, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A cobra is seen in Jogi Dera (snake charmers settlement), in the village of Baghpur, Uttar Pradesh, November 9, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Snakes are seen inside a pot in Jogi Dera (snake charmers settlement), in the village of Baghpur, Uttar Pradesh, November 9, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A daughter of a snake charmer holds snakes as she eats her breakfast in Jogi Dera (snake charmers settlement), in the village of Baghpur, Uttar Pradesh, November 9, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A snake charmer plays a gourd flute in front of cobras after the morning prayer at a temple in Jogi Dera (snake charmers settlement), in the village of Baghpur, Uttar Pradesh, November 9, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A snake pot is seen inside a house of a snake charmer in Jogi Dera (snake charmers settlement), in the village of Baghpur, Uttar Pradesh, November 9, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A boy closes a snake pot in Jogi Dera (snake charmers settlement), in the village of Baghpur, Uttar Pradesh, November 9, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A baby rests in a hammock as a cobra is seen below him in Jogi Dera (snake charmers settlement), in the village of Baghpur, Uttar Pradesh, November 9, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A snake charmer carries snake pots and his belongings as he returns home after a month-long trip in Jogi Dera (snake charmers settlement), in the village of Baghpur, Uttar Pradesh, November 9, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A snake charmer sits on a road with his belongings after returning home from a month-long trip in Jogi Dera (snake charmers settlement), in the village of Baghpur, Uttar Pradesh, November 9, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A wife of a snake charmer combs hair of her daughter outside their house in Jogi Dera (snake charmers settlement), in the village of Baghpur, Uttar Pradesh, November 9, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A woman prepares breakfast outside her house in Jogi Dera (snake charmers settlement), in the village of Baghpur, Uttar Pradesh, November 9, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Children of snake charmers attend a class at their school in the village of Baghpur, Uttar Pradesh, November 9, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Wife of a snake charmer sleeps outside her home in Jogi Dera (snake charmers settlement), in the village of Baghpur, Uttar Pradesh, November 9, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A wife of a snake charmer holds her baby as she stands outside her house in Jogi Dera (snake charmers settlement), in the village of Baghpur, Uttar Pradesh, November 9, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A son of a snake charmer collects buffalo dung to use as cooking fuel in Jogi Dera (snake charmers settlement), in the village of Baghpur, Uttar Pradesh, November 9, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A wife of a snake charmer stands outside her house in Jogi Dera (snake charmers settlement), in the village of Baghpur, Uttar Pradesh, November 9, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Posters are seen inside a house of a snake charmer in Jogi Dera (snake charmers settlement), in the village of Baghpur, Uttar Pradesh, November 9, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A daughter of a snake charmer holds her sibling as she stands outside her home in Jogi Dera (snake charmers settlement), in the village of Baghpur, Uttar Pradesh, November 9, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A wife of a snake charmer stands inside a burnt part of her house in Jogi Dera (snake charmers settlement), in the village of Baghpur, Uttar Pradesh, November 9, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Children of snake charmers sit next to a fire on a cold winter evening in Jogi Dera (snake charmers settlement), in the village of Baghpur, Uttar Pradesh, November 9, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

A wife of a snake charmer prepares dinner as her daughter holds a torch in Jogi Dera (snake charmers settlement), in the village of Baghpur, Uttar Pradesh, November 9, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Children of a snake charmer prepare dinner outside their home in Jogi Dera (snake charmers settlement), in the village of Baghpur, Uttar Pradesh, November 9, 2016. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

India celebrates Republic Day on January 26, the day its constitution came into force in 1950.

25 Jan 2017
#IWillGoOut rallies in Indian cities to show solidarity with the Women's March in Washington.

23 Jan 2017
People go about their daily lives during a cold winter in India.

23 Jan 2017
Some of our best pictures from India released this week.

22 Jan 2017

