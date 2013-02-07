Snake soup shop
Two snakes are seen inside their compartment in wooden cupboards labelled "Poisonous Snakes", at a snake soup store in Hong Kong January 29, 2013. There are scores of people in Hong Kong who have through generations tamed snakes to make soup out of...more
Two snakes are seen inside their compartment in wooden cupboards labelled "Poisonous Snakes", at a snake soup store in Hong Kong January 29, 2013. There are scores of people in Hong Kong who have through generations tamed snakes to make soup out of them, a traditional cuisine believed to be good for the health. Yet the people behind providing fresh snakes for the savoury meal thought to speed up the body's blood flow and keep it strong in the cold winter months may be doomed, with young people increasingly reluctant to take on a job they see as hard and dirty. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A worker holds snakes which were caught in mainland China, and had their teeth removed, at a snake soup shop in Hong Kong January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A worker holds snakes which were caught in mainland China, and had their teeth removed, at a snake soup shop in Hong Kong January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A customer walks past a portrait of the founder of a snake soup shop in Hong Kong January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A customer walks past a portrait of the founder of a snake soup shop in Hong Kong January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A worker prepares snake soup for customers in snake soup shop in Hong Kong January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A worker prepares snake soup for customers in snake soup shop in Hong Kong January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Snake meat is seen in a bowl of snake soup served at a snake soup shop in Hong Kong January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Snake meat is seen in a bowl of snake soup served at a snake soup shop in Hong Kong January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Customers eat snake soup at a snake soup shop in Hong Kong January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Customers eat snake soup at a snake soup shop in Hong Kong January 30, 2013. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Snake shop owner Mak Tai-kong, 84, holds snakes which were caught in mainland China, in front of wooden cabinets containing snakes, at his snake soup store in Hong Kong January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Snake shop owner Mak Tai-kong, 84, holds snakes which were caught in mainland China, in front of wooden cabinets containing snakes, at his snake soup store in Hong Kong January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A worker washes snake meat near cages of snakes in the kitchen of a snake soup shop in Hong Kong January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A worker washes snake meat near cages of snakes in the kitchen of a snake soup shop in Hong Kong January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Snake soup shop owner Chow Ka-ling looks at a cobra in her shop in Hong Kong January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Snake soup shop owner Chow Ka-ling looks at a cobra in her shop in Hong Kong January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Customers eat snake soup beside wooden cupboards containing snakes at snake soup shop in Hong Kong January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Customers eat snake soup beside wooden cupboards containing snakes at snake soup shop in Hong Kong January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Next Slideshows
Life in the new Greece
Scenes from the new reality of post-austerity Greece.
Mostar: A city divided
Paralyzed by politicking, ethnic tensions rise in the battle-scarred Bosnian city of Mostar, which has entered 2013 without a budget to fund essential services.
Starbucks in Delhi
Starbucks launches its first store in the Indian capital.
Indian ghostbusters
Inside an exorcism ceremony in India.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.