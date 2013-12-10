Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Dec 11, 2013 | 12:05am IST

Snow across mid-America

<p>A man is hit during a family snowball fight in Rock Creek Park during a snow storm in Washington December 10, 2013. Fresh winter snow moved into the U.S. mid-Atlantic region on Tuesday, shutting schools and offices in the nation's capital and elsewhere as the mid-section of the country remained in the grip of Arctic air that showed no signs of easing. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

Wednesday, December 11, 2013

<p>Crowds visit the Lincoln Memorial after the federal government closed for the day due to snow and ice in Washington December 10, 2013. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan</p>

<p>A U.S. Mail delivery truck drives beneath snow covered trees along Clausland Mountain Road in the New York City suburb of Orangeburg, New York, December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

<p>A National Park Service employee clears snow and slush from a walkway to the Lincoln Memorial in Washington December 10, 2013. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan</p>

<p>Low lying clouds from a snowstorm obscure the skyline of New York December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>People make their way during the arrival of a snowstorm in Jersey City, New Jersey, December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

<p>Vehicles wait in line to go through the Holland tunnel to New York City during the arrival of a snowstorm in Newport, New Jersey, December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

<p>People make their way during the arrival of a snowstorm in Jersey City, New Jersey, December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

<p>People walk through a park during the arrival of a snowstorm in Jersey City, New Jersey, December 10, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

<p>Brett Spangler (L) and Brandon Politte (R) carry a Christmas tree to their car with Politte's niece Kiley Gay (C) at the Rum River Tree Farm in Anoka, Minnesota, December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Miller</p>

<p>Horses stand in freezing rain at the stable where family members of victims killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting announced the formation of the website mysandyhookfamily.org created for victim's families in Sandy Hook, Connecticut December 9, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>A pedestrian walks through snow in the Valley Forge National Park in Valley Forge, Pennsylvania on December 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mark Makela</p>

<p>People walk in light snow flurries at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

<p>Fly fisherman Mike Gasiecki (L) falls en route to fish the north fork of the south branch of the Potomac River (rear) during a winter blizzard in Hopeville Canyon, West Virginia December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

<p>Fly fishermen Mike Gasiecki and guide Dan Soper (L) fish the north fork of the south branch of the Potomac River during a winter blizzard in Hopeville Canyon, West Virginia December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

<p>Children arrive on a bus to take a tour of the Frank E. Moss federal courthouse in Salt Lake City, Utah, December 4, 2013, after a cold front and winter storm moved into the area dropping several inches of snow. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart</p>

<p>Workers clear snow off an ice skating rink in Beaver Creek, Colorado, December 4, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking</p>

