Pictures | Thu Jan 17, 2013 | 9:35pm IST

Snow days

<p>An elderly couple waits in front of Hofburg palace during heavy snowfall in Vienna, Austria January 17, 2013. Vienna area had its first heavy snowfall on Thursday resulting in cancelled flights, delayed local train services and the closure of parts of the expressways. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger </p>

An elderly couple waits in front of Hofburg palace during heavy snowfall in Vienna, Austria January 17, 2013. Vienna area had its first heavy snowfall on Thursday resulting in cancelled flights, delayed local train services and the closure of parts of the expressways.

Thursday, January 17, 2013

An elderly couple waits in front of Hofburg palace during heavy snowfall in Vienna, Austria January 17, 2013. Vienna area had its first heavy snowfall on Thursday resulting in cancelled flights, delayed local train services and the closure of parts of the expressways. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

<p>Students have a snowball fight in Stadtpark in Vienna January 17, 2013. Vienna area had its first heavy snowfall on Thursday resulting in cancelled flights, delayed local train services and the closure of parts of the expressways. REUTERS/Herwig Prammer </p>

Students have a snowball fight in Stadtpark in Vienna January 17, 2013. Vienna area had its first heavy snowfall on Thursday resulting in cancelled flights, delayed local train services and the closure of parts of the expressways.

Thursday, January 17, 2013

Students have a snowball fight in Stadtpark in Vienna January 17, 2013. Vienna area had its first heavy snowfall on Thursday resulting in cancelled flights, delayed local train services and the closure of parts of the expressways. REUTERS/Herwig Prammer

<p>Members of the Swiss Army work inside the start house at the start of the traditional Lauberhorn men's alpine skiing World Cup downhill race in the Swiss Alps in Wengen, Switzerland January 17, 2013. The third practice was cancelled due to much fresh snow on the slope. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener </p>

Members of the Swiss Army work inside the start house at the start of the traditional Lauberhorn men's alpine skiing World Cup downhill race in the Swiss Alps in Wengen, Switzerland January 17, 2013. The third practice was cancelled due to much fresh snow on the slope.

Thursday, January 17, 2013

Members of the Swiss Army work inside the start house at the start of the traditional Lauberhorn men's alpine skiing World Cup downhill race in the Swiss Alps in Wengen, Switzerland January 17, 2013. The third practice was cancelled due to much fresh snow on the slope. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener

<p>Ducati MotoGP rider Andrea Dovizioso of Italy snowboards during the Wrooom, F1 and MotoGP Press Ski Meeting, Ducati and Ferrari's annual media gathering, in Madonna di Campiglio, Italy in this January 15, 2013 picture provided by Wroom Photoservice. REUTERS/Wroom Photoservice/Handout </p>

Ducati MotoGP rider Andrea Dovizioso of Italy snowboards during the Wrooom, F1 and MotoGP Press Ski Meeting, Ducati and Ferrari's annual media gathering, in Madonna di Campiglio, Italy in this January 15, 2013 picture provided by Wroom Photoservice.

Thursday, January 17, 2013

Ducati MotoGP rider Andrea Dovizioso of Italy snowboards during the Wrooom, F1 and MotoGP Press Ski Meeting, Ducati and Ferrari's annual media gathering, in Madonna di Campiglio, Italy in this January 15, 2013 picture provided by Wroom Photoservice. REUTERS/Wroom Photoservice/Handout

<p>Jin Songhao stands in snow during a cold endurance performance in Yanji, Jilin province, China January 12, 2013. Jin set the Guinness record for the longest time spent in direct full body contact with snow on January 17, 2011 with a time of 46 minutes and seven seconds. Picture taken January 12, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

Jin Songhao stands in snow during a cold endurance performance in Yanji, Jilin province, China January 12, 2013. Jin set the Guinness record for the longest time spent in direct full body contact with snow on January 17, 2011 with a time of 46 minutes and seven seconds.

Thursday, January 17, 2013

Jin Songhao stands in snow during a cold endurance performance in Yanji, Jilin province, China January 12, 2013. Jin set the Guinness record for the longest time spent in direct full body contact with snow on January 17, 2011 with a time of 46 minutes and seven seconds. Picture taken January 12, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>Sculptors make a final touch to their creation during ice and snow sculptures festival at the "Eight Lakes" Park-Resort outside Almaty, Kazakhstan January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov </p>

Sculptors make a final touch to their creation during ice and snow sculptures festival at the "Eight Lakes" Park-Resort outside Almaty, Kazakhstan January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Thursday, January 17, 2013

Sculptors make a final touch to their creation during ice and snow sculptures festival at the "Eight Lakes" Park-Resort outside Almaty, Kazakhstan January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

<p>A dog pulls a woman on a sledge at Wollaton Park in Nottingham, central England, January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples </p>

A dog pulls a woman on a sledge at Wollaton Park in Nottingham, central England, January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Thursday, January 17, 2013

A dog pulls a woman on a sledge at Wollaton Park in Nottingham, central England, January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples

<p>A water droplet clings to a berry after snowfall in Ashbourne, central England, January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

A water droplet clings to a berry after snowfall in Ashbourne, central England, January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Thursday, January 17, 2013

A water droplet clings to a berry after snowfall in Ashbourne, central England, January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples

<p>Snow-covered flowers are pictured in the western city of Hamm, Germany January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender </p>

Snow-covered flowers are pictured in the western city of Hamm, Germany January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Thursday, January 17, 2013

Snow-covered flowers are pictured in the western city of Hamm, Germany January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

<p>A snow plough is driven past a van crashed in a ditch during snowy weather in Buxton, central England January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

A snow plough is driven past a van crashed in a ditch during snowy weather in Buxton, central England January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Thursday, January 17, 2013

A snow plough is driven past a van crashed in a ditch during snowy weather in Buxton, central England January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples

<p>A Japanese woman in kimono attends a ceremony celebrating Coming of Age Day in heavy snowfall at Toshimaen amusement park in Tokyo January 14, 2013. Youths across Japan are honored with special coming-of-age ceremonies when they reach the age of 20. REUTERS/Yuya Shino</p>

A Japanese woman in kimono attends a ceremony celebrating Coming of Age Day in heavy snowfall at Toshimaen amusement park in Tokyo January 14, 2013. Youths across Japan are honored with special coming-of-age ceremonies when they reach the age of 20.

Thursday, January 17, 2013

A Japanese woman in kimono attends a ceremony celebrating Coming of Age Day in heavy snowfall at Toshimaen amusement park in Tokyo January 14, 2013. Youths across Japan are honored with special coming-of-age ceremonies when they reach the age of 20. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

<p>A police woman controls traffic as snow falls in Tokyo January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon </p>

A police woman controls traffic as snow falls in Tokyo January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Thursday, January 17, 2013

A police woman controls traffic as snow falls in Tokyo January 14, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

<p>Piles of snowballs are stockpiled by attendees before an official attempt to break the Guinness World Records for the world's largest snowball fight in Seattle, Washington January 12, 2013. Officials confirmed 5,834 attendees to break the previous record. REUTERS/Jordan Stead </p>

Piles of snowballs are stockpiled by attendees before an official attempt to break the Guinness World Records for the world's largest snowball fight in Seattle, Washington January 12, 2013. Officials confirmed 5,834 attendees to break the previous record.

Thursday, January 17, 2013

Piles of snowballs are stockpiled by attendees before an official attempt to break the Guinness World Records for the world's largest snowball fight in Seattle, Washington January 12, 2013. Officials confirmed 5,834 attendees to break the previous record. REUTERS/Jordan Stead

<p>One attendee blocks a snowball from another participant during an official attempt to break the Guinness World Records for the world's largest snowball fight in Seattle, Washington January 12, 2013. REUTERS/Jordan Stead </p>

One attendee blocks a snowball from another participant during an official attempt to break the Guinness World Records for the world's largest snowball fight in Seattle, Washington January 12, 2013. REUTERS/Jordan Stead

Thursday, January 17, 2013

One attendee blocks a snowball from another participant during an official attempt to break the Guinness World Records for the world's largest snowball fight in Seattle, Washington January 12, 2013. REUTERS/Jordan Stead

<p>Thomas Mermillod Blondin of France lies on the snow after falling out during the first run of the Alpine Skiing World Cup men's giant slalom ski race in Adelboden, Switzerland January 12, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener</p>

Thomas Mermillod Blondin of France lies on the snow after falling out during the first run of the Alpine Skiing World Cup men's giant slalom ski race in Adelboden, Switzerland January 12, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener

Thursday, January 17, 2013

Thomas Mermillod Blondin of France lies on the snow after falling out during the first run of the Alpine Skiing World Cup men's giant slalom ski race in Adelboden, Switzerland January 12, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener

<p>Horse carriages carrying tourists travel past ice sculptures during the Harbin International Ice and Snow World festival in Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China, January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Sheng Li </p>

Horse carriages carrying tourists travel past ice sculptures during the Harbin International Ice and Snow World festival in Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China, January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Sheng Li

Thursday, January 17, 2013

Horse carriages carrying tourists travel past ice sculptures during the Harbin International Ice and Snow World festival in Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China, January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Sheng Li

<p>A Belarussian military instructor trains her dog in a frontier guards' cynology centre near the town of Smorgon, some 140 km (87 miles) northwest of Minsk, January 11, 2013. The centre prepares instructors with trained dogs for guarding Belarus' border and also sells puppies and dogs, which are not fit for service at the border, to civilians in the country. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko </p>

A Belarussian military instructor trains her dog in a frontier guards' cynology centre near the town of Smorgon, some 140 km (87 miles) northwest of Minsk, January 11, 2013. The centre prepares instructors with trained dogs for guarding Belarus' border and also sells puppies and dogs, which are not fit for service at the border, to civilians in the country.

Thursday, January 17, 2013

A Belarussian military instructor trains her dog in a frontier guards' cynology centre near the town of Smorgon, some 140 km (87 miles) northwest of Minsk, January 11, 2013. The centre prepares instructors with trained dogs for guarding Belarus' border and also sells puppies and dogs, which are not fit for service at the border, to civilians in the country. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

<p>A member of the Free Syrian Army puts his scope in the snow in the village of Menagh, in Aleppo's countryside January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hassano </p>

A member of the Free Syrian Army puts his scope in the snow in the village of Menagh, in Aleppo's countryside January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hassano

Thursday, January 17, 2013

A member of the Free Syrian Army puts his scope in the snow in the village of Menagh, in Aleppo's countryside January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mahmoud Hassano

<p>Employees wearing panda costumes stand in front of ice sculptures during the Harbin International Ice and Snow World festival in Harbin, Heilongjiang province, January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Sheng Li </p>

Employees wearing panda costumes stand in front of ice sculptures during the Harbin International Ice and Snow World festival in Harbin, Heilongjiang province, January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Sheng Li

Thursday, January 17, 2013

Employees wearing panda costumes stand in front of ice sculptures during the Harbin International Ice and Snow World festival in Harbin, Heilongjiang province, January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Sheng Li

<p>Members of a local winter swimming club take part in a weekly bathing session in the Yenisei River, with the air temperature at minus 17 degrees Celsius (1.4 degrees Fahrenheit), in the town of Divnogorsk, outside Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin </p>

Members of a local winter swimming club take part in a weekly bathing session in the Yenisei River, with the air temperature at minus 17 degrees Celsius (1.4 degrees Fahrenheit), in the town of Divnogorsk, outside Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk January 11, 2013.

Thursday, January 17, 2013

Members of a local winter swimming club take part in a weekly bathing session in the Yenisei River, with the air temperature at minus 17 degrees Celsius (1.4 degrees Fahrenheit), in the town of Divnogorsk, outside Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

<p>An Israeli jumps with a snowboard in Jerusalem's French Hill neighborhood January 10, 2013. The worst snowstorm in 20 years shut government offices, public transport and schools in Jerusalem and along the northern Israeli region bordering on Lebanon on Thursday. REUTERS/Baz Ratner </p>

An Israeli jumps with a snowboard in Jerusalem's French Hill neighborhood January 10, 2013. The worst snowstorm in 20 years shut government offices, public transport and schools in Jerusalem and along the northern Israeli region bordering on Lebanon on Thursday.

Thursday, January 17, 2013

An Israeli jumps with a snowboard in Jerusalem's French Hill neighborhood January 10, 2013. The worst snowstorm in 20 years shut government offices, public transport and schools in Jerusalem and along the northern Israeli region bordering on Lebanon on Thursday. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

<p>Palestinian children play in the snow in front of the Dome of the Rock on the compound known to Muslims as al-Haram al-Sharif and to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City January 10, 2013. The worst snowstorm in 20 years shut government offices, public transport and schools in Jerusalem and along the northern Israeli region bordering on Lebanon on Thursday. REUTERS/Ammar Awad </p>

Palestinian children play in the snow in front of the Dome of the Rock on the compound known to Muslims as al-Haram al-Sharif and to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City January 10, 2013. The worst snowstorm in 20 years shut government offices, public transport and schools in Jerusalem and along the northern Israeli region bordering on Lebanon on Thursday.

Thursday, January 17, 2013

Palestinian children play in the snow in front of the Dome of the Rock on the compound known to Muslims as al-Haram al-Sharif and to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City January 10, 2013. The worst snowstorm in 20 years shut government offices, public transport and schools in Jerusalem and along the northern Israeli region bordering on Lebanon on Thursday. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

