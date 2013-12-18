Edition:
Snow hits Northeast U.S.

<p>A worker is reflected in the mirrored sculpture "Cloud Gate," also commonly known as "The Bean," as he sprinkles de-icing salt around the bean-shaped sculpture in Chicago, Illinois, December 16, 2013. Picture taken with a fish-eye lens. Several inches of snow was forecasted to fall across the northeast U.S. on Tuesday as winter storm warnings were put in place, said the National Weather Service, according to local reports. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

Wednesday, December 18, 2013

<p>A child slides on a toboggan down Cedar Hill in Central Park in New York, December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

<p>Children slide down Cedar Hill on a toboggan in Central Park in New York, December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

<p>A wedding proposal is hand drawn in the snow at Central Park in New York, December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

<p>A man dressed as the Statue of Liberty who poses for photographs with tourists stands beneath an umbrella as snow falls in New York's Times Square, December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar</p>

<p>People take part in a snowball fight on Cedar Hill in Central Park in New York, December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

<p>A Zamboni ice cleaning machine prepares the skating rink ice in Millennium Park as the snow comes down in Chicago, Illinois, December 16, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

<p>A boy walks down stairs during snowfall at Central Park in New York, December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

<p>A man walks out of the Public Garden as snow begins to fall in Boston, Massachusetts, December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter</p>

<p>A couple walks holding hands during snowfall at Central Park in New York, December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

<p>Rob McCann shovels snow off his brother's boat following a snowstorm in Portland, Maine, December 15, 2013. REUTERS/Joel Page</p>

<p>Casco Bay Lines deckhand Nick Ferrara shovels off the deck of the car ferry Machigonne II following a snowstorm in Portland, Maine, December 15, 2013. REUTERS/Joel Page</p>

<p>A woman stands with an umbrella during snowfall at Central Park in New York, December 17, 2013. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

<p>People walk through Times Square in New York, December 14, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

<p>A girl makes a snow angel in Central Park in New York, December 14, 2013. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

