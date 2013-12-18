Snow hits Northeast U.S.

A worker is reflected in the mirrored sculpture "Cloud Gate," also commonly known as "The Bean," as he sprinkles de-icing salt around the bean-shaped sculpture in Chicago, Illinois, December 16, 2013. Picture taken with a fish-eye lens. Several inches of snow was forecasted to fall across the northeast U.S. on Tuesday as winter storm warnings were put in place, said the National Weather Service, according to local reports. REUTERS/Jim Young